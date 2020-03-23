« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 450435 times)

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 12:41:57 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:25 AM
Patellar tendon being reported

Thats unreal hope its shit

Ouch!

Nasty injury to have. I'm currently rehabilitating from a patella tendinopathy injury, and its bastard. Can walk and cycle but as soon as I kick a football or run the pain comes back. Hes in good hands so he should be in better nick than me.  ;D

Hoping for a swift recovery for Joe, see you in the New Year.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:31 AM by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 12:48:57 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:28:56 AM
I don't disagree that he has a point but to be fair by the sounds of things this was just one of those freak injuries that has nothing to do with international football/players being overplayed.

I think it is a field we have very little knowledge in. Fatigue could have contributed in terms of a lack of concentration, could have played a part in terms of changes in the nervous system, or in the muscle tissue, which adversely affected Joe's athletic performance and ability to avoid injury.

I think in general there is a link between accidents and fatigue.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,018
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 12:50:05 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:33:40 AM
You'd imagine that that the PL are able to move games around provided they compensate the TV companies. So maybe where Sky/BT are coming from is that the buck shouldn't stop with them.

But that wasnt even what Klopp and co were saying

They were talking to the premier league as you say and sky and bt pokes their noses in
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 01:01:11 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:48:57 AM
I think it is a field we have very little knowledge in. Fatigue could have contributed in terms of a lack of concentration, could have played a part in terms of changes in the nervous system, or in the muscle tissue, which adversely affected Joe's athletic performance and ability to avoid injury.

I think in general there is a link between accidents and fatigue.

Do you think that link is statistically significant compared to chance Al? Lots of thinks and coulds in that post.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,263
  • Dutch Class
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 01:05:07 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:25 AM
Patellar tendon being reported

Thats unreal hope its shit

Really hope this isn't the case. It's potentially a career defining injury if it is a rupture as some are suggesting
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 01:13:52 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:01:11 AM
Do you think that link is statistically significant compared to chance Al? Lots of thinks and coulds in that post.

As I said the science isn't there at the moment. The circumstantial evidence though suggests that more games with less rest in-between leads to more injuries.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 01:29:45 AM »
Obviously nothing has been confirmed yet but if anyone wanted to read about the rumoured injury in another professional athlete then i found an article pertaining to NFL player Jimmy Graham.

https://www.nationalfootballpost.com/2008-2018-nfp-archive/the-training-room/monday-morning-md-patella-tendon-rupture-often-worse-than-acl/

Obviously just one case but here's how it ended up playing out:

On November 29, 2015, Graham suffered a torn right patellar tendon. The next day on November 30, 2015, Graham was placed on injured reserve.

After a slow start to the 2016 season with four receptions for 53 receiving yards combined in his first two games in September, Graham had six receptions for 100 receiving yards in the 3718 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He followed that up with six receptions for 113 yards in the 2717 victory over the New York Jets. On November 7, against the Buffalo Bills, he had eight receptions for 103 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the 3125 victory. In 2016, Graham finished the season with 923 receiving yards, 65 receptions, and six receiving touchdowns. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Seahawks.

Based on that time frame Joe being ready for the start of next season is definitely possible providing the surgery and rehab go well, but a patellar tendon tear is very serious.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,164
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 01:34:21 AM »
I've had knee problems but had never even heard of a patellar tendon rupture. Sounds absolutely horrendous
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 01:42:59 AM »
The Kirkby knobbly knee competition is going to be fucking epic
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 01:54:00 AM »
Awful news.

Through no fault of our own, this title defence keeps getting harder and harder. If its not Everton yard dogs being sent out to injure Van Dijk and Thiago, its freak injuries on international duty.

Between perfectly good disallowed winning goals and all these missing players, its just bad luck on top of bad luck this season.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 01:58:26 AM »
Absolutely gutted for him and this squad.  This season was always going to be hard enough even without all the injuries.  Hopefully some of the kids can step up.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 02:09:18 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:07 AM
Really hope this isn't the case. It's potentially a career defining injury if it is a rupture as some are suggesting

Is it just confirmation bias or have we had pretty dreadful luck with these kinds of 'career limiting' injuries?

Just off the top of my head I can think of Barnes (achilles), Jones (knee/back), Owen (hamstring), Fowler (ankle/ACL?), Babbel (virus), Cisse (2xleg breaks), Torres (can't remember the injury but he was never the same again for Liverpool and elsewhere after going to the WC in 2010 half fit), Lucas (ACL) all of whom were never quite the same player after major injuries.

Or do we think that supporters of other clubs would have similar hard luck stories (just as an example I'm not sure that Rooney was ever the same player after United and then England rushed him back from his ankle injury in 2010)?
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 02:09:18 AM »
terrible news for Joe, hope it's not as bad as we think.
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,064
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 04:14:22 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:07:21 PM
Bastards!  ;D

Also I was fuckin' awesome at that game.  8)

Probably because of finding all those Willy's (Sagnols) :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Abin465

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 06:25:30 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:34:21 AM
I've had knee problems but had never even heard of a patellar tendon rupture. Sounds absolutely horrendous

I might be wrong, but I think in many ACL reconstructions, a piece of this tendon is taken to make the ACL replacement (another type is to prepare from the hamstring tendon or even from a cadaver). Of course I have no idea whether Joe had this particular type of reconstruction , and obviously we dont know which knee we are talking about here.

So gutted for the lad. Rotten luck for the team this year. What is most frustrating for me is that this is a squad of players who, for their combined talent levels and mentality and commitment, absolutely deserve to have the world under their feet. Without this fucking pandemic and this shit with injuries they should be dominating European football this year.   
Logged

Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 06:35:56 AM »
Speedy recovery Joe. You'll be seen by the best and be rehabilitated by the best. Stay strong.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 