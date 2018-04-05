« previous next »
Author Topic: John Arne Riise  (Read 18306 times)

Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #40 on: April 5, 2018, 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: zabadoh on April  5, 2018, 08:00:06 pm
Aalesunds FK has honored Riise with a statue at their stadium

Does the plaque read: Fuck's sake Riise?
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #41 on: April 5, 2018, 10:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April  5, 2018, 10:11:33 pm
Does the plaque read: Fuck's sake Riise?

No, "Release the kraken!"
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #42 on: April 8, 2018, 12:01:51 pm »
On Goals on Sunday now.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #43 on: April 8, 2018, 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2018, 12:01:51 pm
On Goals on Sunday now.

Cheers for that,

will watch this for the first time ever now.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #44 on: December 28, 2018, 01:04:12 pm »
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #45 on: December 28, 2018, 01:39:59 pm »
Haha just been reading this.
Quote
Pretty soon Bellamy was over by the karaoke machine with the microphone in the hand: Riises gonna sing! Riises gonna sing! Furious, I went over to him: Im not singing. Shut the fuck up or else Im gonna smash you! He screamed back: Im gonna fucking kill you, you ginger c*nt!

;D

Mental stuff. I hadn't heard that Dudek got dragged off by the local coppers either. Must have been some night.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #46 on: December 28, 2018, 02:20:22 pm »
Just read Riise's book 'The Running Man'. Not your typical autobiography by any means, very honest and quite revealing about his personal life, including his distant relationship with his mother. Seems to bear grudges a lot and is always trying to prove people wrong - must be a lot going on in his head!

Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #47 on: December 28, 2018, 02:49:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 28, 2018, 01:04:12 pm
Extract from Riise's autobiography about that golf club incident
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2018/dec/28/craig-bellamy-raised-the-club-and-swung-he-could-have-ended-my-career-john-arne-riise-liverpool

Wow, that's quite shocking really. If it's true then Bellamy is a horrible ****. Feel sorry for JAR
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #48 on: December 28, 2018, 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: ... on December 28, 2018, 02:49:34 pm
Wow, that's quite shocking really. If it's true then Bellamy is a horrible ****. Feel sorry for JAR

He certainly doesn't come out of it well. Although I imagine Bellamy's retelling of it would be quite different which is usually the case with these kinds of stories. No surprise about Rafa either :P

Loved Riise though, last 18 months weren't so good but a solid left back and scored some pretty special goals. Reckon he would have scored in Istanbul had his shot from the corner not been blocked at 1-0. And should have taken the freekick directly at the end of extra time too.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #49 on: December 28, 2018, 05:21:50 pm »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/craig-bellamy-autobiography-golf-club-1922686

Bellamys version. He admits it but his spin on it makes him a lot less guilty than JAR. Id say the truth is somewhere in between. Have to say Im surprised at Finnan,  should have stepped in and told Bellamy to wise the fcuk up
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #50 on: December 28, 2018, 05:29:37 pm »
Quote from: ... on December 28, 2018, 02:49:34 pm
Wow, that's quite shocking really. If it's true then Bellamy is a horrible ****. Feel sorry for JAR

He fell out with a coach at Newcastle and then Souness too. He was lucky he had Bobby Robson as manager at Newcastle. Unlucky with. Injuries but have to think Bellamy could've made more of his talent
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #51 on: December 28, 2018, 05:35:15 pm »
Bellamy's version pretty much matches up to what Riise says. Absolutely horrendous behaviour from Bellamy but I'm sure he regrets is a ton now.

Had a little chuckle at the Rafa bits. Composed man as always in the midst of chaos.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #52 on: December 28, 2018, 06:25:48 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on December 28, 2018, 01:39:59 pm
Haha just been reading this.
;D

Mental stuff. I hadn't heard that Dudek got dragged off by the local coppers either. Must have been some night.

I've heard loads of conflicting stories about what happened.

I've heard it was a team prank as a laugh but I've heard it was serious and Sami Hyypia had to come down to pay the fine to bail him out

Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #53 on: December 28, 2018, 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on December 28, 2018, 05:35:15 pm
Bellamy's version pretty much matches up to what Riise says. Absolutely horrendous behaviour from Bellamy but I'm sure he regrets is a ton now.


I'd be surprised if he did to be honest.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #54 on: December 28, 2018, 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on December 28, 2018, 01:39:59 pm
Haha just been reading this.
;D

Mental stuff. I hadn't heard that Dudek got dragged off by the local coppers either. Must have been some night.
 

I remember reading about that a couple of years ago. I think it might have been in another players autobiography. I was in stitches when I read it.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #55 on: December 29, 2018, 03:30:41 am »
Reading that article, you get a good impression of the arrested development of professional footballers. You can see how shocked JAR was that no one took the assault seriously... You'd think the idea of a career ending assault from a teammate would be too abhorrent to imagine, let alone dismiss as a bit of a laugh. It's like these young men have no concept of consequence. Shades of Lingard's childish reaction to the bus attack there. Quite surprising Benitez let Bellamy play vs. Barca, or an ingenious recognition (and dispassionate calculation) of how the two players would respond, given their eventual performances.

Kind of relieved though that so many of our current squad are teetotalers. :)
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #56 on: December 30, 2018, 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 29, 2018, 03:30:41 am
Reading that article, you get a good impression of the arrested development of professional footballers. You can see how shocked JAR was that no one took the assault seriously... You'd think the idea of a career ending assault from a teammate would be too abhorrent to imagine, let alone dismiss as a bit of a laugh. It's like these young men have no concept of consequence. Shades of Lingard's childish reaction to the bus attack there. Quite surprising Benitez let Bellamy play vs. Barca, or an ingenious recognition (and dispassionate calculation) of how the two players would respond, given their eventual performances.

Kind of relieved though that so many of our current squad are teetotalers. :)

I never knew that Bellamy actually made contact - twice!
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #57 on: December 30, 2018, 11:00:53 am »
This lad doesn't get nearly enough credit for me

He is up there with Agger and Luis Garcia for how highly he speaks of the club, every time I see him as a pundit he's defending us and saying how impressed he is with what Klopp is doing, you can tell the lad really loves the club
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #58 on: December 30, 2018, 01:26:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 30, 2018, 11:00:53 am
This lad doesn't get nearly enough credit for me

He is up there with Agger and Luis Garcia for how highly he speaks of the club, every time I see him as a pundit he's defending us and saying how impressed he is with what Klopp is doing, you can tell the lad really loves the club


I can't find the video this afternoon, but the post-match round-up - pitchside in Roma, with Carra & Riise - is a fantastic watch.  Norwegian TV I think - video's about ten minutes long from what I recall.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #59 on: December 30, 2018, 01:43:13 pm »
Quote from: jackh on December 30, 2018, 01:26:00 pm

I can't find the video this afternoon, but the post-match round-up - pitchside in Roma, with Carra & Riise - is a fantastic watch.  Norwegian TV I think - video's about ten minutes long from what I recall.

Cheers mate i'll have a look for that
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #60 on: December 30, 2018, 09:34:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 30, 2018, 11:00:53 am
This lad doesn't get nearly enough credit for me

He is up there with Agger and Luis Garcia for how highly he speaks of the club, every time I see him as a pundit he's defending us and saying how impressed he is with what Klopp is doing, you can tell the lad really loves the club

Great fan and ambassador sure, very overrated player though. Moreno without the pace.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #61 on: December 30, 2018, 09:39:13 pm »
I'll never forget his screamer in the 2006 FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea. One of my all time favorite moments.

I love RBs and he was always my favorite for that moment alone. The teams Riise played on had a lot of bad players, unfair to even compare him to one of our semi-bad players TODAY. Moreno would have been a top top player for us in 2006, for sure.

Quote from: Bjornar on December 30, 2018, 09:34:44 pm
Great fan and ambassador sure, very overrated player though. Moreno withouth the pace.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #62 on: December 30, 2018, 09:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on December 30, 2018, 09:39:13 pm
The teams Riise played on had a lot of bad players

That´s the thing though. We can paint a pretty picture in retrospect, but he was part of the problem, not the solution, IMHO.

(Could never fault him for effort, so massive respect to him in that sense.)
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #63 on: December 30, 2018, 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on December 30, 2018, 09:34:44 pm
Great fan and ambassador sure, very overrated player though. Moreno without the pace.

He was better positionally than Moreno ever will be.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #64 on: December 31, 2018, 12:09:51 am »
Quote from: deFacto on December 30, 2018, 11:44:38 pm
He was better positionally than Moreno ever will be.

Yeah thats a terrible shout. He stagnated a bit, never improved his right foot and all the rest but from 2001 to about 2006 he was a very solid player for us and scored in a lot of big games. Achieved far more than Moreno has so far.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #65 on: December 31, 2018, 01:47:31 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December 31, 2018, 12:09:51 am
Yeah thats a terrible shout. He stagnated a bit, never improved his right foot and all the rest but from 2001 to about 2006 he was a very solid player for us and scored in a lot of big games. Achieved far more than Moreno has so far.

He was a one trick pony going forward but he was a defender you can rely upon up until that Chelsea mistake. A typical 7 out of 10 player, and popped with some huge important and memorable goals as ou said
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #66 on: December 31, 2018, 06:45:25 am »
Quote from: deFacto on December 30, 2018, 11:44:38 pm
He was better positionally than Moreno ever will be.

He was less error-prone than Moreno, true, the similaity between them for me is in their one-dimensionality on the ball.

Riise played in teams that prioritised defensive solidity though, to see the importance of that just look at how every player who gets minutes in our defence currently look much better than in our defence last season.

It was great what Riise managed to achieve in his career, he made the absolute most out of his talent. That doesn´t mean he was a particularly good footballer though, relative to what has been the standard at the club. When the team evolved to the next level under Rafa he became surplus to requirements, which I don´t think was a coincidence. He was much more of a Houllier than a Rafa type of player.

Felt really sorry for him for that Chelsea mistake, to be fair.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #67 on: December 31, 2018, 09:40:12 am »
Loved JAR and still do, has been a good club ambassador since hanging the boots up.


The read from his autobiography on the Golf Club incident is shocking, not so much for what had happened (already believed Bellamy to be an absolute bell with small man syndrome) but because the other lads just laughed it off, I'd like to imagine they didn't grasp the severity of an 8 iron to the shins/legs which would be absolutely brutal and as JAR says, potential career ender over something so simple as saying no to a bully.


Mental like.


Quote from: Bjornar on December 30, 2018, 09:34:44 pm
Great fan and ambassador sure, very overrated player though. Moreno without the pace.

Just... no.

Moreno would have a ways to go to have the defensive mind of JAR. Just because they are both defenders with a good peg on them doesn't make them the same player.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #68 on: January 4, 2019, 07:51:21 pm »
Hes now the sporting director of the Maltese football club Birkirkara.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #69 on: January 5, 2019, 10:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on December 30, 2018, 09:39:13 pm
I'll never forget his screamer in the 2006 FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea. One of my all time favorite moments.

I love RBs and he was always my favorite for that moment alone. The teams Riise played on had a lot of bad players, unfair to even compare him to one of our semi-bad players TODAY. Moreno would have been a top top player for us in 2006, for sure.

Wut?!  ???
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #70 on: January 8, 2019, 02:34:01 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on December 28, 2018, 05:21:50 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/craig-bellamy-autobiography-golf-club-1922686

Bellamys version. He admits it but his spin on it makes him a lot less guilty than JAR. Id say the truth is somewhere in between. Have to say Im surprised at Finnan,  should have stepped in and told Bellamy to wise the fcuk up

He's Irish... probably a wee bit of madness inside him!
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #71 on: January 9, 2019, 03:53:19 am »
Pretty Bellend Ish but shit happens. Hopefully they can laugh about it in the future.
John Arne Riise and daughter in hospital after car crash
« Reply #72 on: April 8, 2020, 10:08:07 am »
In the Independent https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/john-arne-riise-former-liverpool-footballer-and-daughter-in-hospital-after-car-crash/ar-BB12j0Yc?ocid=msedgntp
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise and his daughter have been hospitalised in Norway after being involved in a car accident in Norway in the early hours of the morning.

Riises agent, Erland Bakke, confirmed the accident, and said that both were conscious as they were taken to hospital for medical checks.

He drove her home to Alesund, and just before they arrived, something on the road caused John Arne Riise to quickly turn left, and drive into the road rails, Bakke told Norwegian outlet Dagbladet.

Re: John Arne Riise and daughter in hospital after car crash
« Reply #73 on: April 8, 2020, 02:43:33 pm »
i hope all end well with these 2.. God bless them
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #74 on: April 10, 2020, 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on December 28, 2018, 05:21:50 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/craig-bellamy-autobiography-golf-club-1922686

Bellamys version. He admits it but his spin on it makes him a lot less guilty than JAR. Id say the truth is somewhere in between. Have to say Im surprised at Finnan,  should have stepped in and told Bellamy to wise the fcuk up
First time I read this.

So it was basically because he was drunk.

Nothing to report then.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #75 on: September 28, 2022, 01:56:36 pm »
.
A few John Arne Riise goals for us...






LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/398

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/john-arne-riise

Wiki page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Arne_Riise









'100 Players Who Shook The Kop - #43 - John Arne Riise':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bEA8fOGTg_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bEA8fOGTg_M</a>



'John Arne Riise's 31 goals for Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8SBym5ml_l0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8SBym5ml_l0</a>



'John Arne Riise Every Goal For Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3cihet



'John Arne Riise Goals for Liverpool':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x4g4ucb



'John Arne Riise All Goals for Liverpool!!':-

www.facebook.com/LFCNEWS1/videos/1168957429793028



'Riise rockets':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156684524347573



'John Arne Riise - Top 10 Great Liverpool Goals':-

www.facebook.com/fahri.fahri.718/videos/273135256372763



'John Arne Riise Compilation With Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cmno1W71dJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cmno1W71dJ8</a>



'Top John Arne Riise Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XzWtpzvSvKc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XzWtpzvSvKc</a>



'John Arne Riise's free-kick for Liverpool against Manchester United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4-_G2dhcPJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4-_G2dhcPJg</a>



'Riise goal vs Everton':-

www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/1731237680233973



'JOHN ARNE RIISE great LIVERPOOL goal vs CHELSEA':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_2fCaR1I1M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_2fCaR1I1M</a>



'Riise goal vs Barcelona':-

https://twitter.com/ChrisMSport/status/1122555243789737986 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1495680337183129605



'Riise goal vs Spurs':-

https://twitter.com/TEAMtalk/status/1309145566711091202 & www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/1798096930245814



'Riise goal vs PSV':-

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1172155151118983168



'Riise goal vs WBA':-

https://twitter.com/FootballRemind/status/1475036364483796996



'Riise goal vs Celtic in a pre-season friendly':-

www.facebook.com/empireofthekop/videos/10154157543561132



'Riise's belter - Liverpool 7-0 Birmingham':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fei4VpwOVW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fei4VpwOVW0</a>



'Riise goal against Chelsea 2006 charity shield':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NR_PBzhBaiY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NR_PBzhBaiY</a>
























-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on January  4, 2019, 07:51:21 pm
Hes now the sporting director of the Maltese football club Birkirkara.
I meant to post an update to this forever ago but completely forgot, and have just been prompted to finally do it after seeing an article about him.

He left Birkirkara after only a few months and then had an unsuccessful season-long stint getting a club relegated from the Norwegian third division. Somehow he found his way to Avaldsnes, in the top Norwegian women's division, and is reportedly set to sign an extension there - after only just managing to not also get them relegated in both of the two seasons he has been in charge for.
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:29:35 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 05:04:50 pm
I meant to post an update to this forever ago but completely forgot, and have just been prompted to finally do it after seeing an article about him.

He left Birkirkara after only a few months and then had an unsuccessful season-long stint getting a club relegated from the Norwegian third division. Somehow he found his way to Avaldsnes, in the top Norwegian women's division, and is reportedly set to sign an extension there - after only just managing to not also get them relegated in both of the two seasons he has been in charge for.

Sounds as though he needs to release the managerial kraken...
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:03:39 am »
Is he insisting the whole team head balls on the floor rather than using their right feet?
Re: John Arne Riise
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:20:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:03:39 am
Is he insisting the whole team head balls on the floor rather than using their right feet?

Too soon, Nicholas. Too soon.
