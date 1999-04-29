Amazon to remove some of your apps...
was reading somewhere that Amazon to start removing some of your apps.. to help you free up space on your firestick.
without your consent.. i'll see if i can find the article again... maybe you have read this too.
That's on the new 4k max stick (not the old new 4k max lol ) , it has double the memory & will only remove apps if/when there's no room for updates, it'll also go for the unused ones first (that's a guess on my part).
To be honest I've no idea if they'll do it on the older sticks, they probably will if space is needed, keep your stick clean & you'll have no problems.