Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #600 on: August 14, 2024, 07:22:56 am »
Quote from: gary75 on August 13, 2024, 09:23:58 pm
So my router is downstairs, and I have a tplink wifi extender upstairs.
My firestick automatically reconnects to my router which has 1 or 2 bars, rather than connect to my full bar tplink.

I dont want to 'forget this network' with my router in case my tplink fails.

Is there anyway I cam configure the stick to connect to the tplink signal until I choose not too?

If they have the same SSID then the device will choose which one it connects to. If you want to force it onto the extender youll have to give the extender a different SSID.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #601 on: August 14, 2024, 11:31:50 am »
Cheers

Jonnypb, there's no option to set preferences on which network to connect to, I guess , like dikwad and Graeme have said it default's to the strongest network.

Thanks dikwad and Graeme, I'll look into the SSID settings later, even tho it default's to the 'strongest' network, I get buffering through my EE router

 :thumbsup
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #602 on: August 14, 2024, 04:10:37 pm »
Never used a link but I give both bands different names, are you able to give the link it's own ID ?

Also your buffering problems on the router, might be fixed by turning off iPv6, that or the content filters need turning off.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 am »
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:04:42 am
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?


Check the powe lead, that's what used to happen when I tried using the usb for power in our old telly. They also say to let it sit on the screen for 25mins, never heard that before though.

Factory reset
Quote
Press and hold the Select and Play/Pause buttons on your remote for about five seconds, or until the Reset screen appears. Use the arrow keys on your remote to highlight the Reset option, and then press the Select button to select it. The Firestick will now restart and reset to its default settings.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 am »
Tried all that mate. She was given in new about 2 years ago and its never been out of the box.
I think it's a duff unit,
Will let it stand a bit longer to see what happens.

Thanks anyway.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:57:15 am
Tried all that mate. She was given in new about 2 years ago and its never been out of the box.
I think it's a duff unit,
Will let it stand a bit longer to see what happens.

Thanks anyway.

Try opening the chat on amazon, they're pretty good at helping out, sounds like it might be stuck because it's running an old version.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:04:42 am
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?

Mine did that once got to the firestick screen then after a while restarted.

so I just left it on and let it keep restarting then the next day I checked and it had loaded so I quickly did a factory reset and set it up again and its been fine since.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:53:10 am »
They're also on sale again, guess that will end at 11:59 Monday.
