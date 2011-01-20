Gomez is such a talented young footballer and has the potential to be the best centre back in the World. I'm struggling to think of many better centre backs in World football that are 25 and under. Think Gomez would be at the top end of that group that includes Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Caglar Soyuncu, Martin Skriniar. Just below that I think Jonathan Tah and Lucas Hernandez are 2 very talented young centre backs who could grow immensely over the next few years.



Gomez is as talented, and currently as good as, any of those centre backs listed above. He has the huge advantage that lightening quick compared to most of those centre backs. He's probably more talented on the ball than most of them. Only real area where others excel over Gomez its his aerial ability. Joe is not bad in the air at all but he's not going to a dominating centre back in the air they way VvD is or how Sule might be.



There's a lot of talk on these boards and from Liverpool supporters generally about succession planning. Whilst a lot of the focus is on the age range of midfield and attack, I think defensively we should be sorted. Having Gomez (23) and TAA (21) in the squad means we should have 2 World class players within the defence, who won't hit their peaks for another 3 to 5 years. That's a hugely comforting thought when you think of the level those individuals may be at in a few years time if they avoid injury and continue to develop.