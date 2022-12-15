« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: VPN  (Read 45252 times)

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: VPN
« Reply #240 on: December 15, 2022, 01:14:59 am »
Logged

Offline Thiago12291

  • Thinks were a fucking mess and its down to Jurgen
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VPN
« Reply #241 on: January 1, 2023, 03:11:56 pm »
Is there anyway to get that Sonic Vpn on a firestick? If not if somebody wants to sell a sub on a device for a reasonable fee inbox me. Appreciate it guys
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VPN
« Reply #242 on: January 1, 2023, 06:59:20 pm »
You would need to side load the app if it isn't in their store.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: VPN
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 am »
Anyone know of a VPN that reliably and consistently lets you access Netflix US?

Currently have NordVPN but that hasn't worked for a while now.
Logged
JFT96

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VPN
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:03:15 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 11:51:15 am
Anyone know of a VPN that reliably and consistently lets you access Netflix US?

Currently have NordVPN but that hasn't worked for a while now.

Express vpn is supposed to work and you get 3months free.

Ghost is meant to work as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: VPN
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:28:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:03:15 pm
Express vpn is supposed to work and you get 3months free.

Ghost is meant to work as well.

Thank you, will give both of those a try and report back.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Rush7V

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VPN
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
I've always been a fan of ExpressVPN, and never had issues getting other region content, that said, know of folks who have - guess its hit or miss depending on which IP ranges have been flagged/banned but plenty of locations to choose from.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VPN
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Rush7V on Today at 09:43:05 pm
I've always been a fan of ExpressVPN, and never had issues getting other region content, that said, know of folks who have - guess its hit or miss depending on which IP ranges have been flagged/banned but plenty of locations to choose from.

Yeah they can work one day and not the next,it's all dependent on them keeping them up to date after the block.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 