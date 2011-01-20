I think we are seeing Gomez stand out because forwards see him as the easier option. Very few are prepared to go up against Virgil, so they target Gomez. Deeney did it for Watford and in the end he did go and try it against Van Dyke almost as a last resort, such was the pounding he got off Joe. What teams will soon work out is that both of them are world class. I have been saying for a while now that Gomez will develop into our Van Dyke replacement, he is head and shoulders above most in the league now anyway. Harry the Horse over at Salford is way behind, apart from in Southgates mind.

These are the days my friends.