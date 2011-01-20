« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4800 on: November 12, 2020, 12:41:57 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on November 12, 2020, 12:09:25 AM
Patellar tendon being reported

Thats unreal hope its shit

Ouch!

Nasty injury to have. I'm currently rehabilitating from a patella tendinopathy injury, and its bastard. Can walk and cycle but as soon as I kick a football or run the pain comes back. Hes in good hands so he should be in better nick than me.  ;D

Hoping for a swift recovery for Joe, see you in the New Year.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4801 on: November 12, 2020, 12:48:57 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 12, 2020, 12:28:56 AM
I don't disagree that he has a point but to be fair by the sounds of things this was just one of those freak injuries that has nothing to do with international football/players being overplayed.

I think it is a field we have very little knowledge in. Fatigue could have contributed in terms of a lack of concentration, could have played a part in terms of changes in the nervous system, or in the muscle tissue, which adversely affected Joe's athletic performance and ability to avoid injury.

I think in general there is a link between accidents and fatigue.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4802 on: November 12, 2020, 12:50:05 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 12, 2020, 12:33:40 AM
You'd imagine that that the PL are able to move games around provided they compensate the TV companies. So maybe where Sky/BT are coming from is that the buck shouldn't stop with them.

But that wasnt even what Klopp and co were saying

They were talking to the premier league as you say and sky and bt pokes their noses in
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4803 on: November 12, 2020, 01:01:11 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 12, 2020, 12:48:57 AM
I think it is a field we have very little knowledge in. Fatigue could have contributed in terms of a lack of concentration, could have played a part in terms of changes in the nervous system, or in the muscle tissue, which adversely affected Joe's athletic performance and ability to avoid injury.

I think in general there is a link between accidents and fatigue.

Do you think that link is statistically significant compared to chance Al? Lots of thinks and coulds in that post.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4804 on: November 12, 2020, 01:05:07 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on November 12, 2020, 12:09:25 AM
Patellar tendon being reported

Thats unreal hope its shit

Really hope this isn't the case. It's potentially a career defining injury if it is a rupture as some are suggesting
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4805 on: November 12, 2020, 01:13:52 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 12, 2020, 01:01:11 AM
Do you think that link is statistically significant compared to chance Al? Lots of thinks and coulds in that post.

As I said the science isn't there at the moment. The circumstantial evidence though suggests that more games with less rest in-between leads to more injuries.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4806 on: November 12, 2020, 01:29:45 AM »
Obviously nothing has been confirmed yet but if anyone wanted to read about the rumoured injury in another professional athlete then i found an article pertaining to NFL player Jimmy Graham.

https://www.nationalfootballpost.com/2008-2018-nfp-archive/the-training-room/monday-morning-md-patella-tendon-rupture-often-worse-than-acl/

Obviously just one case but here's how it ended up playing out:

On November 29, 2015, Graham suffered a torn right patellar tendon. The next day on November 30, 2015, Graham was placed on injured reserve.

After a slow start to the 2016 season with four receptions for 53 receiving yards combined in his first two games in September, Graham had six receptions for 100 receiving yards in the 3718 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He followed that up with six receptions for 113 yards in the 2717 victory over the New York Jets. On November 7, against the Buffalo Bills, he had eight receptions for 103 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the 3125 victory. In 2016, Graham finished the season with 923 receiving yards, 65 receptions, and six receiving touchdowns. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Seahawks.

Based on that time frame Joe being ready for the start of next season is definitely possible providing the surgery and rehab go well, but a patellar tendon tear is very serious.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4807 on: November 12, 2020, 01:34:21 AM »
I've had knee problems but had never even heard of a patellar tendon rupture. Sounds absolutely horrendous
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4808 on: November 12, 2020, 01:42:59 AM »
The Kirkby knobbly knee competition is going to be fucking epic
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4809 on: November 12, 2020, 01:54:00 AM »
Awful news.

Through no fault of our own, this title defence keeps getting harder and harder. If its not Everton yard dogs being sent out to injure Van Dijk and Thiago, its freak injuries on international duty.

Between perfectly good disallowed winning goals and all these missing players, its just bad luck on top of bad luck this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4810 on: November 12, 2020, 01:58:26 AM »
Absolutely gutted for him and this squad.  This season was always going to be hard enough even without all the injuries.  Hopefully some of the kids can step up.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4811 on: November 12, 2020, 02:09:18 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 12, 2020, 01:05:07 AM
Really hope this isn't the case. It's potentially a career defining injury if it is a rupture as some are suggesting

Is it just confirmation bias or have we had pretty dreadful luck with these kinds of 'career limiting' injuries?

Just off the top of my head I can think of Barnes (achilles), Jones (knee/back), Owen (hamstring), Fowler (ankle/ACL?), Babbel (virus), Cisse (2xleg breaks), Torres (can't remember the injury but he was never the same again for Liverpool and elsewhere after going to the WC in 2010 half fit), Lucas (ACL) all of whom were never quite the same player after major injuries.

Or do we think that supporters of other clubs would have similar hard luck stories (just as an example I'm not sure that Rooney was ever the same player after United and then England rushed him back from his ankle injury in 2010)?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4812 on: November 12, 2020, 02:09:18 AM »
terrible news for Joe, hope it's not as bad as we think.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4813 on: November 12, 2020, 04:14:22 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2020, 11:07:21 PM
Bastards!  ;D

Also I was fuckin' awesome at that game.  8)

Probably because of finding all those Willy's (Sagnols) :)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4814 on: November 12, 2020, 06:25:30 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on November 12, 2020, 01:34:21 AM
I've had knee problems but had never even heard of a patellar tendon rupture. Sounds absolutely horrendous

I might be wrong, but I think in many ACL reconstructions, a piece of this tendon is taken to make the ACL replacement (another type is to prepare from the hamstring tendon or even from a cadaver). Of course I have no idea whether Joe had this particular type of reconstruction , and obviously we dont know which knee we are talking about here.

So gutted for the lad. Rotten luck for the team this year. What is most frustrating for me is that this is a squad of players who, for their combined talent levels and mentality and commitment, absolutely deserve to have the world under their feet. Without this fucking pandemic and this shit with injuries they should be dominating European football this year.   
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4815 on: November 12, 2020, 06:35:56 AM »
Speedy recovery Joe. You'll be seen by the best and be rehabilitated by the best. Stay strong.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4816 on: November 12, 2020, 06:40:18 AM »
Speedy recovery, hope he gets back to his level as quick as he can.

Not sure how many more injuries we can cope with this season. Just waiting on the inevitable Robbo one now to have all of them been injured in the first 10 games.
Any chance Dejan, lad?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4817 on: November 12, 2020, 06:41:23 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 12, 2020, 02:09:18 AM
Is it just confirmation bias or have we had pretty dreadful luck with these kinds of 'career limiting' injuries?

Just off the top of my head I can think of Barnes (achilles), Jones (knee/back), Owen (hamstring), Fowler (ankle/ACL?), Babbel (virus), Cisse (2xleg breaks), Torres (can't remember the injury but he was never the same again for Liverpool and elsewhere after going to the WC in 2010 half fit), Lucas (ACL) all of whom were never quite the same player after major injuries.

Or do we think that supporters of other clubs would have similar hard luck stories (just as an example I'm not sure that Rooney was ever the same player after United and then England rushed him back from his ankle injury in 2010)?

You left out Sturridge, who also got injured for 5-6 months whilst on England duty in September 2014 and was never the same again.

And yes, I think - trying to put bias aside - we've had more career-altering injuries than any other team I can think of.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4818 on: November 12, 2020, 07:25:30 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 12, 2020, 02:09:18 AM
Is it just confirmation bias or have we had pretty dreadful luck with these kinds of 'career limiting' injuries?

Just off the top of my head I can think of Barnes (achilles), Jones (knee/back), Owen (hamstring), Fowler (ankle/ACL?), Babbel (virus), Cisse (2xleg breaks), Torres (can't remember the injury but he was never the same again for Liverpool and elsewhere after going to the WC in 2010 half fit), Lucas (ACL) all of whom were never quite the same player after major injuries.

Or do we think that supporters of other clubs would have similar hard luck stories (just as an example I'm not sure that Rooney was ever the same player after United and then England rushed him back from his ankle injury in 2010)?
Gerrard never the same after the muscle came off the bone completely -- think the seeds of that were sown when Purslow was having them inject him to get him on the pitch the proceeding season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4819 on: November 12, 2020, 07:46:37 AM »
Quote from: decosabute on November 12, 2020, 06:41:23 AM
You left out Sturridge, who also got injured for 5-6 months whilst on England duty in September 2014 and was never the same again.

And yes, I think - trying to put bias aside - we've had more career-altering injuries than any other team I can think of.

I'd add Redknapp to the list.  He always seemed to get injured when with England.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4820 on: November 12, 2020, 08:09:19 AM »
The news sounds grim and first and foremost it is sad for the lad.

Something I picked up on yesterday was the need for an instant diagnosis from fans across the internet and, even worse, totally unfounded doom-mongering of what it might be. The hysterics that surround virtually all football stories is currently entirely off-putting.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4821 on: November 12, 2020, 08:17:43 AM »
Everything will seem better when Klopp speaks. Doesnt help when you have England players spreading news and talking about it.

There will be a short term solution to this and then January be here before you know it. We will have to buy but Nat or Rhys may step up and be absolutely brilliant in this time.

The squad is full of world class players with huge mentalities. They will deal with it.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4822 on: November 12, 2020, 08:28:44 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 12, 2020, 08:17:43 AM
Everything will seem better when Klopp speaks. Doesnt help when you have England players spreading news and talking about it.

There will be a short term solution to this and then January be here before you know it. We will have to buy but Nat or Rhys may step up and be absolutely brilliant in this time.

The squad is full of world class players with huge mentalities. They will deal with it.

Yup, we're only a month and a half away from January and are almost certain to progress from the CL group as is. I'm more annoyed with the way we lost VVD and Gomez than by the state of the squad now...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4823 on: November 12, 2020, 08:43:09 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on November 12, 2020, 08:28:44 AM
Yup, we're only a month and a half away from January and are almost certain to progress from the CL group as is. I'm more annoyed with the way we lost VVD and Gomez than by the state of the squad now...

If Gomez has done what we fear then its incredible bad luck especially as VVD was assaulted.

But we have to see what has happened then find solutions.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4824 on: November 12, 2020, 08:54:36 AM »
Should the FA pay his wages? Why should we?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4825 on: November 12, 2020, 09:03:03 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 12, 2020, 08:09:19 AM
The news sounds grim and first and foremost it is sad for the lad.

Something I picked up on yesterday was the need for an instant diagnosis from fans across the internet and, even worse, totally unfounded doom-mongering of what it might be. The hysterics that surround virtually all football stories is currently entirely off-putting.

And the need to find someone to blame for injuring him. Sterling and Pickford were popular candidates. It turns out no one was near him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4826 on: November 12, 2020, 09:08:39 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on November 12, 2020, 08:54:36 AM
Should the FA pay his wages?
I doubt that and I don't think it's a particularly reasonable either. Plus, I am sure there are contractual arrangements made that deal with injuries on international duty - waivers, etc.

This is just bad luck. I don't like international football at all but this situation could just as easily have happened at Melwood. The fact it has happened on international duty adds to the grievance we all feel, but complaining about international football is akin to screaming at the clouds. Just like the Premier League and EFL, international associations need football to pay their bills - The FA may be awash with money but smaller countries need these matches as their lifeline. The collateral damage of player injuries is very unpleasant but it's a footnote when you consider the obvious factor that the game is built on money. If it didn't rely on money, none of these games would be taking place during an pandemic.

Gomez is out for a while. Klopp will put a plan in place. He's probably already done so. He won't be screaming at clouds.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4827 on: November 12, 2020, 09:09:51 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on November 12, 2020, 09:03:03 AM
And the need to find someone to blame for injuring him. Sterling and Pickford were popular candidates. It turns out no one was near him.
Yep. Absolutely tiresome whoppery.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4828 on: November 12, 2020, 09:12:34 AM »
Quote from: Abin465 on November 12, 2020, 06:25:30 AM
I might be wrong, but I think in many ACL reconstructions, a piece of this tendon is taken to make the ACL replacement (another type is to prepare from the hamstring tendon or even from a cadaver). Of course I have no idea whether Joe had this particular type of reconstruction , and obviously we dont know which knee we are talking about here.

So gutted for the lad. Rotten luck for the team this year. What is most frustrating for me is that this is a squad of players who, for their combined talent levels and mentality and commitment, absolutely deserve to have the world under their feet. Without this fucking pandemic and this shit with injuries they should be dominating European football this year.
Taking a piece of the patellar tendon is normally the "second" option. If you do your ACL first time, usually the hamstring tendon is used to reconstruct the ACL. Mainly because using the patellar can make problems kneeling and bending. If you do your ACL a second time (like i did on both), the pstellar is used.

At least the doctors i know do it like this. Depends on the doctor, but as far as i know that's the most common way to do it.

Hope it isn't as serious, could really define his career.

Gesendet von meinem HRY-LX1T mit Tapatalk

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4829 on: November 12, 2020, 09:28:07 AM »
be interesting to know if Gomez's surgeon used a hamstring tendon or patellar tendon for his ACL injury.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4830 on: November 12, 2020, 09:29:23 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 12, 2020, 09:08:39 AM
I doubt that and I don't think it's a particularly reasonable either. Plus, I am sure there are contractual arrangements made that deal with injuries on international duty - waivers, etc.

This is just bad luck. I don't like international football at all but this situation could just as easily have happened at Melwood. The fact it has happened on international duty adds to the grievance we all feel, but complaining about international football is akin to screaming at the clouds. Just like the Premier League and EFL, international associations need football to pay their bills - The FA may be awash with money but smaller countries need these matches as their lifeline. The collateral damage of player injuries is very unpleasant but it's a footnote when you consider the obvious factor that the game is built on money. If it didn't rely on money, none of these games would be taking place during an pandemic.

Gomez is out for a while. Klopp will put a plan in place. He's probably already done so. He won't be screaming at clouds.
I think Klopp was already leaning towards Plan B as teams were starting to move out fast to challenge Robbo and AA. We can leave them further back to bolster the defence and let the Fab 3/4 run at teams with Thiago supplying ammunition.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4831 on: November 12, 2020, 09:39:41 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on November 12, 2020, 08:54:36 AM
Why should we?

To use a Klopp-ism; because he is our boy.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4832 on: November 12, 2020, 09:40:07 AM »
The 3rd bad injury he's suffered truly is heartbreaking stuff.

We just got to do what Bayern Munich do under Hansi Flick they are terrible defensively but because they have too much in attack they simply outscore teams and we have the firepower to do the same thing.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4833 on:
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4834 on: November 12, 2020, 09:52:28 AM »
If it wasn't for bad luck we'd have had no luck at all this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4835 on: November 12, 2020, 10:10:14 AM »
Quote from: tyrolean_red on November 12, 2020, 09:12:34 AM
Taking a piece of the patellar tendon is normally the "second" option. If you do your ACL first time, usually the hamstring tendon is used to reconstruct the ACL. Mainly because using the patellar can make problems kneeling and bending. If you do your ACL a second time (like i did on both), the pstellar is used.

At least the doctors i know do it like this. Depends on the doctor, but as far as i know that's the most common way to do it.

Hope it isn't as serious, could really define his career.

Gesendet von meinem HRY-LX1T mit Tapatalk



Professional athletes use bone-patella tendon-bone grafts as they are much stronger.

Quote from: Al 666 on November 12, 2020, 01:13:52 AM
As I said the science isn't there at the moment. The circumstantial evidence though suggests that more games with less rest in-between leads to more injuries.



Al this is completely wrong, there's a hell of a lot of evidence linking fatigue to increased injury risk and the evidence isn't circumstantial whatsoever!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4836 on: November 12, 2020, 10:19:46 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on November 12, 2020, 08:54:36 AM
Should the FA pay his wages? Why should we?

I think FIFA cover a players wages for up to a year thro their club protection plan.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4837 on: November 12, 2020, 11:28:53 AM »
Quote from: tyrolean_red on November 12, 2020, 09:12:34 AM
Taking a piece of the patellar tendon is normally the "second" option. If you do your ACL first time, usually the hamstring tendon is used to reconstruct the ACL. Mainly because using the patellar can make problems kneeling and bending. If you do your ACL a second time (like i did on both), the pstellar is used.

At least the doctors i know do it like this. Depends on the doctor, but as far as i know that's the most common way to do it.

Hope it isn't as serious, could really define his career.

Gesendet von meinem HRY-LX1T mit Tapatalk



I'm also in the 2x acl club sadly. It was hamstring tendon first time for me. Second time around I was given the choice of the hamstring tendon from my good leg or an allograft (donor tissue from someone who doesn't need it anymore).
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4838 on: November 12, 2020, 11:31:10 AM »
Quote from: scared_person on November 12, 2020, 11:28:53 AM
I'm also in the 2x acl club sadly. It was hamstring tendon first time for me. Second time around I was given the choice of the hamstring tendon from my good leg or an allograft (donor tissue from someone who doesn't need it anymore).

Step up, James Milner! Gomez's knee will never give him trouble.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4839 on: November 12, 2020, 11:33:08 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on November 12, 2020, 11:31:10 AM
Step up, James Milner! Gomez's knee will never give him trouble.

 ;D
