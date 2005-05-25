« previous next »
Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: European Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3320 on: December 21, 2019, 09:48:13 PM »
I think he was our best player across both games. Truth be told I think they gave Salah the POTT award because he's Arab.








Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: European Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3321 on: December 21, 2019, 09:53:02 PM »

I think he was our best player across both games. Truth be told I think they gave Salah the POTT award because he's Arab.

ic  Arabic. Seems like though, huge fan fave.

But he was best player by far against Monterrey , fair and square he'd caught the eye more than anyone into the final, and then you could say nobody really overtook him. Bobby maybe. Probably. 





Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  
  
  
  
Re: European Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3322 on: December 21, 2019, 10:38:02 PM »
Immense. That pace as well.

Made Virgil look like a very good number 2 tonight.


         




Online So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3323 on: December 21, 2019, 10:52:07 PM »
He's looking good isn't he? I lost count of the number of times he drove forward.


Offline LFCTikiTaka

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3324 on: December 21, 2019, 10:56:18 PM »
So good to have BJG back to his best again. It was always just a matter of time.


Offline duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 AM »
Back to his best. Was only a matter of time and games really, but finally fully involved in a big final and a big part of helping us win it.



Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 05:26:26 AM »
Yes big Joe, champion of Europe and of the World.

What a warrior he is, he was battling constantly with them, since they were targeting his space, but he never let us down. Immense.





Offline cipher

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 AM »
He's back!  I've been a bit concerned about his pace when he first came back as he seemed slightly slower to me, but the last couple of games have demonstrated that that part of his game is fully back as well.  It was funny seeing Flamengo cut of his passing options then try to close him down and he would just fly right through them leaving them trailing in his dust.

I'll never forgot that game last year when Willian had that break away and both Joe & VVD sprinted back and caught up to him.  Having two defenders with that size and pace almost isn't fair.  Almost!

Clean sheets are back on the menu!



Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 07:32:40 AM »
very good game tonite in all aspects from defending to carrying the ball out, always looking to get on the front foot and so comfortable on the ball and even got to show his pace  ;)





Offline MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3329 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 AM »

I appreciate Matip and Lovren. And I am not wishing ill on Degsy. But when all things are equal - Joe Gomez is my #2 CB and top choice to partner Virgil






Big fan of Virgil & Gomez as our #1 centre back pairing. And thats while acknowledging that Matip and Lovren are top cenre backs too. Just feel that they complement one another far better and the partnership is the most synergistic. No coincidence that we have started to pile clean sheets again



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3330 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 AM »


Offline duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3331 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 AM »


Joe Gomez. Champion of the World.


Offline boots

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 AM »
Class act. Big Joe is Boss.



Offline Hendollama

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 10:13:59 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/gQWwAzNvL9k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/gQWwAzNvL9k</a>

What a player we have on our hands. His incisive passing to bypass opposition, his runs into midfield and all round defending is top notch.

He's a European Champion and a World Champion!  :champ


Online John C

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 AM »
Defo motm for me yesterday. World Cup winner, well done Joe.



Offline SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 10:56:20 AM »
I'm still in awe with his performance - every single question he was asked he answered in the most impressive style imaginable.

I have no issues with Lovren's defending but if we talk about our build-up play the way Joe attacks open spaces in front of him and always chooses to pass aggressively forward whenever a midfielder has a bit of space practically makes someone like Lovren obsolete.

Defending wise I would put all of Gomez, Matip and Lovren on the same level but considering how important it is to attack well from the back I think it would be imperative to go with defenders like Gomez and Matip as they have the ability to beat opposition pressing and get us playing.


Offline JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 AM »
So good to see him back to his best - great performance
Hes one of the quickest players Ive seen in the flesh when he hits top speed - huge asset for us playing the way we do


Offline santa tubbytits

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 AM »
His arrogance on the ball is coming back now, happy to stride into midfield or dummy attackers closing him down.  Was top quality yesterday.



Offline stockdam

  
  
  
  
  • Posts: 9,532
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 12:22:30 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:26:26 AM
Yes big Joe, champion of Europe and of the World.

What a warrior he is, he was battling constantly with them, since they were targeting his space, but he never let us down. Immense.

They tried to put two on him most of the times and he never let us down. He's getting back to his best. I think he'll play against Leicester and mark turkey-neck (Vardy).
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 07:16:42 PM »
Engage afterburners. Vhhhrroooooomph! Where'd that truck come from?
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3340 on: Yesterday at 07:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:56 AM

Attitude.

Love that background colour. Wonder if that's available in B&Q?
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3341 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 PM »
Made up for our European and World champion and all round big man Joseph Dave Gomez. Well in, the Joe Gomez of last season before his injury is back!
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 09:33:18 PM »
His sprint to come across to cover for TAA. How fast did he pick up speed. That run prevented TAA from making a last minute tackle which could have resulted in a penalty knowing how the match was going yesterday.

Pace is so important to a CB now. Reading the game and giving yourself that half yard of advantage is no longer enough.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 11:14:53 PM »

Great to see him getting back to his best, he adds another dimension to this side, if he is fit and playing well we are even more formidable
Logged

Offline jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,210
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:33:18 PM
His sprint to come across to cover for TAA. How fast did he pick up speed. That run prevented TAA from making a last minute tackle which could have resulted in a penalty knowing how the match was going yesterday.

Pace is so important to a CB now. Reading the game and giving yourself that half yard of advantage is no longer enough.

It was the same in the game against Watford I think it was, it was amazing how much space he made up in a few metres and he managed to get back and block the chance. Nice interview in the Echo.

Joe Gomez on his Liverpool "blessing" and why Reds are primed to win more trophies http://a.msn.com/01/en-gb/BBYfKiw?ocid=st
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 PM »
Expect more shut outs.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,058
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 12:46:31 AM »
I've slagged Lovren off in the early days but thought he'd done well in the last couple of years when called upon bar a couple of games, but think for Joe and ultimately for us him getting injured might be a blessing in disguise as a confident Joe Gomez is a big plus to this side. Hopefully him and VVD stay fit, especially until the others are fit again or we are going to struggle.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 01:58:47 AM »
So fast!
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 11:21:17 AM »
If Gomez keeps up form then Matip and Lovren will have a job on their hands to regain their place.
Logged

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,281
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 11:28:23 AM »
He's no Harry Maguire though.

Love the way him and Virgil now are colour-coordinated in the boot department. Wouldn't pick blue myself though...
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 06:35:27 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:21:17 AM
If Gomez keeps up form then Matip and Lovren will have a job on their hands to regain their place.

Van Dijk apart, the other CBs can't get back in the side. The incumbent is always by far the best option, and the other two have to wait for their chance. Once the incumbent is injured, the other two get a chance, with the better performing getting the place. And so on. The other three are genuinely pushing each other for the chance to partner Van Dijk.

It's what squad depth is supposed to be, but it's not often seen, because there is normally a hierarchy. It's rare that there are three competitors each as good as each other to an extremely high level, and all of them are happy to compete with other, and don't begrudge them their chance when they take it.

Of the three, I think Gomez has the advantage of youth, speed, versatility (being able to fill in at RB), and homegrownness. Lovren has the disadvantage of being the oldest. All of them have been excellent when they've secured their place. All of them could easily be the best CB at any other PL team.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,952
  • The first five yards........
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 07:11:22 PM »
That's a good post Sangria.

The other advantage Gomez has is that he's been able to watch Matip operate - not just in training, but in first team matches. That's some example to follow. Joe must know that to stand a chance of becoming a regular partner to VVD he has to step out of defence and match what Joel does every match. High standards. No time for fear. Asserting your superiority over your opponent every time you get the ball.

We're talking Klopp's Liverpool of course. It's bound to be like this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 07:49:15 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:11:22 PM
That's a good post Sangria.

The other advantage Gomez has is that he's been able to watch Matip operate - not just in training, but in first team matches. That's some example to follow. Joe must know that to stand a chance of becoming a regular partner to VVD he has to step out of defence and match what Joel does every match. High standards. No time for fear. Asserting your superiority over your opponent every time you get the ball.

We're talking Klopp's Liverpool of course. It's bound to be like this.

Was this what it was like with Hansen, Lawrenson, Thompson and Gillespie back in the day? I never saw Thompson, and Lawrenson retired soon after I started watching. Andy Gray said we were unique among English teams in pairing two ball playing CBs, when the orthodoxy was to have one paired with a "rugged no nonsense" partner. I rarely saw Hansen do so, although he was always the most elegant defender I'd ever seen (until Agger matched him many years later). It was mostly Gillespie who broke the lines.

Oh, Danny Agger. I feel wibbly again just typing his name.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,281
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 07:56:17 PM »
Versus Flamengo. Gomez bossing it.



Obviously doesn't like Milner though. Worrying times.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,952
  • The first five yards........
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 08:06:14 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:49:15 PM
Was this what it was like with Hansen, Lawrenson, Thompson and Gillespie back in the day? I never saw Thompson, and Lawrenson retired soon after I started watching. Andy Gray said we were unique among English teams in pairing two ball playing CBs, when the orthodoxy was to have one paired with a "rugged no nonsense" partner. I rarely saw Hansen do so, although he was always the most elegant defender I'd ever seen (until Agger matched him many years later). It was mostly Gillespie who broke the lines.

Oh, Danny Agger. I feel wibbly again just typing his name.

Did Andy Gray say that? He's right. Although maybe a bit too generous to other clubs in the top flight, most of whom had NO ball-playing centre backs. But Liverpool certainly didn't believe in that stupid division of labour which said one centre back heaved and the other did the artistry. Both our lads did BOTH.

And, yes, we always had one in reserve. Thommo and Gillespie were also complete centre backs. Shanks had devised the template after we got beaten by Red Star, by withdrawing two midfielders (Smith and Hughes) and pairing them as centre backs. A genius move with repercussions that lasted 20 years.

As for Danny Agger, it was injuries that stalled him I think. In his prime he was obviously the best ball-player in central defence we had. But he was the hardest tackler too. A superb player.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
