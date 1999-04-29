« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazon Fire Stick  (Read 95737 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #560 on: September 5, 2023, 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on September  5, 2023, 05:46:57 pm
I was able to install the app but it won't open. :(

I figured that'd be the case it's why I didn't reply to your original post. The BBC are pretty quick to stamp them out, the iPlayer is also pretty good at spotting vpns and blocking them & you also have to login to the iplayer nowadays.

Your next step would be to go through this list but even if you find one that works don't expect it to work for long.

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=working+iplayer+apk

You could also try a few kodi addons but they suffer from the same problem.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #561 on: September 8, 2023, 07:09:23 am »
I've got a weird thing happening on my firestick netflix is installed but I can't find it in my apps on the homepage unless i go into the settings and  manage app and launch from there or do a search and open the app??


I've tried restarting it and refreshing my icons aswel?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #562 on: September 8, 2023, 04:27:41 pm »
Click on the 3 squares+ and then highlight and click the 3 lines on your remote, you can then move it towards the front where it'll show on the top list of the homepage.

I'd also remove any that are just on the cloud and hide any that you never use.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #563 on: September 9, 2023, 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 04:27:41 pm
Click on the 3 squares+ and then highlight and click the 3 lines on your remote, you can then move it towards the front where it'll show on the top list of the homepage.

I'd also remove any that are just on the cloud and hide any that you never use.

It doesn't show in there either really weird
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #564 on: September 9, 2023, 04:46:18 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on September  9, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
It doesn't show in there either really weird


Weird because it's showing on mine (as cloud) and I've not even installed it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #565 on: September 14, 2023, 06:00:04 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on September  8, 2023, 07:09:23 am
I've got a weird thing happening on my firestick netflix is installed but I can't find it in my apps on the homepage unless i go into the settings and  manage app and launch from there or do a search and open the app??


I've tried restarting it and refreshing my icons aswel?
I saw something about this being by design as Amazon push people towards the gaming side of things. Yes, I know!
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #566 on: September 26, 2023, 07:51:49 pm »
Amazon to remove some of your apps...  ???

was reading somewhere that Amazon to start removing some of your apps.. to help you free up space on your firestick.
without your consent.. i'll see if i can find the article again... maybe you have read this too.
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #567 on: September 26, 2023, 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on September 26, 2023, 07:51:49 pm
Amazon to remove some of your apps...  ???

was reading somewhere that Amazon to start removing some of your apps.. to help you free up space on your firestick.
without your consent.. i'll see if i can find the article again... maybe you have read this too.

That's on the new 4k max stick (not the old new 4k max lol ) , it has double the memory & will only remove apps if/when there's no room for updates, it'll also go for the unused ones first (that's a guess on my part).

To be honest I've no idea if they'll do it on the older sticks, they probably will if space is needed, keep your stick clean & you'll have no problems.
« Last Edit: September 26, 2023, 08:10:18 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,358
  • Legend
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #568 on: September 27, 2023, 10:08:04 am »
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • JFT97
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #569 on: September 27, 2023, 11:42:43 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 27, 2023, 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

If you're not desperate for one and can wait a couple of weeks then there is an amazon prime day 10th/11th Oct when they'll be reduced by a decent amount.

Other places sell them like Argos, Currys, John Lewis etc, but not sure if they're doing any offers on them at the minute.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #570 on: September 27, 2023, 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 27, 2023, 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

They all track the Amazon price, so once they have them on sale Currys and the rest will also.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • Kloppite
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #571 on: September 27, 2023, 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 27, 2023, 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

Best time to buy one if you don't mind the wait is around Black Friday, when the firestick gets discounted, i brought my 4K one for around £30 on Black Friday last year.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #572 on: September 27, 2023, 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 27, 2023, 08:13:54 pm
Best time to buy one if you don't mind the wait is around Black Friday, when the firestick gets discounted, i brought my 4K one for around £30 on Black Friday last year.

Always, just glad that I didn't but 2 of the 4k max last time, the new one comes out around Black Friday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,358
  • Legend
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #573 on: September 28, 2023, 11:02:34 am »
Nice one lads thanks.
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #574 on: September 29, 2023, 07:26:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 26, 2023, 08:08:13 pm
That's on the new 4k max stick (not the old new 4k max lol ) , it has double the memory & will only remove apps if/when there's no room for updates, it'll also go for the unused ones first (that's a guess on my part).

To be honest I've no idea if they'll do it on the older sticks, they probably will if space is needed, keep your stick clean & you'll have no problems.
The thing is... it will give them a legit way to 'check your apps'.. official/non official.. (prob do anyway to be honest)  ;D
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #575 on: November 6, 2023, 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on September 29, 2023, 07:26:19 pm
The thing is... it will give them a legit way to 'check your apps'.. official/non official.. (prob do anyway to be honest)  ;D

It is part of the last OS update (All devices) & you can turn it off.

Settings --> My Fire TV --> About --> Storage --> Turn it off.  :thumbup
« Last Edit: November 6, 2023, 04:17:04 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #576 on: November 8, 2023, 01:35:02 pm »
want to set my dad up with this firestick business....as his main pass time in retirement is watching tv  ;D
is there a simple guide towards getting this sorted someone can point me towards or if possible DM me about. Thanks in advance
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #577 on: November 17, 2023, 12:23:57 am »
All on sale again & same price from all the usual places.

Lite - £21.99

New 4K & 4k max (16gb) £34.99/£44.99 & you can get an extra 20% if you trade in your old stick, just sign into your oldest one and select that.

All the tablets are on sale as well.

« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 12:29:49 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #578 on: November 17, 2023, 10:56:30 am »
any advice on a 'off line' Firestick Remote - I've tried all the options suggested on line.

I've been able to get round the issue by using the Fire TV app but not helpful if I'm out and the family want to watch anything on the 'stick
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,496
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #579 on: November 17, 2023, 11:18:36 am »
Quote from: pazcom on November 17, 2023, 10:56:30 am
any advice on a 'off line' Firestick Remote - I've tried all the options suggested on line.

I've been able to get round the issue by using the Fire TV app but not helpful if I'm out and the family want to watch anything on the 'stick

I have the same issue, I saw somewhere you can reset the remote and that should fix it. I haven't tried it yet but may be worth a go.

https://www.businessinsider.com/guides/streaming/reset-firestick-remote?r=US&IR=T
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #580 on: November 17, 2023, 01:11:39 pm »
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #581 on: November 17, 2023, 03:11:16 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #582 on: November 18, 2023, 01:30:34 pm »
Got an email from Amazon telling me the batteries needed replacing in my remote ( I had already done this)...so took them out, out then back in and the remote now works.... weird
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #583 on: December 20, 2023, 06:49:59 pm »
I forgot just how much I hate setting these things up, easy to do but a ball-ache when you're doing half a dozen for Christmas presents.

Still on sale btw.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #584 on: December 20, 2023, 07:15:41 pm »
Just got a Firestick and will bookmark this page .
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #585 on: December 21, 2023, 08:33:13 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 20, 2023, 06:49:59 pm
I forgot just how much I hate setting these things up, easy to do but a ball-ache when you're doing half a dozen for Christmas presents.

Still on sale btw.

just treated myself to the 4K version for £40 - my original one (can't remember what version it is) is quite slow and the remote has decided to stop working all the time.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,999
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #586 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Is the new 4k Max 2nd gen worth £70?
Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,259
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #587 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
No. Franky buy something that isn't Amazon branded. Getting tired of having to reinstall my VPN, VLC etc as Amazon have decided to remove it.
Tedious
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #588 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on Today at 04:59:06 pm
No. Franky buy something that isn't Amazon branded. Getting tired of having to reinstall my VPN, VLC etc as Amazon have decided to remove it.
Tedious


You can turn that off on the max and previous generations. Have the max and new 4k (can't turn it off) and haven't had them remove anything yet.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,259
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #589 on: Today at 09:29:01 pm »
Ahh will have a look for the option, but shouldn't really have to, not like space is lacking on it so no idea why it keeps removing vpn unlimited and VLC.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 