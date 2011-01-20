« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3760 on: May 23, 2020, 05:18:05 PM
The sky is the limit for him, but needs to improve one major flaw in his game and thats backing off players at the wrong time.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3761 on: May 23, 2020, 05:23:25 PM
Sans Corona he should be worth at least 150 million in todays market, with Van Dijk worth even more. But with the virus clubs will be reticent to spend that kind of money on anyone. Moot point anyway because Klopp probably wouldnt even entertain an offer. Like others have said, hes 23 with plenty of ceiling left. And the best partner Van Dijk has ever had (makes De Ligt look like a chump).
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3762 on: June 2, 2020, 04:59:23 PM
Spoke to Joe's coach at Charlton, the former Dynamo Kiev sweeper and USSR international Sergey Baltacha, about something else the other week but it made a lot of sense why he hit the ground running at Liverpool
https://www.theblizzard.co.uk/news/battles
(page 78 onwards)
Didn't make it in but told of certain key similarities in coaching methods.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3763 on: June 2, 2020, 10:04:41 PM
Quote from: Morgana on May 23, 2020, 05:23:25 PM
Sans Corona he should be worth at least 150 million in todays market, with Van Dijk worth even more. But with the virus clubs will be reticent to spend that kind of money on anyone. Moot point anyway because Klopp probably wouldnt even entertain an offer. Like others have said, hes 23 with plenty of ceiling left. And the best partner Van Dijk has ever had (makes De Ligt look like a chump).

I'm glad we already have a great side. Front to Back. We don't need any new signings. It's time to promote someone from the academy and into the Second Team and some game time with the first team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3764 on: June 3, 2020, 12:00:07 AM
Quote from: Camoflage on June  2, 2020, 10:04:41 PM
I'm glad we already have a great side. Front to Back. We don't need any new signings. It's time to promote someone from the academy and into the Second Team and some game time with the first team.

The two Dutch kids look promising. I'm sure Pep will keep fighting their corner. Hopefully we can stay in the domestic cups a bit longer during the upcoming campaigns so that they get more first team game time.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3765 on: June 24, 2020, 10:08:38 PM
great tonight...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3766 on: June 24, 2020, 10:09:02 PM
Big Joe!  8)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3767 on: June 24, 2020, 10:10:51 PM
Casually bringing that clearance down right at the end before spraying it wide to Mo to combine with Neco...

Joe's no longer interested in being the best athlete, now he's trying to be more Dutch than the Virg...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3768 on: June 24, 2020, 10:14:20 PM
Hes everything we thought he would be when he first signed, and at 18 was already looking like one of our best players in an unorthodox left back position, two major injuries later and he has still gone on to be nearly on par with the best cb in the world, incredible  player.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3769 on: June 25, 2020, 03:46:51 AM
Who da big man now?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3770 on: June 25, 2020, 09:35:36 AM
Sterling must be looking forward to potentially giving Joe a guard of honour next week. 8)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3771 on: June 25, 2020, 09:37:50 AM
He was outstanding last night.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3772 on: June 25, 2020, 09:38:32 AM
I thought he was unbelievable last night, won everything and great with his passing. Him sitting slightly deeper allowed Virgil to come higher up the pitch too.Would love him to get a goal before the campaign is over but this lad genuinely loves defending!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3773 on: June 25, 2020, 09:40:44 AM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 25, 2020, 09:35:36 AM
Sterling must be looking forward to potentially giving Joe a guard of honour next week. 8)

:scarf :scarf :scarf
:champ :champ :champ
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3774 on: June 25, 2020, 09:43:50 AM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on June 25, 2020, 09:38:32 AM
I thought he was unbelievable last night, won everything and great with his passing. Him sitting slightly deeper allowed Virgil to come higher up the pitch too.Would love him to get a goal before the campaign is over but this lad genuinely loves defending!
His first game, too. after the break. A couple of rusty moments perhaps, but he shrugged those aside, and soon became the Joe we all love to see to play. Long may he reign!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3775 on: June 25, 2020, 09:48:27 AM
He handled the threat of Ayew exceptionally well. Ayew is no slouch and is very good at holding up play - he rarely managed to do that and largely that's because of Joe Gomez. The quality of this young man is astounding. With Virgil, Matip and Gomez we have three top quality CBs. I don't think any team in the League can match that.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3776 on: June 25, 2020, 12:02:36 PM
What a player. Better and better as a defender.
Remember arguing with a friend about Big Joe. He kept laughing at my claim that Joe is easily top 5 for CB's in the PL. IMO he is already world-class.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3777 on: June 25, 2020, 12:05:40 PM
And that's why we have no interest in Koulibaly  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3778 on: June 25, 2020, 12:08:48 PM
Quote from: Hendollama on June 25, 2020, 12:02:36 PM
What a player. Better and better as a defender.
Remember arguing with a friend about Big Joe. He kept laughing at my claim that Joe is easily top 5 for CB's in the PL. IMO he is already world-class.
Top two Id say and he plays next to the best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3779 on: June 25, 2020, 12:16:38 PM
Dare I say it, he was better than Big Virg yesterday. No slight on VVD as Gomez was on top form yesterday.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3780 on: June 25, 2020, 01:30:42 PM
Quote from: duvva on June 25, 2020, 12:08:48 PM
Top two Id say and he plays next to the best
And I would agree with you right now. We have got two brilliant centre backs right now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3781 on: June 25, 2020, 01:33:42 PM
Quote from: duvva on June 25, 2020, 12:08:48 PM
Top two Id say and he plays next to the best

True, he does sometimes

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3782 on: June 25, 2020, 01:37:49 PM
About 45 seconds before the last goal, he made an interception near the sideline that, if I tried it, would probably have ripped my hamstring from the bone. Joe, being Joe, it was absolutely effortless.  I remember Jockey at his peak, and everyone said about him that he made it look all so easy. That's Jomez. And has just turned 23...

We have a couple of Rolls Royce footballers at centre back. Or a Rolls and a Bentley. Whatever luxury car models you'd prefer.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 02:40:44 PM
Richard Jolly
@RichJolly

Joe Gomez has lost as many Premier League games as a starter under Brendan Rodgers (2) as under Jurgen Klopp. He played for Rodgers for four months, for Klopp for four years and eight months.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 02:48:23 PM
Quote from: Ray K on June 25, 2020, 01:37:49 PM
About 45 seconds before the last goal, he made an interception near the sideline that, if I tried it, would probably have ripped my hamstring from the bone. Joe, being Joe, it was absolutely effortless.  I remember Jockey at his peak, and everyone said about him that he made it look all so easy. That's Jomez. And has just turned 23...

We have a couple of Rolls Royce footballers at centre back. Or a Rolls and a Bentley. Whatever luxury car models you'd prefer.

Sports cars. How many frontline CBs are there in the world who are as quick as Van Dijk and Gomez?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3785 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 PM
His ability still isn't fully appreciated beyond Liverpool supporters because VVD is so brilliant.

If Joe Gomez isn't already one of the best centre-backs in the world, he's very close to that level. He's so far ahead of the other English centre-backs that it's a joke at this point - still only 23, a European Champion, a Premier League Champion, possesses every attribute you could want in a centre-back, learning from the very best in the world at his position and plays for the best manager in the game.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3786 on: Yesterday at 03:24:47 PM
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3787 on: Yesterday at 03:29:14 PM
Thread title needs updating.  8)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3788 on: Yesterday at 03:54:50 PM
Gomez is such a talented young footballer and has the potential to be the best centre back in the World. I'm struggling to think of many better centre backs in World football that are 25 and under. Think Gomez would be at the top end of that group that includes Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Caglar Soyuncu, Martin Skriniar. Just below that I think Jonathan Tah and Lucas Hernandez are 2 very talented young centre backs who could grow immensely over the next few years.

Gomez is as talented, and currently as good as, any of those centre backs listed above. He has the huge advantage that lightening quick compared to most of those centre backs. He's probably more talented on the ball than most of them. Only real area where others excel over Gomez its his aerial ability. Joe is not bad in the air at all but he's not going to a dominating centre back in the air they way VvD is or how Sule might be.

There's a lot of talk on these boards and from Liverpool supporters generally about succession planning. Whilst a lot of the focus is on the age range of midfield and attack, I think defensively we should be sorted. Having Gomez (23) and TAA (21) in the squad means we should have 2 World class players within the defence, who won't hit their peaks for another 3 to 5 years. That's a hugely comforting thought when you think of the level those individuals may be at in a few years time if they avoid injury and continue to develop.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3789 on: Yesterday at 04:41:54 PM
I see no reason why he couldnt learn to be aerially dominant. Maybe not as much as someone like VVD is, but up there.

Hes a decent size, hes strong, hes got a good leap on him - he just needs to work to bring it all together.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3790 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:41:54
I see no reason why he couldnt learn to be aerially dominant. Maybe not as much as someone like VVD is, but up there.

Hes a decent size, hes strong, hes got a good leap on him - he just needs to work to bring it all together.

He can definitely improve his heading. It's not poor currently but something he can improve on. Distribution also. Though again it's still good at present.

I just wonder if his height (about 6ft 2) means he could never become completely dominant centre back in the air. Not in the way in which someone like van Dijk or Hyypia dominate(d) for us aerially on set pieces etc.. Not many players cn do this so it's probably an unfair standard to hold him up to when he's dominating in other areas (pace and reading of the game).
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 01:28:09 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 25, 2020, 01:33:42 PM
True, he does sometimes


I meant Lovren actually
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 02:51:44 AM »
He's so underrated by the media and neutrals. I get all the focus is on Virgil who is immense but Gomez and Matip are class, any side in the league would take them. We are so lucky to have all 3!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 05:37:19 AM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 03:22:16 PM
His ability still isn't fully appreciated beyond Liverpool supporters because VVD is so brilliant.

If Joe Gomez isn't already one of the best centre-backs in the world, he's very close to that level. He's so far ahead of the other English centre-backs that it's a joke at this point - still only 23, a European Champion, a Premier League Champion, possesses every attribute you could want in a centre-back, learning from the very best in the world at his position and plays for the best manager in the game.

Just to emphasize this point, I've argued in favor of Gomez many a time against others and it's always the same 'he only looks so good because he's next to van Dijk'. Interestingly enough, because telling them to actually watch Gomez and see how amazing he already is doesn't really work, here are just some pure statistics:



As you can see above he's second in the league in loose ball recoveries (ahead of van Dijk) behind Kortney Hause. Liverpool have never lost a PL game in which Joe Gomez has started at CB. Since the beginning of the 2017/18 season their record with Joe Gomez at CB is 20 wins, 2 draws, with conceding 0.4 goals per game and having a 64% clean sheet rate; in the same time period without Joe Gomez at CB they've got 35 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses allowing 0.7 goals per game with a 39% clean sheet rate.

When Joe Gomez returned from injury this season this is how the team's performance changed (not updated to the end of the season, but I believe a 14 game sample):

Quote
Gheerbrant attributes a significant drop in shots faced (10.4 to 7.1) by Liverpool, shots on target faced (2.9 to 2.0) and expected goals value (1.01 to 0.70) of those chances to Gomez returning to the team, compared to the 14 games he didnt feature in earlier this year.

Joe Gomez also as highlighted above has the highest recovery rate on the team ahead of van Dijk, he also plays the most passes per 90 mins on the team. His dribbling stats are also really impressive; much higher than van Dijk's or Matip's and also at a higher success rate. Joe Gomez also leads Liverpool in interceptions per 90 (along with the highest number of passes/crosses blocked per 90 of the centrebacks).

To me anyone deriding his class, or not recognizing the world class talent Joe Gomez already is needs to have their eyes checked or their glasses cleaned.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3794 on: Today at 07:51:42 AM »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
He can definitely improve his heading. It's not poor currently but something he can improve on. Distribution also. Though again it's still good at present.

I just wonder if his height (about 6ft 2) means he could never become completely dominant centre back in the air. Not in the way in which someone like van Dijk or Hyypia dominate(d) for us aerially on set pieces etc.. Not many players cn do this so it's probably an unfair standard to hold him up to when he's dominating in other areas (pace and reading of the game).
Cristiano Ronaldo is the same height and he is dominant in the air against the tallest of CBs. It can be taught.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3795 on: Today at 04:19:10 PM »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 07:51:42 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo is the same height and he is dominant in the air against the tallest of CBs. It can be taught.
It's a talent, I think. Luis Garcia was small by current standards, but his jumping for headers was explosive, winning balls against the tallest defenders. I don't know what goes in that explosiveness...
