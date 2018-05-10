« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4760 on: Today at 10:42:55 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:41:26 PM
Yeah... its not really a huge deal better.

Its sounds like its going to be a season ending injury whatever he has done.

We can only hope its similar to what Ings has done.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4761 on: Today at 10:43:43 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:17:28 PM
So Pope had his phone on him on the training pitch and jumped right on it to tell the lads whats going on...?

Would you be surprised ?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4762 on: Today at 10:45:10 PM
Quote from: Euskadi on Today at 10:42:12 PM
It can quite literally happen whilst walking out of a car. When I did mine it was the most meaningless moment of planting my foot and pivoting slightly. Its shit and some people seem to have some sort of predisposition to it which is why the Van Dijks one may be less worrying as it was one of an impact nature.

Did my LCL landing and turning from a header

Funny you mention that as the motion of doing that getting out of the passenger seat of a car (as its my left) its there

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4763 on: Today at 10:46:41 PM
This is when we establish how many of this forum actually had ACL injuries.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4764 on: Today at 10:49:18 PM
This is also when Rawk reveals how many Surgeons it has.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4765 on: Today at 10:49:33 PM
a Patellar tendon rupture is worse than an ACL.

I really hope it isnt that bad.

at least 12 months out possibly upto 18 months
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4766 on: Today at 10:51:01 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:46:41 PM
This is when we establish how many of this forum actually had ACL injuries.
Yes- nothing like experience!  Mine went when playing and appropos of nothing. Leant on left leg to shield the ball. Slight weight on my back from my opponent and ping. Never even had knee problems until then. But mine didnt hurt that much. I just knew something had gone big time in my knee.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4767 on: Today at 10:52:13 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:41:58 PM
Patellar tendon ruptures are quite rare.

Hopefully it isn't a full tear of the patellar tendon. That is very serious.

R9 Ronaldo done that was out 2 years.

I highly doubt it, not from passing a ball I don't think. Patella dislocation is unlikely as well, due to lack of impact externally. However, severe pain is not common in ligament tear also. Another word, I have no fucking idea what it could be
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4768 on: Today at 10:55:48 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:52:32 PM
Thought ACL was the worse knee injury.

Patella and Achille tendon tear are a bitch to rehab well. Limiting scar tissue forming is very difficult in these types of rehabilitations.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4769 on: Today at 10:57:00 PM
So have we established whether he walked off the pitch yet?

I assume WelshRed has gone into hiding after what he had to put up with a few weeks ago!

Seriously though, what an awful deja-vu situation this is after Virgil. :(
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4770 on: Today at 10:57:32 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:45:10 PM
Did my LCL landing and turning from a header

Funny you mention that as the motion of doing that getting out of the passenger seat of a car (as its my left) its there

Yeah in the ACL recovery classes I did we had all sorts of very normal daily activities leading to ACL/LCL injuries including getting out of the car and one bloke did his ACL getting out of bed to go to the loo in the middle of the night half asleep... 😂
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4771 on: Today at 10:59:03 PM
Joe and Virg reunited and doing rehab together now.  :)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:00:14 PM
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:33:12 PM
Would certainly explain a lot.
Didn't Sturridge say something similar about his injuries? Something along the lines of his father and uncle or dealing with the same sorts of injuries he was dealing with. Might explain why the likes of Keita+Matip+OC seem to suffer niggling injuries and take some time to recover. Or am I just picking a select group of players that are just really unfortunate when it comes to injuries.

I think it is inevitable that genetics play a role in injury resistance. Unfortunately we are just at the beginning of understanding it. I remember reading a paper which had found a collagen gene type that only 5% of the population have. Athletes with that gene have virtually no ligament injuries. Then you think of players like Carra and Milner.

