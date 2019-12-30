Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Author
Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez (Read 350415 times)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3440 on:
December 30, 2019, 03:44:37 PM »
Martin Keown was full of praise for Gomez on MOTD.
You need pace to bail out your full backs and make it difficult for quick players such as Vardy and Rashford. VVD could bail Robertson and now Gomez is going the same for TAA. Maybe that explains all the clean sheets since he cane back into the first team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3441 on:
Today
at 03:18:53 AM »
Incredible young player..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3442 on:
Today
at 03:23:28 AM »
What a performance. Hope he gets to rest this weekend but I think Klopp wont risk losing to Ancelotti again. Both he and Virgil will play the Bitters.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3443 on:
Today
at 07:30:41 AM »
VVD------------Gomez
\ /
\ /
\ /
\ /
Alisson
The Bermuda triangle - everything disappears in there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3444 on:
Today
at 08:12:19 AM »
Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester, Wolves and Sheff Utd + Flamengo ... 5 consecutive clean sheets in the league + 1 CWC Final in partnership with Virgil
Funes Mori goal was the only blemish but that was in partnership with Henderson
We were impenetrable at the start of 2017-18 with Virgil and Big Joe. We are impenetrable again with Virgil and Big Joe. So much for playing a high line at the cost of shipping in goals.
Now that Henderson has shown that he is more than a capable fill in Fabinho, I would get Fabinho to deputise for AA instead of Big Joe when needed
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
«
Reply #3445 on:
Today
at 08:14:34 AM »
Our quality in defense is unbelievable.
Matip earlier this year and now Gomez, are playing at ridiculous levels.
Our core defensive group of Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Matip, VVD and Robbo is so far beyond anything else in Europe right now its crazy.
