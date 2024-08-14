So my router is downstairs, and I have a tplink wifi extender upstairs.My firestick automatically reconnects to my router which has 1 or 2 bars, rather than connect to my full bar tplink.I dont want to 'forget this network' with my router in case my tplink fails.Is there anyway I cam configure the stick to connect to the tplink signal until I choose not too?
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.Any advice?
Press and hold the Select and Play/Pause buttons on your remote for about five seconds, or until the Reset screen appears. Use the arrow keys on your remote to highlight the Reset option, and then press the Select button to select it. The Firestick will now restart and reset to its default settings.
Tried all that mate. She was given in new about 2 years ago and its never been out of the box.I think it's a duff unit,Will let it stand a bit longer to see what happens.Thanks anyway.
Page created in 0.08 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.79]