Amazon Fire Stick

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 4, 2022, 09:31:56 pm
glasgowsmvp on May  4, 2022, 01:50:06 pm
currently using firestick 4k, great IPTV service for the footy (60/year is that high?), shared plex for shows/films (30/year), seren+RD for any shows/films not on the plex server.

am i missing any tricks? should i be looking elsewhere? is there something better than seren?

tar

If it's great for you & you're happy then it's all good mate,most expensive one I can get is £70 but that has loads of 4k and a huge amount of VOD,the one I mostly use cost £55 and again has 4k for the footy and loads of vod.

All the subs I can get have VOD with them and obviously all the PPV.

You shouldn't really need a sub to a plex server if you're paying that much for your iptv & definitely not if you also use RD,RD with CinemaHD is hard to beat imo.

But at the end of the day,you're getting everything for £126'ish,so in the end it's still cheap


Fuck off City.
LOKKO

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 7, 2022, 10:09:09 pm
Is CinemaHD getting shut down?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 7, 2022, 10:17:21 pm
LOKKO on May  7, 2022, 10:09:09 pm
Is CinemaHD getting shut down?


Tell us what you've heard.

Won't matter anyway,something will pop up to take its place & if the worse comes to the worse I'll just install Kodi again.
CraigDS

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 8, 2022, 01:44:02 pm
I managed to install it on my new TV Cube (I say new, I got it a few months ago and only just got around to setting it up) yesterday without issue.

Although could you get it in the normal app store previously? As had to use downloader this time - been a while since I've installed it though so maybe this was the case last time too.
jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 8, 2022, 02:30:58 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on May  7, 2022, 10:17:21 pm

Tell us what you've heard.

Won't matter anyway,something will pop up to take its place & if the worse comes to the worse I'll just install Kodi again.

https://youtu.be/7XWK46QxDLg
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 8, 2022, 02:46:17 pm
jonnypb on May  8, 2022, 02:30:58 pm
https://youtu.be/7XWK46QxDLg

Just like Cyberflix,it hadn't been updated for nearly a year but still works fine using RD & like he says,there's always a new one that comes along.
glasgowsmvp

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 10, 2022, 02:19:28 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on May  4, 2022, 09:31:56 pm
If it's great for you & you're happy then it's all good mate,most expensive one I can get is £70 but that has loads of 4k and a huge amount of VOD,the one I mostly use cost £55 and again has 4k for the footy and loads of vod.

All the subs I can get have VOD with them and obviously all the PPV.

You shouldn't really need a sub to a plex server if you're paying that much for your iptv & definitely not if you also use RD,RD with CinemaHD is hard to beat imo.

But at the end of the day,you're getting everything for £126'ish,so in the end it's still cheap


Fuck off City.

tar mate wow where would i be able to get some IPTV with 4K for the footy? my DL speed is 120MB+ so hopefully can stream tha. would be interested in a trial if you know of where to look and can point me in the direction please
Graeme

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 10, 2022, 04:01:58 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on May  4, 2022, 09:31:56 pm
the one I mostly use cost £55 and again has 4k for the footy and loads of vod.

Is that 4k@30fps?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 10, 2022, 04:29:38 pm
59-60 depending on the provider,Sky is still 1080 though.
kj999

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 17, 2022, 06:19:54 am
My Cinema HD has gone to shit, even though I have RD also. NO RD links ever pop up anymore, and the only links that do pop up are all from the same provided ('f5movies') and are a bit cack. GUtted.

Does anyone have a solution to this, or can suggest a good alternative to Cinema HD? And if i do go to another provider, can I shift my RealDebrid to said new provider?
bogrollsbike

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 17, 2022, 07:49:15 am
kj999 on May 17, 2022, 06:19:54 am
My Cinema HD has gone to shit, even though I have RD also. NO RD links ever pop up anymore, and the only links that do pop up are all from the same provided ('f5movies') and are a bit cack. GUtted.

Does anyone have a solution to this, or can suggest a good alternative to Cinema HD? And if i do go to another provider, can I shift my RealDebrid to said new provider?

I'm using film plus and have linked my real debrid account to it,it's not a bad alternative.heres a link to a few others and how to put them on your firestick.
https://troypoint.com/cinema-hd-alternatives/
jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 17, 2022, 10:38:39 am
kj999 on May 17, 2022, 06:19:54 am
My Cinema HD has gone to shit, even though I have RD also. NO RD links ever pop up anymore, and the only links that do pop up are all from the same provided ('f5movies') and are a bit cack. GUtted.

Does anyone have a solution to this, or can suggest a good alternative to Cinema HD? And if i do go to another provider, can I shift my RealDebrid to said new provider?

If no RD links are appearing then check that your RD subscription is still active. Same happened to me and my RD subscription had ran out, renewed RD and then all the RD links appeared again.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 17, 2022, 06:25:07 pm
kj999 on May 17, 2022, 06:19:54 am
My Cinema HD has gone to shit, even though I have RD also. NO RD links ever pop up anymore, and the only links that do pop up are all from the same provided ('f5movies') and are a bit cack. GUtted.

Does anyone have a solution to this, or can suggest a good alternative to Cinema HD? And if i do go to another provider, can I shift my RealDebrid to said new provider?

Like Jonny said,check it hasn't run out and if that's not it,re-authorize it.
CraigDS

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 17, 2022, 06:25:38 pm
jonnypb on May 17, 2022, 10:38:39 am
If no RD links are appearing then check that your RD subscription is still active. Same happened to me and my RD subscription had ran out, renewed RD and then all the RD links appeared again.

Yep, I had same issue.
kj999

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
May 18, 2022, 03:46:01 am
cheers guys i'll give that a go
jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
June 11, 2022, 01:28:03 pm
Is there anyway to switch off the subtitles when watching a film on CinemaHD? When you click the top right icon it brings up the list of subtitle files, but cant see a way to switch them off. Im just using the default built in player.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
June 11, 2022, 04:55:34 pm
jonnypb on June 11, 2022, 01:28:03 pm
Is there anyway to switch off the subtitles when watching a film on CinemaHD? When you click the top right icon it brings up the list of subtitle files, but cant see a way to switch them off. Im just using the default built in player.

Only if they're not embedded obviously.

Hard to know what your default player is without you telling us  ;D


VLC Player
When the movie/show is playing press down and then left --click on the file looking thing --> click disable.


If you click on audio that's where you can sync the audio if it's out or select a different file.
jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
June 12, 2022, 12:12:09 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on June 11, 2022, 04:55:34 pm
Only if they're not embedded obviously.

Hard to know what your default player is without you telling us  ;D


VLC Player
When the movie/show is playing press down and then left --click on the file looking thing --> click disable.


If you click on audio that's where you can sync the audio if it's out or select a different file.

I was using the default 'Cinema Player (Built-in)' player.  I've changed it to VLC player and can now switch the subtitles off from where you say.  I think I tried VLC in the past and then removed it as I found the lip sync was often out, whereas when the built-in player was used it was fine, but can look at the Audio settings within VLC if needs be.

Thanks
harrylfc

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
June 12, 2022, 07:33:12 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on May  7, 2022, 10:17:21 pm

Tell us what you've heard.

Won't matter anyway,something will pop up to take its place & if the worse comes to the worse I'll just install Kodi again.
My missus is watching a film on Cinema app as i type..perfect "qwality"
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Yesterday at 06:41:58 pm
Back on sale at the usual outlets.
Kalito

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 12:14:56 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:41:58 pm
Back on sale at the usual outlets.
Nice one!
