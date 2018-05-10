« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 449270 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:41:26 PM
Yeah... its not really a huge deal better.

Its sounds like its going to be a season ending injury whatever he has done.

We can only hope its similar to what Ings has done.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:17:28 PM
So Pope had his phone on him on the training pitch and jumped right on it to tell the lads whats going on...?

Would you be surprised ?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM »
Quote from: Euskadi on Yesterday at 10:42:12 PM
It can quite literally happen whilst walking out of a car. When I did mine it was the most meaningless moment of planting my foot and pivoting slightly. Its shit and some people seem to have some sort of predisposition to it which is why the Van Dijks one may be less worrying as it was one of an impact nature.

Did my LCL landing and turning from a header

Funny you mention that as the motion of doing that getting out of the passenger seat of a car (as its my left) its there

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 PM »
This is when we establish how many of this forum actually had ACL injuries.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 PM »
This is also when Rawk reveals how many Surgeons it has.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 PM »
a Patellar tendon rupture is worse than an ACL.

I really hope it isnt that bad.

at least 12 months out possibly upto 18 months
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:46:41 PM
This is when we establish how many of this forum actually had ACL injuries.
Yes- nothing like experience!  Mine went when playing and appropos of nothing. Leant on left leg to shield the ball. Slight weight on my back from my opponent and ping. Never even had knee problems until then. But mine didnt hurt that much. I just knew something had gone big time in my knee.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM
Patellar tendon ruptures are quite rare.

Hopefully it isn't a full tear of the patellar tendon. That is very serious.

R9 Ronaldo done that was out 2 years.

I highly doubt it, not from passing a ball I don't think. Patella dislocation is unlikely as well, due to lack of impact externally. However, severe pain is not common in ligament tear also. Another word, I have no fucking idea what it could be
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:52:32 PM
Thought ACL was the worse knee injury.

Patella and Achille tendon tear are a bitch to rehab well. Limiting scar tissue forming is very difficult in these types of rehabilitations.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 PM »
So have we established whether he walked off the pitch yet?

I assume WelshRed has gone into hiding after what he had to put up with a few weeks ago!

Seriously though, what an awful deja-vu situation this is after Virgil. :(
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Did my LCL landing and turning from a header

Funny you mention that as the motion of doing that getting out of the passenger seat of a car (as its my left) its there

Yeah in the ACL recovery classes I did we had all sorts of very normal daily activities leading to ACL/LCL injuries including getting out of the car and one bloke did his ACL getting out of bed to go to the loo in the middle of the night half asleep... 😂
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:59:03 PM »
Joe and Virg reunited and doing rehab together now.  :)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 PM »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 10:33:12 PM
Would certainly explain a lot.
Didn't Sturridge say something similar about his injuries? Something along the lines of his father and uncle or dealing with the same sorts of injuries he was dealing with. Might explain why the likes of Keita+Matip+OC seem to suffer niggling injuries and take some time to recover. Or am I just picking a select group of players that are just really unfortunate when it comes to injuries.

I think it is inevitable that genetics play a role in injury resistance. Unfortunately we are just at the beginning of understanding it. I remember reading a paper which had found a collagen gene type that only 5% of the population have. Athletes with that gene have virtually no ligament injuries. Then you think of players like Carra and Milner.

The paper is here. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19193665/

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:00:14 PM
I think it is inevitable that genetics play a role in injury resistance. Unfortunately we are just at the beginning of understanding it. I remember reading a paper which had found a collagen gene type that only 5% of the population have. Athletes with that gene have virtually no ligament injuries. Then you think of players like Carra and Milner.


Me
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 11:03:34 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:18 PM
This is also when Rawk reveals how many Surgeons it has.

Does this count Samie.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:03:34 PM
Does this count Samie.



That is Samie.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM »
 ;D ;D

Where is the kebab though ?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 PM »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:26:13 PM
Terrible news - I wonder if Klopp needs to taper down the intensity of training as we are sticking out like a sore thumb with injuries.

We can still win the league though if we get a good centre back in January. Luckily Mike Edwards is a genuis, we have almost qualified for the next stage of the champions league and we have little lead of City so losing a couple of games between now and Jan 1st won't be the end of the world

how much intensive training do you actually think they are doing this season?

 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 PM »
Bastards!  ;D

Also I was fuckin' awesome at that game.  8)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:07:20 PM
how much intensive training do you actually think they are doing this season?

People don't pay attention to what Klopp says apparently. When the schedule is like it is, meaning a game every 3 days, there is no intensive training. It's just recovery, and tactical preparation for the most part.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:17:49 PM
Forget the summer - there's still people above arguing he's not injury prone!

Sad bastards aren't they, mate? Fancy arguing about whether a player is injury prone or not...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 PM »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 07:20:37 PM
Because hes missed over a 100 games through injury during his career. He may not be injury prone for us, but hes injury prone throught his career. And less of the tit remark please.  :wanker


You breast, you absolute cleavage
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 PM »
Bobby this ain't Babestation mate.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 09:35:28 PM
Well at the every least don't England have to now pay his wages? Or has that changed now?

Fucking hell. Arguing with yourself about who's paying his wages now? You'd cause murder in an empty 'ouse
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM
;D ;D

Where is the kebab though ?

 ;D Fair point. He will have one on Saturday when he is watch Kell Brook become the pound for pound champion of the world.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:16:29 PM
Bobby this ain't Babestation mate.

See, you're much funnier away from the drafts Samie, lad.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4787 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 PM »
Very rarely does it happen when there are reports that an injury is serious does it turn out not to be serious.

Im already expecting the worst and I cant even remember the last time we dodged a serious injury when it looked bad. Maybe Alisson when he was taking a goal kick and there were rumours of him doing his achilles. It just feels like were making up for our quota or something. Its difficult to accept.

This is absolutely devastating news and I really feel bad for Joe. It is an extremely bitter pill to swallow for the club especially after the VVD news. I just feel so demoralized and depressed with it all.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4788 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 PM »


Terrible news, get well soon Joe
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4789 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:39:49 PM
Very rarely does it happen when there are reports that an injury is serious does it turn out not to be serious.

Im already expecting the worst and I cant even remember the last time we dodged a serious injury when it looked bad. Maybe Alisson when he was taking a goal kick and there were rumours of him doing his achilles. It just feels like were making up for our quota or something. Its difficult to accept.

This is absolutely devastating news and I really feel bad for Joe. It is an extremely bitter pill to swallow for the club especially after the VVD news. I just feel so demoralized and depressed with it all.

Mate, we've got the cleverest man in football surrounded by his lieutenants working this out as we speak. He's not demoralised, he's not depressed, he's not downhearted, he's deboss. Gini, Millie, Hendo, 3 at the back. Sorted
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4790 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM »
All I can say is ffs!

Hope Joe is OK and stays strong. FSG splash the cash on 2 CBs in Jan please!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4791 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 PM »
Quote from: Chig on Yesterday at 07:54:02 PM
Did he walk off the pitch tho?
reports say he river danced off it, he's fine
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 12:09:15 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM
Patellar tendon ruptures are quite rare.

Hopefully it isnt a full tear of the patellar tendon. That is very serious.

R9 Ronaldo done that was out 2 years.

I remember Mattek-Sands doing that at Wimbledon a few years back. Fairly innocuous fall but she was really shrieking in pain. Maybe it seemed worse because the crowd at the tennis is so comparatively quiet but it was definitely pretty horrible to hear.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4793 on: Today at 12:09:25 AM »
Patellar tendon being reported

Thats unreal hope its shit
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4794 on: Today at 12:21:42 AM »
Quote
Toni Kroos: "We are just puppets in the hands of FIFA and UEFA.
These competitions are created to suck everything out of every single player physically and to suck out as much money as possible"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4795 on: Today at 12:24:23 AM »
Absolute shit show in here today.

Everytime there is a serious injury the players' thread goes to absolute crap, with people on all sides either talking shite or trying to show how much more superior they are than other posters. No one comes out with any credit, even those who self-evidently think they are better. I feel like a total shit even saying this.

It's a sad indictment of fandom. You'd think in the wake of bad news about a serious injury we'd be sober and reflective and try and pull together to support the club, the manager, all the players and each other.


Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4796 on: Today at 12:26:03 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:42 AM


Sky and bt are said to be bewildered by Ole Klopp and peps Comments

I cant get rid of fkn sky quick enough. I hope you all do it
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4797 on: Today at 12:28:56 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:42 AM


I don't disagree that he has a point but to be fair by the sounds of things this was just one of those freak injuries that has nothing to do with international football/players being overplayed.
