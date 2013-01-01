Fucking hell, we can't catch a break, can we? Top centre back in January is a must, one might say we need two even.



Don't want this to descend into a transfer thread but buying 2 top centre backs in January feels completely unrealistic on a number of levels. My current thinking is that we try and manage with what we've got until January (we've got no choice) and then look to buy a stop gap for this season. A stop gap might not be a cheap option necessarily. But it may be someone we can plug and play, who understand the leagues and it's physical demands. May not stylistically be the right fit but we could adapt around that for 6 months. Like we'll have to, to differing degrees, with Fabinho, Williams, Phillips, Henderson at CB.I'm not sure in this situation someone like Ben White is the solution. A longer term target and maybe long term answer. But would it be the answer for this season? And that's where the conundrum comes with anything we do to compensate for the injuries to van Dijk and Gomez. If we go out and buy a stop gap, is that too short term? If we go out and (potentially overpay) for a longer term solution at centre back (or 2) how does this affect our summer transfer plans and budget? It's far from easy to see how we fix this in the transfer market though I agree 1 addition is needed. Trust Klopp/Edwards to get things right though.All the best to Joe Gomez in his recovery also. The positive from the news released by the club is that he isn't ruled out for the season. Though it very much sounds like he's missing many months with the injury.