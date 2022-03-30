Set to which country?
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?no better with a vpn mate,im still getting the wrong movie showing after my search,try t tv works fine for me
Chd is working fine here but try removing and then adding RD as that usually fixes that issue.Also cyberflix has had an update,not updated myself yet so let me know how it's working.Downloader code is 76975
I had the same issue and it turned out my real debrid subscription had run out.i renewed and all the links are back up and running.
Already tried removing and re-adding |RD, no good What is cyberflix?
De & reauthorize the account.
CinemaHD/RD has been fine for me since I did this
How do you de-authorise and reauthorise RD?
It should always fix it so long as you have days left on RD You should try Cyberflix (it is my go to) as well Barney,depending on the update it is a better app imo,the lad hadn't updated it for months though.Downloader code is 76975
I think my RD is actually due to expire this month so will give that a crack when I renew. Just figured out how to use the fidelity points. An extra 90 days. Result.
My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?
Settings > account and log outThen just do what you did to add it the first time
in RD or in the streaming app ? (eg |CHD)
This site has loads of good stuff, you need to download a program called Downloader firsthttps://www.firesticktricks.com/ This is also good https://troypoint.com/I have these apps for movies etc. CinemaHd Cat n Mouse BeeTvFor sport LiveNetTv - haven't used it in ages as I simply use the browser on the firestick (labelled Internet but is actually Silk browser) and watch via that.Loads of apps available but those two sites are a good start.
