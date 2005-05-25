« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 421969 times)

Offline Bread

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 07:04:23 PM »
I fancy Joe to rise up to the challenge. It's a different mentality for him now knowing that the comforting safety of having the worlds best Centre Back next to him is gone. I think he'll be the one to pick up the mantle of being the leader at the back and marshalling those around him.

The performance that sticks out is the FA Cup game against Everton last season, when he partnered Nat Phillips at the back. Felt to me like he really relished the seniority in that game, and whilst he isn't going to be the "senior" partner with Matip, I reckon he can step up when we need him the most.
Offline him_15

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 07:19:10 PM »
Any official reply from the FA yet?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 07:20:36 PM »
He has to be more aggressive
Online Prof

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 07:25:00 PM »
This is the moment in Remember the Titans when Sunshine has to take over as Quarter Back.  Make this your moment to step up Joe.

Online Ghost Town

  • Believer
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 07:31:55 PM »
Whereas yesterday was that moment in Clash of the Titans when Medusa charges out to nobble Perseus. Except Medusa had longer arms. And was less of a twat.
Offline Jookie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 PM »
A lot resting on this man's young shoulders in the coming months.

Obviously it's not just him who will need to cover for Virgil's absence but he goes from a player we may have taken out of the firing line for a bit (after a few months of poor performances) to one who needs to step up to help bridge that gap.

Gomez (and Matip) is a hugely talented centre back. Him and Matip still give us one of the best centre back pairings in the league. But it needs Gomez to step up his level compared to the last few months. He needs to be more switched on, more aggressive in the air and stronger overall. If he goes on and plays to his ability for the rest of this season then we could still have a very big season. If he doesn't and he continues to struggle then as a team we may find to hard to compete across all the competitions we entered as one of the favourites this season. Big chance for Gomez to really show his value.
Offline Redcap

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 PM »
Huge, huge period in Gomez's career now.

I think we've always expected him to lead our defence when Virgil's career wound down.

But he's never had to do that before, because he's pretty much always had Virgil next to him.

He's now into his 4th season as a regular starter, and he's got a real opportunity to step up and put into practice what he's learned from Virgil all these years. I don't think Joe has a huge personality, but I don't think Matip is naturally a leader of the defence either. If we're looking for Joe to be the answer in the long term, not just as a part of the defence but to be its leader, now's an excellent opportunity.

The very best case scenario for this situation is if we come out of this with a much improved Gomez and Matip, and don't have to worry if Virgil gets hurt again in the future.
Offline stockdam

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 PM »
He has shown that he is a good player and now lets hope he steps up. His positioning at times isnt the best but hes fast and will hopefully cut out his mistakes.
Offline Morgana

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 12:58:58 AM »
He takes a lot of flack from England fans for living in Virgil's shadow, which he doesn't deserve, in my view. These people have no sympathy for the fact he had a terrible impact injury that he's had to recover from both physically and psychologically, and absolutely no patience for him being a young player (who is still miles better than McGuire). So, yes, it's time to step out of that shadow, take up the mantel and become the hero in his own tale. This is like Frodo having to find his own way to Mordor after Gandalf falls into the pit of Moria (although the Balrog was way better looking than Pickford, mind). This experience will make or break Joe; whatever happens, he and his public image will be changed forever.


He'll be fine.  ;)
Offline UNO

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 01:22:40 AM »
I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples. Hope he will prove me wrong.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 03:20:01 AM »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 01:22:40 AM
I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples. Hope he will prove me wrong.
Gomez has been the better CB of the pair in quite a few games. It's completely false, and disingenuous to suggest that Virgil is the only decent CB in a defence that achieved what it did last season.

You don't win the league by 18 points (would have been more without covid), and amass that points tally with only one decent CB.

Criticising him, and saying that it's just his pace that gets him out of trouble is utter nonsense. If that was the case, surely Klopp would have replaced him? Why hasn't he?

Give me a list of PL sides where Gomez wouldn't get into the starting XI.
Offline Morgana

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 04:43:03 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:20:01 AM
Gomez has been the better CB of the pair in quite a few games. It's completely false, and disingenuous to suggest that Virgil is the only decent CB in a defence that achieved what it did last season.

You don't win the league by 18 points (would have been more without covid), and amass that points tally with only one decent CB.

Criticising him, and saying that it's just his pace that gets him out of trouble is utter nonsense. If that was the case, surely Klopp would have replaced him? Why hasn't he?

Give me a list of PL sides where Gomez wouldn't get into the starting XI.

On top of that, Joe had a fantastic partnership with Van Dijk during the season we lost the CL final, up to his injury. And we ran City close the following season and won the CL partly with Joe, an excellent young player who in many games looked like Van Dijk's equal.  Some people just have agendas. 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 05:21:39 AM »
One of the few good things about VVD being out (well, only good thing) is itll give Gomez the chance to shut a few of his doubters up.

Have no doubt hell step up to the plate and confirm to most, and show the others, just how good he is.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 05:30:37 AM »
Come on Joe, show the world why you are European and World Champion!
