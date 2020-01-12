When did we last concede a goal with Gomez in the team. You don't change what's working. Matip will need to wait for his chance.



I don't think the statistic of not conceding a goal is the simplistic answer. I do, however, agree that the the player in possession and in form retains his spot unless he has a nightmare and needs to be pulled out from the firing line. Hence my view that Lovren was to retain his place even though there were many calling for Gomez to replace despite iffy performances.(Granted he was playing out of position and needed match sharpness). He has now grabbed his chance and is the incumbent. It is his position to lose.I think the exception to the above is where Klopp decides to select a team based on the opposition. Lovren is better in the air but lacks Gomez's pace. Both have been and are part of the team that has produced the results. Even though Gomez had a below par game on the weekend, I see no reason to substitute him. More so when his pace against Martial / Rashford will be required.I suppose another aspect is to decide which combination as a CB pairing and back 4 is best for the team? It may not necessarily be the best individual player. Virgil is a given. Which CB most compliments both him,, the rest of the backline and the team in terms of going forward and defending.