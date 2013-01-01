« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 439472 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 04:23:20 PM »
It's so cryptic that it could literally be anything.

It's time we started putting pressure on the authorities, not sure why we seem to be such a soft touch. The TV audience for tonight's game will be tiny, nobody cares yet we still play these meaningless friendlies.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:22:44 PM
I'm probably in the minority but I'm not panicking in the slightest. No one can replace Virgil, so that argument is redundant, but Williams, Fab and Phillips have stood in really well so far, Hendo can do if needs be as he has done before. They won't be perfect but I genuinely have so much confidence after what we have seen Klopp do since Virgil went out. We defend more as a team and he has tweaked things to help out.

We have played 6 games since Virgil went out, won 5 drew one which was the hardest game of the season and let in just 3 goals. I might sound nuts to some but after that showing I have so much confidence n the team to keep grinding result after result.

Gomez has been a massive part of that, though. He's been Virgil-lite in his performances since switching to the left, switching play well with the odd long diagonal, controlling the line, being more dominant and aggressive in the air than I've ever seen him before.

This is a gigantic blow.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 04:24:58 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:22:37 PM
As others have said, we are going to have to adapt. Right now though I am more worried for Joe, just hoping its not another ACL injury for him.

Yep. Were going to have to adapt to losing the two best centre halves in the league and likely having to give a teenager regular game time.

Its swiftly getting to the stage where we cant be expected to adapt to it unless by adapt the meaning is that the results also adapt, ie we drop far more points.

The Van Dijk injury was terrible but both is absolutely horrific luck.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 04:27:32 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:24:58 PM
Yep. Were going to have to adapt to losing the two best centre halves in the league and likely having to give a teenager regular game time.

Its swiftly getting to the stage where we cant be expected to adapt to it unless by adapt the meaning is that the results also adapt, ie we drop far more points.

The Van Dijk injury was terrible but both is absolutely horrific luck.

Yeah, if the rumors are true and he's out long term, the only thing we're going to have to adapt to is dropping more points than we have in a while. 
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,571
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 04:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:27:32 PM
Yeah, if the rumors are true and he's out long term, the only thing we're going to have to adapt to is dropping more points than we have in a while. 

We basically will have to be signing players in January.
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,851
  • JFT96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 04:29:44 PM »
For fuck's sake.


That about covers it I think.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 04:30:46 PM »
Genuine question, would they know if it is an ACL injury at this stage? Because I would imagine a scan would need to be done before any confirmation of this would come out.

VVD was a day after the injury that we heard, this is mearly hours seemingly.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 04:32:15 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:27:32 PM
Yeah, if the rumors are true and he's out long term, the only thing we're going to have to adapt to is dropping more points than we have in a while.

Not necessarily. Would have expected to adapt to dropping more points after VVD and we didn't. Who says we will now?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 04:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:27:32 PM
Yeah, if the rumors are true and he's out long term, the only thing we're going to have to adapt to is dropping more points than we have in a while.
Thankfully the players have more bollocks than this.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,778
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 04:33:42 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:30:46 PM
Genuine question, would they know if it is an ACL injury at this stage? Because I would imagine a scan would need to be done before any confirmation of this would come out.

VVD was a day after the injury that we heard, this is mearly hours seemingly.

To be honest the ACL has mainly been discussed because he has suffered two before this present injury. Until we hear more we don't know what it is. I am hoping it's something different, either way its not good news for him or us.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Yeah right..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 04:33:55 PM »
Hope it's not serious.

Speedy recovery Joe.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 04:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:32:15 PM
Not necessarily. Would have expected to adapt to dropping more points after VVD and we didn't. Who says we will now?

An encouraging start for sure, but still a small sample size with van Dijk as we haven't even gotten into the very busy part of our schedule yet. And Gomez stepped up and played a huge part in rallying the defense and being a leader in van Dijk's absence.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 04:34:58 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:30:46 PM
Genuine question, would they know if it is an ACL injury at this stage? Because I would imagine a scan would need to be done before any confirmation of this would come out.

VVD was a day after the injury that we heard, this is mearly hours seemingly.

You would imagine Gomez would pretty much know himself given he has had two in the past and has said something to that effect while on the ground / to the physios which has been passed on.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,519
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 04:35:31 PM »
At least Joe will keep Virg company during rehab.  :D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 04:35:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:33:42 PM
To be honest the ACL has mainly been discussed because he has suffered two before this present injury. Until we hear more we don't know what it is. I am hoping it's something different, either way its not good news for him or us.

To be honest I saw how quickly it was reported as a serious injury to mean an obviously bad injury (I.e a broken bone).

Who knows, guess we'll find out more soon
Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 530
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 04:36:44 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:33:30 PM
Thankfully the players have more bollocks than this.

If we lost most of our attack i would agree. But we haven't. As i said its vital Thiago plays most of our games as he can dominate a midfield,  keep possession and dictate play.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 04:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:34:24 PM
An encouraging start for sure, but still a small sample size with van Dijk as we haven't even gotten into the very busy part of our schedule yet. And Gomez stepped up and played a huge part in rallying the defense and being a leader in van Dijk's absence.

I thought all periods were going to end up being about as busy as each other (a game every 4 days essentially). And thats true about Gomez stepping up but we have seen Fabinho step up, Matip we know is quality, and admittedly by a small sample size Phillips and Williams have looked real solid too. To top it off, we have a protection of Alisson behind.

Maybe it is misplaced but I still have faith in our defence over most other, if not all other, PL teams, even without Gomez and VVD
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 04:38:33 PM »
Southgate can fuck off and take his shite waistcoat with him.
He couldnt train a fucking goldfish to swim round in circles the gormless git.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 04:39:13 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:33:30 PM
Thankfully the players have more bollocks than this.

You just have your head in the sand if you don't think us losing our two best CB's to long term injuries isn't going to cause us to drop points at some point that we normally wouldn't drop.

It's unfortunate, but it's just the way it is. I'm not mad about it, I just think people around here are going to need to prepare for it, if Gomez is out long-term.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 04:39:47 PM »
If I recall correctly, the ACL injury that kept him out for 17 months back in 2015 ALSO occurred whilst on international duty.

Gomez should just retire from international duty altogether. He's not even fully appreciated by England fans; the majority of the media cite the clown Maguire as being England's best centre back, which is a laughably bad take altogether.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 04:40:10 PM »
FFS.. :no

Better not be Pickford again..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 04:40:15 PM »
I don't have much love for Southgate but unless he two-footed Joe in training, I don't see what's he got to do with it
Logged

Online lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 04:40:19 PM »
Big loss , he was in great form . Players really need to cry off from these worthless friendly Games .
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,778
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 04:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:39:47 PM
If I recall correctly, the ACL injury that kept him out for 17 months back in 2015 ALSO occurred whilst on international duty.

Gomez should just retire from international duty altogether. He's not even fully appreciated by England fans; the majority of the media cite the clown Maguire as being England's best centre back, which is a laughably bad take altogether.

Players are not going to stop playing for their countries just because we want them to. Injuries like these can happen at any time, he's play a shed load for us recently as well. Its the footballing authorities
who are mostly accountable for this and their sheer greed and lack of care for footballers generally.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
  • JFT 96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 04:43:41 PM »
I suspect if this was minor, we'd already know what it was.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,804
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 04:43:53 PM »
Grim news.
Logged

Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,445
  • Brace for Impact
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 04:44:08 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:39:47 PM
If I recall correctly, the ACL injury that kept him out for 17 months back in 2015 ALSO occurred whilst on international duty.

Gomez should just retire from international duty altogether. He's not even fully appreciated by England fans; the majority of the media cite the clown Maguire as being England's best centre back, which is a laughably bad take altogether.

Very true and the England u-21s coach was...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/oct/14/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-joe-gomez-cruciate-injury
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 04:45:27 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:39:47 PM
If I recall correctly, the ACL injury that kept him out for 17 months back in 2015 ALSO occurred whilst on international duty.

Gomez should just retire from international duty altogether. He's not even fully appreciated by England fans; the majority of the media cite the clown Maguire as being England's best centre back, which is a laughably bad take altogether.

Yeah was just going to post he did his ACL previously on England duty.

What a fucking shit situation, get well soon Joe
Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 530
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 04:47:13 PM »
Remember that Leicester won the league with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth in Central defence. Let's not give up hope yet.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 04:47:46 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 04:43:41 PM
I suspect if this was minor, we'd already know what it was.

How long did it take to find out Trent's? That was relatively minor but took a day or so to clear up.

I feel it's more if we know it is serious, it must be pretty obvious it is, otherwise we wouldnt really know. But then again I'm a lawyer not a physio, I know fuck all on this.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,778
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 04:49:08 PM »
According to a report in the Guardian he has already had a scan done today but we won't know until tomorrow, but they are saying suspected ACL injury.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 04:50:28 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:40:15 PM
I don't have much love for Southgate but unless he two-footed Joe in training, I don't see what's he got to do with it

He picked him in a worthless friendly..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,571
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 04:50:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:08 PM
According to a report in the Guardian he has already had a scan done today but we won't know until tomorrow, but they are saying suspected ACL injury.

Fucking hell thats awful.
Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 530
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 04:51:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:08 PM
According to a report in the Guardian he has already had a scan done today but we won't know until tomorrow, but they are saying suspected ACL injury.

Fucking hell.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,272
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 04:52:01 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:08 PM
According to a report in the Guardian he has already had a scan done today but we won't know until tomorrow, but they are saying suspected ACL injury.

Its like a bad dream.

Two CBs with season ending injuries.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 04:52:10 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:08 PM
According to a report in the Guardian he has already had a scan done today but we won't know until tomorrow, but they are saying suspected ACL injury.

Damn thats a quick scan then.

Thats bad news if true. Mainly for Joe. Another bad ACL injury for him could do a lot of damage.  Look at other players with similar problems. He is young which is a positive though

We'll be fine as a team, we'll go on. I just hope Joe has an uncomplicated recovery as quickly as possible.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,011
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 04:53:46 PM »
Well then

Thats about that

Obviously will be ACL. Its just not possible with our luck the immediate worst case rumours arent true
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,272
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4517 on: Today at 04:53:51 PM »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 