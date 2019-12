Weeks ago when Gomez was having a tough period and Lovren made a mistake I said that Joe should come back into the team and someone called me out for it saying I was a Lovren hater or other such nonsense. Nothing of the sort. It's just that Joe is the future of this club and has quite clearly shown that he deserves to be starting next to Virgil when he's fully fit and up to speed even though I like both Lovren and Matip very much as well. When on top form, he's second to Van Dijk.