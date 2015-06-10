« previous next »
Author Topic: Ian Rush  (Read 1926 times)

Offline binge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
Ian Rush
« on: June 10, 2015, 11:37:41 pm »
All ya need is Rush......Could do with someone like rushy now, well any time really.

Here's a decent documentary I've just watched, maybe someone can embed it.

http://youtu.be/EMS5Kb_AGUA
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2015, 06:24:02 pm »
First book I ever remember reading was his autobio. Mybe not auto, can't remember. Every Cloud has a silver lining or something. All I can remember from it was that his unusually long neck, which aided him in his career, was (somehow) a side-effect of a childhood bout of meningitis.

It's become my stock Ian Rush fact for dinner parties etc. And now I'm paying that forward to you all.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2015, 05:14:26 pm »
A neighbour of mine has just knocked on my door and given me a signed black & white photo in a frame of Rush scoring in the '86 Cup Final.

He won it in a raffle, he's a baggie so has no need for it. Nice baggie.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,666
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 08:52:12 am »
Happy Birthday Rushy!

His 60th. Where did the time go
Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 06:27:42 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,615
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 07:27:56 pm »
Happy Birthday Rushy! Hope hes having a nice glass of milk to celebrate.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #6 on: October 20, 2021, 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2021, 07:27:56 pm
Happy Birthday Rushy! Hope hes having a nice glass of milk to celebrate.

Regularly see him in Et Alia in Chester so probably eating pasta as we speak.

Just don't ask him to speak Italian.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #7 on: November 20, 2021, 03:44:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 20, 2021, 10:44:32 pm
Regularly see him in Et Alia in Chester so probably eating pasta as we speak.

Just don't ask him to speak Italian.

Ha. I keep seeing him around Chester. I wont mention his local, but I have to tell myself not to disturb his evening whenever Im also there.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #8 on: November 20, 2021, 09:25:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on November 20, 2021, 03:44:55 am
Ha. I keep seeing him around Chester. I wont mention his local, but I have to tell myself not to disturb his evening whenever Im also there.

He was at Chester station Tuesday afternoon.

Must stop stalking him!
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Bombed out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm »
I love this man. He was my 10/11 years old to adulthood, every week, every season.

Where to start?

The last minute winner at Spurs in 86 and what that led to. The goals v Everton, but mostly the two goals in the FA Cup Final in 1986, the amount of times the update popped up from Teletext and my mam sighed but let me "just quickly" check and it saying RUSH, the first goal v United at Anfield, the winner in the second leg - that downward header v Athletic Bilbao (radio I think), the tikky-takky with John Barnes before Stan Collymore walloped home that winner in the first 4-3 v Newcastle..... so many....   Dropping to his knees after his penalty v Roma - and all the goals he got that year!....the hattrick at Villa....

The first goal I saw him score with my own eyes was in a 2-1 win v Arsenal at the start of 86/87 (never seen it back but a compilation or two suggested perhaps it was in there) and the last goal v Leicester in 1995 (2-0, Robbie got the other). A few in between but games were few and far for me as I lived in Cumbria and wasn't brought up with easy spending money.

I remember as a 12 year old being pissed off that on a day when both Rushy and Tony woodcock had scored 5 each (for Liverpool v Luton and Arsenal at Villa (6-0 and 2-6) the next week's Shoot! magazine rated Woodcock's performance as 10/10 but Rush as only 9/10.

In the letters page a week later, Shoot's response (justifying their 9 rating for Rush): (was something like) "The way Liverpool are dominating right now, Ian Rush could turn up in his wellies and still bag a hattrick."

For me, 1981 to 1990, (10 and a half to 19 and a half years old) was mostly just about Ian Rush.
Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm »
<<< He's the reason I'm a Liverpool fan today.  (Well, John, Paul, George, Ringo had an impact as well.)

First introduction to English football as American college student studying in England in spring 1986.  I had no idea LFC was the top team and at one of its peaks of success during that time period.  I just knew that this team from Liverpool had this guy up front who always knew where the ball was going before anyone else did and he usually capitalized on that by then putting it in the back of the net.  He didn't seem to be the most athletic or fastest or have the best touch...  he was just the best player I saw.  (For you Americans of my age, he played soccer like Larry Bird played basketball.)

How lucky of me to have chosen the greatest club of all time...  Thanks Sir Ian.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm by StL-Dono »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:44:29 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
I love this man. He was my 10/11 years old to adulthood, every week, every season.

Where to start?

The last minute winner at Spurs in 86 and what that led to. The goals v Everton, but mostly the two goals in the FA Cup Final in 1986, the amount of times the update popped up from Teletext and my mam sighed but let me "just quickly" check and it saying RUSH, the first goal v United at Anfield, the winner in the second leg - that downward header v Athletic Bilbao (radio I think), the tikky-takky with John Barnes before Stan Collymore walloped home that winner in the first 4-3 v Newcastle..... so many....   Dropping to his knees after his penalty v Roma - and all the goals he got that year!....the hattrick at Villa....

The first goal I saw him score with my own eyes was in a 2-1 win v Arsenal at the start of 86/87 (never seen it back but a compilation or two suggested perhaps it was in there) and the last goal v Leicester in 1995 (2-0, Robbie got the other). A few in between but games were few and far for me as I lived in Cumbria and wasn't brought up with easy spending money.

I remember as a 12 year old being pissed off that on a day when both Rushy and Tony woodcock had scored 5 each (for Liverpool v Luton and Arsenal at Villa (6-0 and 2-6) the next week's Shoot! magazine rated Woodcock's performance as 10/10 but Rush as only 9/10.

In the letters page a week later, Shoot's response (justifying their 9 rating for Rush): (was something like) "The way Liverpool are dominating right now, Ian Rush could turn up in his wellies and still bag a hattrick."

For me, 1981 to 1990, (10 and a half to 19 and a half years old) was mostly just about Ian Rush.

Cried when he left & cried when he came back  ;D

Love the man.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ian Rush
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:27:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:29 am
Cried when he left & cried when he came back  ;D

Love the man.

In between, it was like he was living in a foreign country...
