« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ian Rush  (Read 4190 times)

Offline binge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
Ian Rush
« on: June 10, 2015, 11:37:41 pm »
All ya need is Rush......Could do with someone like rushy now, well any time really.

Here's a decent documentary I've just watched, maybe someone can embed it.

http://youtu.be/EMS5Kb_AGUA
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2015, 06:24:02 pm »
First book I ever remember reading was his autobio. Mybe not auto, can't remember. Every Cloud has a silver lining or something. All I can remember from it was that his unusually long neck, which aided him in his career, was (somehow) a side-effect of a childhood bout of meningitis.

It's become my stock Ian Rush fact for dinner parties etc. And now I'm paying that forward to you all.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,666
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2015, 05:14:26 pm »
A neighbour of mine has just knocked on my door and given me a signed black & white photo in a frame of Rush scoring in the '86 Cup Final.

He won it in a raffle, he's a baggie so has no need for it. Nice baggie.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,307
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 08:52:12 am »
Happy Birthday Rushy!

His 60th. Where did the time go
« Last Edit: October 20, 2021, 08:54:49 am by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 06:27:42 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,335
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 07:27:56 pm »
Happy Birthday Rushy! Hope hes having a nice glass of milk to celebrate.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,501
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #6 on: October 20, 2021, 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2021, 07:27:56 pm
Happy Birthday Rushy! Hope hes having a nice glass of milk to celebrate.

Regularly see him in Et Alia in Chester so probably eating pasta as we speak.

Just don't ask him to speak Italian.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #7 on: November 20, 2021, 03:44:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 20, 2021, 10:44:32 pm
Regularly see him in Et Alia in Chester so probably eating pasta as we speak.

Just don't ask him to speak Italian.

Ha. I keep seeing him around Chester. I wont mention his local, but I have to tell myself not to disturb his evening whenever Im also there.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,501
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #8 on: November 20, 2021, 09:25:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on November 20, 2021, 03:44:55 am
Ha. I keep seeing him around Chester. I wont mention his local, but I have to tell myself not to disturb his evening whenever Im also there.

He was at Chester station Tuesday afternoon.

Must stop stalking him!
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #9 on: January 17, 2022, 06:57:46 pm »
I love this man. He was my 10/11 years old to adulthood, every week, every season.

Where to start?

The last minute winner at Spurs in 86 and what that led to. The goals v Everton, but mostly the two goals in the FA Cup Final in 1986, the amount of times the update popped up from Teletext and my mam sighed but let me "just quickly" check and it saying RUSH, the first goal v United at Anfield, the winner in the second leg - that downward header v Athletic Bilbao (radio I think), the tikky-takky with John Barnes before Stan Collymore walloped home that winner in the first 4-3 v Newcastle..... so many....   Dropping to his knees after his penalty v Roma - and all the goals he got that year!....the hattrick at Villa....

The first goal I saw him score with my own eyes was in a 2-1 win v Arsenal at the start of 86/87 (never seen it back but a compilation or two suggested perhaps it was in there) and the last goal v Leicester in 1995 (2-0, Robbie got the other). A few in between but games were few and far for me as I lived in Cumbria and wasn't brought up with easy spending money.

I remember as a 12 year old being pissed off that on a day when both Rushy and Tony woodcock had scored 5 each (for Liverpool v Luton and Arsenal at Villa (6-0 and 2-6) the next week's Shoot! magazine rated Woodcock's performance as 10/10 but Rush as only 9/10.

In the letters page a week later, Shoot's response (justifying their 9 rating for Rush): (was something like) "The way Liverpool are dominating right now, Ian Rush could turn up in his wellies and still bag a hattrick."

For me, 1981 to 1990, (10 and a half to 19 and a half years old) was mostly just about Ian Rush.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #10 on: January 17, 2022, 11:46:59 pm »
<<< He's the reason I'm a Liverpool fan today.  (Well, John, Paul, George, Ringo had an impact as well.)

First introduction to English football as American college student studying in England in spring 1986.  I had no idea LFC was the top team and at one of its peaks of success during that time period.  I just knew that this team from Liverpool had this guy up front who always knew where the ball was going before anyone else did and he usually capitalized on that by then putting it in the back of the net.  He didn't seem to be the most athletic or fastest or have the best touch...  he was just the best player I saw.  (For you Americans of my age, he played soccer like Larry Bird played basketball.)

How lucky of me to have chosen the greatest club of all time...  Thanks Sir Ian.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2022, 11:48:43 pm by StL-Dono »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #11 on: January 18, 2022, 12:44:29 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on January 17, 2022, 06:57:46 pm
I love this man. He was my 10/11 years old to adulthood, every week, every season.

Where to start?

The last minute winner at Spurs in 86 and what that led to. The goals v Everton, but mostly the two goals in the FA Cup Final in 1986, the amount of times the update popped up from Teletext and my mam sighed but let me "just quickly" check and it saying RUSH, the first goal v United at Anfield, the winner in the second leg - that downward header v Athletic Bilbao (radio I think), the tikky-takky with John Barnes before Stan Collymore walloped home that winner in the first 4-3 v Newcastle..... so many....   Dropping to his knees after his penalty v Roma - and all the goals he got that year!....the hattrick at Villa....

The first goal I saw him score with my own eyes was in a 2-1 win v Arsenal at the start of 86/87 (never seen it back but a compilation or two suggested perhaps it was in there) and the last goal v Leicester in 1995 (2-0, Robbie got the other). A few in between but games were few and far for me as I lived in Cumbria and wasn't brought up with easy spending money.

I remember as a 12 year old being pissed off that on a day when both Rushy and Tony woodcock had scored 5 each (for Liverpool v Luton and Arsenal at Villa (6-0 and 2-6) the next week's Shoot! magazine rated Woodcock's performance as 10/10 but Rush as only 9/10.

In the letters page a week later, Shoot's response (justifying their 9 rating for Rush): (was something like) "The way Liverpool are dominating right now, Ian Rush could turn up in his wellies and still bag a hattrick."

For me, 1981 to 1990, (10 and a half to 19 and a half years old) was mostly just about Ian Rush.

Cried when he left & cried when he came back  ;D

Love the man.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,168
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #12 on: January 18, 2022, 01:27:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 18, 2022, 12:44:29 am
Cried when he left & cried when he came back  ;D

Love the man.

In between, it was like he was living in a foreign country...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,890
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #13 on: March 10, 2022, 10:46:28 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60690089

Quote
Liverpool goalscoring legend Ian Rush is heading up a consortium which is seeking to buy a majority stake in Irish Premiership club Crusaders.

Members of the north Belfast club were briefed on the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday night.

If accepted, it is believed the overall investment in the Shore Road-based club could reach £2.5m.

The move would see Crusaders link up with 15 other Ian Rush Academies.

The Crues also hope the investment would help with potential stadium redevelopment and provide links with agents in Asia, France and West Africa to strengthen their first team.

The club envisages that acceptance of the proposal would help fully establish their full-time professional set-up and provide an increased emphasis on and platform for youth.

The proposals include the formation of a player academy with a strong educational element, a player development strategy and enhanced income streams from football-related and non-football related sources, including selling players on from their academy.

The IRAMA company, of which former Wales international Rush is a significant shareholder and involves several other businessmen, is understood to be looking to buy a 70% share in Crusaders, which is valued in the region of £750,000.

This sum would then be re-invested by the members, with the consortium understood to be willing to put an additional £1.75m into the club, making the project worth a potential £2.5m in total.

Crusaders members are being asked to consider the bid in the context of other clubs in the league adopting full-time models in recent times, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to challenge for trophies rather than accept a mid-table league position.

No vote was taken at Thursday's meeting at which a detailed presentation was made but if accepted a number of the stated ambitions are expected to be in place for the start of next season.

Rush scored a club record 346 goals in 660 games during two spells for Liverpool. He also played for Chester City, Juventus and Leeds United.

He won 73 caps for Wales, netting 28 goals.


Please don't do it  :'(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2022, 04:44:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,890
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #15 on: March 11, 2022, 09:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 11, 2022, 04:44:32 pm
Just curious; why are you against it?

I'm a Cliftonville fan. Crusaders are our local rivals.

That IRAMA are seemingly involved in some dodgy practices too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #16 on: March 15, 2022, 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 11, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
I'm a Cliftonville fan. Crusaders are our local rivals.

That IRAMA are seemingly involved in some dodgy practices too.
Ahh thanks for that.

And there I was thinking you were Muslim  ;D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,890
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #17 on: March 24, 2022, 11:00:57 pm »
Looks like it's going ahead  :butt

A shitbag business buying a shitbag club   :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #18 on: March 25, 2022, 05:32:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #19 on: March 25, 2022, 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 11, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
I'm a Cliftonville fan. Crusaders are our local rivals.

That IRAMA are seemingly involved in some dodgy practices too.
 

I read an article about em,at least two non leagues no longer exist after these took over. found it.
https://twohundredpercent.net/ian-rush-whyteleafe-disturbing-new-normal/
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,540
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #20 on: July 3, 2022, 12:32:56 am »
Was just a bit drunkenly looking at some stats.and an extraordinary one is that in the calendar years of 1982 + 1986, in those two years Sir Ian Rush banged in a grand total of 82 goals for LFC, in 122 games.

The man was a goal machine in a red shirt.

Fucking love Ian Rush.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,540
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #21 on: July 3, 2022, 12:44:59 am »
P.S. add in 1983, 1984 and 1985 and he banged in another 98 goals 😂😂😂 Insane. 180 goals 82-86. Never be beaten that.

(Sir Roger came closest)
« Last Edit: July 3, 2022, 12:48:36 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,307
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #22 on: July 3, 2022, 04:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on July  3, 2022, 12:44:59 am
P.S. add in 1983, 1984 and 1985 and he banged in another 98 goals 😂😂😂 Insane. 180 goals 82-86. Never be beaten that.

(Sir Roger came closest)

He was brilliant. I was at his last game v Watford, the Hansen testimonial when we sang "Rushie Rushie do you wanna come home?" but never expected him to come back that soon, if ever.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:53:19 am »
My favourite player.     He was the original presser.    Would chase every defender
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 