My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?



I use to have an Android box, but now have the Fire Stick 4k Max and think it's great. Run IPTV and Cinema HD on it without any issues. I find it quick and responsive when moving round the menus etc. With the Android boxes you can probably do a bit more with them, but it comes down to what you want to be able to do with it. If it's just streaming apps, IPTV etc, then the Firestick is great.