Obviously nothing has been confirmed yet but if anyone wanted to read about the rumoured injury in another professional athlete then i found an article pertaining to NFL player Jimmy Graham.Obviously just one case but here's how it ended up playing out:On November 29, 2015, Graham suffered a torn right patellar tendon. The next day on November 30, 2015, Graham was placed on injured reserve.After a slow start to the 2016 season with four receptions for 53 receiving yards combined in his first two games in September, Graham had six receptions for 100 receiving yards in the 3718 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He followed that up with six receptions for 113 yards in the 2717 victory over the New York Jets. On November 7, against the Buffalo Bills, he had eight receptions for 103 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the 3125 victory. In 2016, Graham finished the season with 923 receiving yards, 65 receptions, and six receiving touchdowns. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Seahawks.Based on that time frame Joe being ready for the start of next season is definitely possible providing the surgery and rehab go well, but a patellar tendon tear is very serious.