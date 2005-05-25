A lot resting on this man's young shoulders in the coming months.



Obviously it's not just him who will need to cover for Virgil's absence but he goes from a player we may have taken out of the firing line for a bit (after a few months of poor performances) to one who needs to step up to help bridge that gap.



Gomez (and Matip) is a hugely talented centre back. Him and Matip still give us one of the best centre back pairings in the league. But it needs Gomez to step up his level compared to the last few months. He needs to be more switched on, more aggressive in the air and stronger overall. If he goes on and plays to his ability for the rest of this season then we could still have a very big season. If he doesn't and he continues to struggle then as a team we may find to hard to compete across all the competitions we entered as one of the favourites this season. Big chance for Gomez to really show his value.