An encouraging start for sure, but still a small sample size with van Dijk as we haven't even gotten into the very busy part of our schedule yet. And Gomez stepped up and played a huge part in rallying the defense and being a leader in van Dijk's absence.



I thought all periods were going to end up being about as busy as each other (a game every 4 days essentially). And thats true about Gomez stepping up but we have seen Fabinho step up, Matip we know is quality, and admittedly by a small sample size Phillips and Williams have looked real solid too. To top it off, we have a protection of Alisson behind.Maybe it is misplaced but I still have faith in our defence over most other, if not all other, PL teams, even without Gomez and VVD