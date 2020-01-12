« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 359238 times)

Offline Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • JFT 96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3560 on: January 12, 2020, 01:52:49 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on January 12, 2020, 01:39:22 AM
Do you think Klopp isn't doing this?

I am not sure.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3561 on: January 12, 2020, 05:27:10 AM »
I still think he's the best partner for Big Virgil. Another clean sheet for him.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,101
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3562 on: January 12, 2020, 05:53:21 AM »
Still think Matip is the best partner for Virgil. Gomez is still young and can improve, his heading needs to be better than it is currently. He has everything else, but imo Matip and Van Dijk are also a bigger threat together on set pieces
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3563 on: January 12, 2020, 06:44:49 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on January 12, 2020, 05:53:21 AM
Still think Matip is the best partner for Virgil. Gomez is still young and can improve, his heading needs to be better than it is currently. He has everything else, but imo Matip and Van Dijk are also a bigger threat together on set pieces

Matip is better at heading and reading the game as Gomez is young but Gomez pace is massive as it allows Trent and Robbo to be comfortable because we have two rapid Centre Backs.

Lets just be thankful we have 3 top class CB's at the club and Gomez will only get better, hes very young for a CB still. Hes been immense and may have had a shaky game today but thats why you have VVD and Alisson there as well to help with any mistakes.

Gomez played amazing in the derby FA Cup with no VVD to support and guiding a bunch of youngsters around him. Look at that game see what this kid is going to be capable of when he reaches his peak, mistakes happen and its how you bounce back and learn from them that matters.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3564 on: January 12, 2020, 09:30:14 AM »
When did we last concede a goal with Gomez in the team. You don't change what's working. Matip will need to wait for his chance.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3565 on: January 12, 2020, 09:31:38 AM »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2020, 09:30:14 AM
When did we last concede a goal with Gomez in the team. You don't change what's working. Matip will need to wait for his chance.

I agree! Why put Matip in when were keeping clean sheets the way it is
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,132
  • ...All the best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3566 on: January 12, 2020, 09:36:35 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on January 12, 2020, 01:05:28 AM
Gomez and the positions he chose had a big part to play in their three best chances today.
That is the small picture yes.

The big picture is that Gomez with VVD conceded 8 goals in 20 games with this kind of sketchy moments being ever so rare. It's an exception to the rule. Nobody in their right mind should be expecting perfect defending against a team that wants to counter attack for 90 mins with two of the most skillful and fastest players in the league. Having a few dodgy moments in this kind of circumstance should be a given.

Nitpicking aside there's more than enough evidence to suggest this partnership truly is a real deal.
Logged

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3567 on: January 12, 2020, 10:18:42 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 12, 2020, 01:52:49 AM
I am not sure.

Read the James Pearce piece on Pep, in the Athletic then, Al. It was a bad day at the office for a few yesterday including our two full backs, yet we won 1-0. Virgil spoke after the game about analysing areas for improvement. Do you think they do that by playing charades?

               
                                                     
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,729
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3568 on: January 12, 2020, 12:58:55 PM »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January 12, 2020, 09:36:35 AM
That is the small picture yes.

The big picture is that Gomez with VVD conceded 8 goals in 20 games with this kind of sketchy moments being ever so rare. It's an exception to the rule. Nobody in their right mind should be expecting perfect defending against a team that wants to counter attack for 90 mins with two of the most skillful and fastest players in the league. Having a few dodgy moments in this kind of circumstance should be a given.

Nitpicking aside there's more than enough evidence to suggest this partnership truly is a real deal.

Nothing you're saying in there refutes my points. And if you quoted me in full you'd see that I put it in context, not just the small picture snapshot of a sentence you quoted - he's been exceptional for a large number of games either side of a couple of comparatively ropey performances against Watford and Spurs.

And of course noone expects perfection but that shouldn't really prevent anyone feeling comfortable to discuss football and our manager's view of a couple of imperfect moments (or "nitpicking" if thats what you think Klopp was doing) on a football forum.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3569 on: January 12, 2020, 01:32:22 PM »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on January 12, 2020, 06:44:49 AM
Lets just be thankful we have 3 top class CB's at the club...

Ahem, four top class CBs!
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Jamaican-Me-Crazy Cookbook
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3570 on: January 12, 2020, 01:35:48 PM »
Logged
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • Just 5 points away
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3571 on: January 12, 2020, 01:57:05 PM »
Seems like a collective day off in terms of errors rather than Joe is being sloppy, where Hendo, MOM Gini all made some. No doubt the squad will have a sit down and analyse the game. They sure weren't pleased with themselves after the match.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 08:07:54 AM »
That Lil Wayne clip is magic.

Cos her uniform fit so tight...
Logged

Online nico 8

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 08:23:12 AM »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2020, 09:30:14 AM
When did we last concede a goal with Gomez in the team. You don't change what's working. Matip will need to wait for his chance.

I don't think the statistic of not conceding a goal is the simplistic answer. I do, however, agree that the the player in possession and in form retains his spot unless he has a nightmare and needs to be pulled out from the firing line. Hence my view that Lovren was to retain his place even though there were many calling for Gomez to replace despite iffy performances.(Granted he was playing out of position and needed match sharpness). He has now grabbed his chance and is the incumbent. It is his position to lose.
I think the exception to the above is where Klopp decides to select a team based on the opposition. Lovren is better in the air but lacks Gomez's pace. Both have been and are part of the team that has produced the results. Even though Gomez had a below par game on the weekend, I see no reason to substitute him. More so when his pace against Martial / Rashford will be required.
I suppose another aspect is to decide which combination as a CB pairing and back 4 is best for the team? It may not necessarily be the best individual player. Virgil is a given. Which CB most compliments both him,, the rest of the backline and the team in terms of going forward and defending.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 