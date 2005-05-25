« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 354921 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3480 on: January 5, 2020, 08:58:15 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  5, 2020, 08:48:17 PM
Best English CB bar none.
Is right.
There is not another close to him in the current England team. Man is silky as cream, yet solid as a rock!

Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3481 on: January 5, 2020, 09:18:10 PM »
Imperious today.

Another , unexpected, clean sheet!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,630
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3482 on: January 5, 2020, 09:28:18 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on January  5, 2020, 08:41:41 PM
Definitely noticed that in him today, he had to be and basically looked like another Van Dijk - might be partly down to him moving into the left centre back and bossing it.

He's clearly learning from the best and it's great to know Virgil is imparting such important skills.  Joe could very well end up superseding Virgil in four or five years.  That's what you get for investing in such a top class defender.

I was also impressed by how aggressive and attacking Joe was on occasion. He was such a commanding presence on the pitch for someone who is so young himself.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3483 on: January 5, 2020, 10:35:22 PM »
Superb - marshalled that back line like a vet.  Not bad from the younger of our starting center half pairing tonight  :)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,382
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3484 on: January 5, 2020, 10:54:24 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  5, 2020, 08:48:17 PM
Best English CB bar none.

Martin Keown absolutely loves him and he knows a thing or two about centre backs.
Logged

Offline sunny_LFC

  • Internet Terrorist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3485 on: January 5, 2020, 10:58:59 PM »
Notwithstanding Joes ability and the inevitably of it, but is it just a coincidence that ones form has gone this way and the others to shit, since the England incident with the little shit?
Logged
Quote from: liverpoolway forum user
They lock everything on RAWK, unless it's some long winded, pretentious 'tactical' assessment or a pithy in joke from one of their mates.
"my secretary Sheila said to me that the ball had crossed the line,  that was good enough for me"

Offline Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
  • JFT 96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3486 on: January 5, 2020, 11:06:41 PM »
Since he came back in to the team paired with a centre back Gomez has 7 clean sheets on the run.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3487 on: January 5, 2020, 11:10:11 PM »
Boss
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3488 on: January 5, 2020, 11:10:28 PM »
It's crazy our first choice back 4 has a 22 and 21 year old in it. It's really fucking crazy. Looks like he's getting better game by game
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline andywilko

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • Thank You
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3489 on: January 5, 2020, 11:13:50 PM »
Absolute quality. Man of the Match for me.
Logged
And with such simplicity,
The European Cup, surely, is won.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3490 on: January 5, 2020, 11:33:14 PM »
Hard to believe this lad could still be playing U23 football...
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3491 on: January 5, 2020, 11:58:25 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kk0AOQbBH7o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kk0AOQbBH7o</a>
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 12:04:38 AM »
He's been excellent once he's worked off the rust. I would love for him to get a really proper run - like a solid year and a half playing week in week out with VVD, because I suspect he'll go up another level again then.

By that I mean, currently we're more or less still mentally relying on VVD to be the guy who marshals a good defence, who makes other defenders look good. I think if Gomez gets to be a part of that pairing for an extended period, he will take on some of those qualities and become a second CB we can rely on - even if VVD is out for a spell.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 01:15:20 AM »
Anyone notice that moment in the first half when our youngsters were having trouble getting hold of the game in the middle, and Gomez took it upon himself to run the ball forward before laying it off? That was lovely.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 AM »
Funny thing is he looks even more comfortable evading opposing strikers' press as a left-sided centre-half but we've got the best one in the world.
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Offline rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:15:20 AM
Anyone notice that moment in the first half when our youngsters were having trouble getting hold of the game in the middle, and Gomez took it upon himself to run the ball forward before laying it off? That was lovely.

I certainly did and thought he had a great game, stepping up to take responsibility. Couldn't believe that several papers marked him down as an ordinary performance.
They weren't watching the same game as me.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 AM »
He cost £3m  :lmao
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,574
  • Bam!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 AM »
A really class performance. They tried to make it as hard as possible, and it took Phillips 30 minutes to settle down and adjust to the game.

It's crazy to think he is the same age as Phillips that played next to him.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:27:04 AM
It's crazy to think he is the same age as Phillips that played next to him.

Great shout - so easy to forget how young he is... he's about 4/5 years off his likely peak as a CB
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 12:47:10 PM »
I'm a big fan of Joel Matip and was gutted he got injured but I have to say Gomez has stepped it up another level. Matip won't get back in the team if Gomez says fit.

He is excellent.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 01:22:16 PM »
Question is who partners Gomez when everyone's back fit?  I'd guess Virgil...
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline christofu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 01:40:59 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 12:04:38 AM
He's been excellent once he's worked off the rust. I would love for him to get a really proper run - like a solid year and a half playing week in week out with VVD, because I suspect he'll go up another level again then.

By that I mean, currently we're more or less still mentally relying on VVD to be the guy who marshals a good defence, who makes other defenders look good. I think if Gomez gets to be a part of that pairing for an extended period, he will take on some of those qualities and become a second CB we can rely on - even if VVD is out for a spell.

Agreed, I think this is key and the next step of his development. I'd say Milner was playing to assist Joe in marshalling the defence but that plan went sideways with Milners injury, and suddenly it was all on Joe to keep things together. Unsurprisingly our defensive line was all over the place for 15 or 20 minutes but credit to him we defended well after that, and immaculately after a half time chat. Klopp also referenced it was Joe's first time marshalling the defence in his post match interview
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,569
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM »
Quote from: sunny_LFC on January  5, 2020, 10:58:59 PM
Notwithstanding Joes ability and the inevitably of it, but is it just a coincidence that ones form has gone this way and the others to shit, since the England incident with the little shit?

I don't think his form was bad earlier on, so to speak, he was in and out of the side and looked a little rusty. Certainly stepped up since he's become a regular again and is back to (or even better?) the level he was at at the beginning of last season until he got injured at Burnley.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 08:18:32 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 01:22:16 PM
Question is who partners Gomez when everyone's back fit?  I'd guess Virgil...
Yes, I'd go for Big Virg as well. He often pretty solid next to Joe  :)
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online reddebs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 08:27:20 PM »
When Hendo filled in at CB the other week he said that Joe was brilliant at organising them all, talking all the time, encouraging them and keeping them on their toes.

No surprise he took control last night if that's the case.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3505 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 PM »
Adam Lallana wrote this on one of Joe Gomez's pictures on Instagram:

"Joey G what a game again bro (flex emoji) and what a player (fire emoji).
I loved watching the process of you getting yourself mentally ready for this game! It inspired me (flex emoji)
#YNWA"

Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Jamaican-Me-Crazy Cookbook
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 PM »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Yesterday at 11:07:20 AM
I certainly did and thought he had a great game, stepping up to take responsibility. Couldn't believe that several papers marked him down as an ordinary performance.
They weren't watching the same game as me.

The papers still have their pro-Sterling /pro-Manc agenda. They all had a field day in the press and flogged a decomposed horse for weeks on talk radio when their gobshite Ingurlund fans booed Joe after Sterling assaulted him. The fact he wasn't getting much game time was used as justification to malign him as well...As if that somehow made Sterling more important or right. Must be getting under their skin now Joe's finding his form and claiming his rightful place in the Liverpool back four. Fuck the media.
Logged
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • Barnes & Mcmahon heavily involved again
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3507 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 PM »
Just popping in to see if Jomez is still the Big Man? :wave
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,295
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3508 on: Yesterday at 10:41:18 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 10:38:16 PM
Just popping in to see if Jomez is still the Big Man? :wave

He certainly is.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline HiTs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 314
  • In Istanbul when we won it 5 times!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3509 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 PM »
Top man - great leadership. Love how he steps up when next to the opponents .....great passing to follow after that.
Logged
★      ★       ★       ★       ★       ★                        ★
77     78      81      84      05     19        World Champions 2020

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 12:10:07 AM »
Gomez is excellent on the ground but a bit iffy in the air. He'd fit right into the 1980s defence in other words. Assuming Hansen and Lawrenson would be ahead of him, would Gomez be ahead of Thompson or Gillespie?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Mozology

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 12:21:20 AM »
Been our best player throughout December. Was magnificent against Everton, so composed.

Great thing is, the In-gur-lund morons hate Liverpool players so there will be no calls to start him for England. Without doubt the best English CB. Hilarious to think he and Trent will probably spend most of Euros on the bench.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 