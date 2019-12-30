« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
December 30, 2019, 03:44:37 PM
Martin Keown was full of praise for Gomez on MOTD.

You need pace to bail out your full backs and  make it difficult for quick players such as Vardy and Rashford. VVD could bail Robertson and now Gomez is going the same for TAA. Maybe that explains all the clean sheets since he cane back into the first team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 03:18:53 AM
Incredible young player..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 03:23:28 AM
What a performance.  Hope he gets to rest this weekend but I think Klopp wont risk losing to Ancelotti again. Both he and Virgil will play the Bitters.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 07:30:41 AM
  VVD------------Gomez
      \                 /
        \             /
           \        /
              \  /
          Alisson

The Bermuda triangle - everything disappears in there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 08:12:19 AM
Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester, Wolves and Sheff Utd + Flamengo ... 5 consecutive clean sheets in the league + 1 CWC Final in partnership with Virgil

Funes Mori goal was the only blemish but that was in partnership with Henderson

We were impenetrable at the start of 2017-18 with Virgil and Big Joe. We are impenetrable again with Virgil and Big Joe. So much for playing a high line at the cost of shipping in goals.

Now that Henderson has shown that he is more than a capable fill in Fabinho, I would get Fabinho to deputise for AA instead of Big Joe when needed
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 08:14:34 AM
Our quality in defense is unbelievable.

Matip earlier this year and now Gomez, are playing at ridiculous levels.

Our core defensive group of Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Matip, VVD and Robbo is so far beyond anything else in Europe right now its crazy.



