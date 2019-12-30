Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester, Wolves and Sheff Utd + Flamengo ... 5 consecutive clean sheets in the league + 1 CWC Final in partnership with Virgil



Funes Mori goal was the only blemish but that was in partnership with Henderson



We were impenetrable at the start of 2017-18 with Virgil and Big Joe. We are impenetrable again with Virgil and Big Joe. So much for playing a high line at the cost of shipping in goals.



Now that Henderson has shown that he is more than a capable fill in Fabinho, I would get Fabinho to deputise for AA instead of Big Joe when needed