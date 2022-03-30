« previous next »
Amazon Fire Stick

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 07:56:27 am
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 07:12:26 am
Set to which country?


Any I think, Not had chance to try it myself
Will give it a got this evening
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 10:11:28 am
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

no better with a vpn mate,im still getting the wrong movie showing after my search,try t tv works fine for me
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 12:48:11 pm
Chd is working fine here but try removing and then adding RD as that usually fixes that issue.

Also cyberflix has had an update,not updated myself yet so let me know how it's working.

Downloader code is 76975

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 12:50:01 pm
I'm tempted to go back to the firestick after Nvidia ruined my Shield Tv with their latest update.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 01:37:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 30, 2022, 12:48:11 pm
Chd is working fine here but try removing and then adding RD as that usually fixes that issue.

Also cyberflix has had an update,not updated myself yet so let me know how it's working.

Downloader code is 76975



Already tried removing and re-adding |RD, no good :(
What is cyberflix?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 01:40:00 pm
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies)

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

I had the same issue and it turned out my real debrid subscription had run out.i renewed and all the links are back up and running.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 04:42:31 am
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?

Quote from: bogrollsbike on March 30, 2022, 01:40:00 pm
I had the same issue and it turned out my real debrid subscription had run out.i renewed and all the links are back up and running.

I was the same, subscription had expired!! I renewed it, went back to CHD and all the RD links are there again.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 03:41:47 pm
Quote from: kj999 on March 30, 2022, 01:37:14 pm
Already tried removing and re-adding |RD, no good :(
What is cyberflix?


Same kind of app,they hadn't updated for ages but RD still worked a treat on it.

Was always better than chd when they were updating,try it and let us know how it's going,it was one of a few that worked even without RD.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 09:22:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 20, 2022, 08:34:25 pm
De & reauthorize the account.

CinemaHD/RD has been fine for me since I did this
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 30, 2022, 10:36:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 30, 2022, 09:22:08 pm
CinemaHD/RD has been fine for me since I did this


It should always fix it so long as you have days left on RD  ;D

You should try Cyberflix (it is my go to) as well Barney,depending on the update it is a better app imo,the lad hadn't updated it for months though.


Downloader code is 76975
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 31, 2022, 02:44:17 pm
How do you de-authorise and reauthorise RD?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 31, 2022, 03:12:33 pm
Quote from: kj999 on March 31, 2022, 02:44:17 pm
How do you de-authorise and reauthorise RD?

Settings  > account  and log out

Then just do what you did to add it the first time
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 31, 2022, 03:42:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 30, 2022, 10:36:28 pm

It should always fix it so long as you have days left on RD  ;D

You should try Cyberflix (it is my go to) as well Barney,depending on the update it is a better app imo,the lad hadn't updated it for months though.


Downloader code is 76975

I think my RD is actually due to expire this month so will give that a crack when I renew.

Just figured out how to use the fidelity points. An extra 90 days. Result.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 31, 2022, 04:51:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2022, 03:42:29 pm
I think my RD is actually due to expire this month so will give that a crack when I renew.

Just figured out how to use the fidelity points. An extra 90 days. Result.


Yeah they're a nice little bonus.

You can add Rd to multiple apps so you don't need to wait,you can also download the stuff you have had results for from inside your account history,but if you are anything like me you will need a few portable hard drives to hold it all  ;D
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 06:59:28 pm
My old Android box has finally died after years of faithful service. I am looking to get another but looking for recommendations or do I go for a Fire Stick?
