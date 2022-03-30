« previous next »
Author Topic: Amazon Fire Stick  (Read 68793 times)

Offline LOKKO

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #480 on: March 30, 2022, 07:56:27 am »
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 07:12:26 am
Set to which country?


Any I think, Not had chance to try it myself
Will give it a got this evening
Offline Mr D J

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #481 on: March 30, 2022, 10:11:28 am »
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

no better with a vpn mate,im still getting the wrong movie showing after my search,try t tv works fine for me
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #482 on: March 30, 2022, 12:48:11 pm »
Chd is working fine here but try removing and then adding RD as that usually fixes that issue.

Also cyberflix has had an update,not updated myself yet so let me know how it's working.

Downloader code is 76975

Offline Henry Gale

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #483 on: March 30, 2022, 12:50:01 pm »
I'm tempted to go back to the firestick after Nvidia ruined my Shield Tv with their latest update.
Offline kj999

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #484 on: March 30, 2022, 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 30, 2022, 12:48:11 pm
Chd is working fine here but try removing and then adding RD as that usually fixes that issue.

Also cyberflix has had an update,not updated myself yet so let me know how it's working.

Downloader code is 76975



Already tried removing and re-adding |RD, no good :(
What is cyberflix?
Offline bogrollsbike

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #485 on: March 30, 2022, 01:40:00 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies)

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

I had the same issue and it turned out my real debrid subscription had run out.i renewed and all the links are back up and running.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #486 on: March 30, 2022, 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

Quote from: bogrollsbike on March 30, 2022, 01:40:00 pm
I had the same issue and it turned out my real debrid subscription had run out.i renewed and all the links are back up and running.

I was the same, subscription had expired!! I renewed it, went back to CHD and all the RD links are there again.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #487 on: March 30, 2022, 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 01:37:14 pm
Already tried removing and re-adding |RD, no good :(
What is cyberflix?


Same kind of app,they hadn't updated for ages but RD still worked a treat on it.

Was always better than chd when they were updating,try it and let us know how it's going,it was one of a few that worked even without RD.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #488 on: March 30, 2022, 09:22:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 20, 2022, 08:34:25 pm
De & reauthorize the account.

CinemaHD/RD has been fine for me since I did this
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #489 on: March 30, 2022, 10:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 30, 2022, 09:22:08 pm
CinemaHD/RD has been fine for me since I did this


It should always fix it so long as you have days left on RD  ;D

You should try Cyberflix (it is my go to) as well Barney,depending on the update it is a better app imo,the lad hadn't updated it for months though.


Downloader code is 76975
Offline kj999

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #490 on: March 31, 2022, 02:44:17 pm »
How do you de-authorise and reauthorise RD?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #491 on: March 31, 2022, 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 31, 2022, 02:44:17 pm
How do you de-authorise and reauthorise RD?

Settings  > account  and log out

Then just do what you did to add it the first time
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #492 on: March 31, 2022, 03:42:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 30, 2022, 10:36:28 pm

It should always fix it so long as you have days left on RD  ;D

You should try Cyberflix (it is my go to) as well Barney,depending on the update it is a better app imo,the lad hadn't updated it for months though.


Downloader code is 76975

I think my RD is actually due to expire this month so will give that a crack when I renew.

Just figured out how to use the fidelity points. An extra 90 days. Result.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #493 on: March 31, 2022, 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2022, 03:42:29 pm
I think my RD is actually due to expire this month so will give that a crack when I renew.

Just figured out how to use the fidelity points. An extra 90 days. Result.


Yeah they're a nice little bonus.

You can add Rd to multiple apps so you don't need to wait,you can also download the stuff you have had results for from inside your account history,but if you are anything like me you will need a few portable hard drives to hold it all  ;D
Offline lucas65

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #494 on: April 3, 2022, 06:59:28 pm »
My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?
Offline jonnypb

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #495 on: April 4, 2022, 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on April  3, 2022, 06:59:28 pm
My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?

I use to have an Android box, but now have the Fire Stick 4k Max and think it's great.  Run IPTV and Cinema HD on it without any issues.  I find it quick and responsive when moving round the menus etc.  With the Android boxes you can probably do a bit more with them, but it comes down to what you want to be able to do with it.  If it's just streaming apps, IPTV etc, then the Firestick is great.
Offline Pheeny

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #496 on: April 4, 2022, 09:07:46 pm »
Anyone else having problems with Tempest on a firestick?
Offline MBL?

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #497 on: April 4, 2022, 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on April  3, 2022, 06:59:28 pm
My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?
firestick 4K max or if you are willing to spend more a shield tv which is widely considered the best you can get.
Offline kj999

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #498 on: April 6, 2022, 03:24:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 31, 2022, 03:12:33 pm
Settings  > account  and log out

Then just do what you did to add it the first time

in RD or in the streaming app ? (eg |CHD)
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #499 on: April 6, 2022, 03:28:22 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on April  6, 2022, 03:24:25 pm
in RD or in the streaming app ? (eg |CHD)

Sign out in the app,you can also forget the device I on the RD site if you want.

Then click to sign into RD in the app and follow the instructions.

You should give cyberflix a try,same process as chd.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #500 on: April 6, 2022, 04:27:16 pm »
Downloaded Cyberflix on my phone last night. Got too many notifications telling me the app isn't safe. Was doing my head in so just deleted it  :D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #501 on: April 6, 2022, 10:29:10 pm »
Could be because it needs access to you files,but I'll not bother updating,so thanks for taking the hit  ;D
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #502 on: April 13, 2022, 12:41:15 am »
Got my 4k tv and 4k firestick.

Anyone care to suggest where/what I do next.



Would like something solid and prefer decent quality but need US football coverage, sick of listening to Neville and Carra. Got basic stuff via ey-pea/torr  provider but not good enough.


Any advice welcome.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #503 on: April 13, 2022, 02:51:58 pm »
This site has loads of good stuff, you need to download a program called Downloader first
https://www.firesticktricks.com/ This is also good https://troypoint.com/

I have these apps for movies etc.

   CinemaHd
   Cat n Mouse
   BeeTv

For sport
LiveNetTv - haven't used it in ages as I simply use the browser on the firestick (labelled Internet but is actually Silk browser) and watch via that.

Loads of apps available but those two sites are a good start.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #504 on: April 13, 2022, 04:21:27 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on April 13, 2022, 02:51:58 pm
This site has loads of good stuff, you need to download a program called Downloader first
https://www.firesticktricks.com/ This is also good https://troypoint.com/

I have these apps for movies etc.

   CinemaHd
   Cat n Mouse
   BeeTv

For sport
LiveNetTv - haven't used it in ages as I simply use the browser on the firestick (labelled Internet but is actually Silk browser) and watch via that.

Loads of apps available but those two sites are a good start.


LA Deportes through Downloader is usually spot on for any sport as well.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #505 on: April 13, 2022, 06:29:54 pm »
I thought catNmouse was dead.

TvTap always used to be good for free iptv,for a long,long time I only ever used that and livenettv,that was before the blocks though.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #506 on: April 13, 2022, 08:02:17 pm »
Thanks guys.  :champ
Online ooter1

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #507 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm »
Does anyone know if it's possible to get WhatsApp working on a firestick?
