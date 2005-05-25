Huge, huge period in Gomez's career now.
I think we've always expected him to lead our defence when Virgil's career wound down.
But he's never had to do that before, because he's pretty much always had Virgil next to him.
He's now into his 4th season as a regular starter, and he's got a real opportunity to step up and put into practice what he's learned from Virgil all these years. I don't think Joe has a huge personality, but I don't think Matip is naturally a leader of the defence either. If we're looking for Joe to be the answer in the long term, not just as a part of the defence but to be its leader, now's an excellent opportunity.
The very best case scenario for this situation is if we come out of this with a much improved Gomez and Matip, and don't have to worry if Virgil gets hurt again in the future.