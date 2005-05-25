If Gomez keeps up form then Matip and Lovren will have a job on their hands to regain their place.



Van Dijk apart, the other CBs can't get back in the side. The incumbent is always by far the best option, and the other two have to wait for their chance. Once the incumbent is injured, the other two get a chance, with the better performing getting the place. And so on. The other three are genuinely pushing each other for the chance to partner Van Dijk.It's what squad depth is supposed to be, but it's not often seen, because there is normally a hierarchy. It's rare that there are three competitors each as good as each other to an extremely high level, and all of them are happy to compete with other, and don't begrudge them their chance when they take it.Of the three, I think Gomez has the advantage of youth, speed, versatility (being able to fill in at RB), and homegrownness. Lovren has the disadvantage of being the oldest. All of them have been excellent when they've secured their place. All of them could easily be the best CB at any other PL team.