He's been excellent once he's worked off the rust. I would love for him to get a really proper run - like a solid year and a half playing week in week out with VVD, because I suspect he'll go up another level again then.



By that I mean, currently we're more or less still mentally relying on VVD to be the guy who marshals a good defence, who makes other defenders look good. I think if Gomez gets to be a part of that pairing for an extended period, he will take on some of those qualities and become a second CB we can rely on - even if VVD is out for a spell.