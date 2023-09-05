« previous next »
Author Topic: Amazon Fire Stick

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #560 on: September 5, 2023, 05:56:07 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on September  5, 2023, 05:46:57 pm
I was able to install the app but it won't open. :(

I figured that'd be the case it's why I didn't reply to your original post. The BBC are pretty quick to stamp them out, the iPlayer is also pretty good at spotting vpns and blocking them & you also have to login to the iplayer nowadays.

Your next step would be to go through this list but even if you find one that works don't expect it to work for long.

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=working+iplayer+apk

You could also try a few kodi addons but they suffer from the same problem.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #561 on: September 8, 2023, 07:09:23 am
I've got a weird thing happening on my firestick netflix is installed but I can't find it in my apps on the homepage unless i go into the settings and  manage app and launch from there or do a search and open the app??


I've tried restarting it and refreshing my icons aswel?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #562 on: September 8, 2023, 04:27:41 pm
Click on the 3 squares+ and then highlight and click the 3 lines on your remote, you can then move it towards the front where it'll show on the top list of the homepage.

I'd also remove any that are just on the cloud and hide any that you never use.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #563 on: September 9, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 04:27:41 pm
Click on the 3 squares+ and then highlight and click the 3 lines on your remote, you can then move it towards the front where it'll show on the top list of the homepage.

I'd also remove any that are just on the cloud and hide any that you never use.

It doesn't show in there either really weird
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #564 on: September 9, 2023, 04:46:18 pm
Quote from: LOKKO on September  9, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
It doesn't show in there either really weird


Weird because it's showing on mine (as cloud) and I've not even installed it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #565 on: September 14, 2023, 06:00:04 pm
Quote from: LOKKO on September  8, 2023, 07:09:23 am
I've got a weird thing happening on my firestick netflix is installed but I can't find it in my apps on the homepage unless i go into the settings and  manage app and launch from there or do a search and open the app??


I've tried restarting it and refreshing my icons aswel?
I saw something about this being by design as Amazon push people towards the gaming side of things. Yes, I know!
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Amazon to remove some of your apps...  ???

was reading somewhere that Amazon to start removing some of your apps.. to help you free up space on your firestick.
without your consent.. i'll see if i can find the article again... maybe you have read this too.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Amazon to remove some of your apps...  ???

was reading somewhere that Amazon to start removing some of your apps.. to help you free up space on your firestick.
without your consent.. i'll see if i can find the article again... maybe you have read this too.

That's on the new 4k max stick (not the old new 4k max lol ) , it has double the memory & will only remove apps if/when there's no room for updates, it'll also go for the unused ones first (that's a guess on my part).

To be honest I've no idea if they'll do it on the older sticks, they probably will if space is needed, keep your stick clean & you'll have no problems.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #568 on: Today at 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #569 on: Today at 11:42:43 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

If you're not desperate for one and can wait a couple of weeks then there is an amazon prime day 10th/11th Oct when they'll be reduced by a decent amount.

Other places sell them like Argos, Currys, John Lewis etc, but not sure if they're doing any offers on them at the minute.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #570 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

They all track the Amazon price, so once they have them on sale Currys and the rest will also.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #571 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:08:04 am
Where is the cheapest place to get a basic firestick to put in the kitchen tv?
I assume Amazon but are any other sites selling them discounted?

Best time to buy one if you don't mind the wait is around Black Friday, when the firestick gets discounted, i brought my 4K one for around £30 on Black Friday last year.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Reply #572 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:13:54 pm
Best time to buy one if you don't mind the wait is around Black Friday, when the firestick gets discounted, i brought my 4K one for around £30 on Black Friday last year.

Always, just glad that I didn't but 2 of the 4k max last time, the new one comes out around Black Friday.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
