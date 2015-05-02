@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I assume you're not going to the match then Chops? I've just seen you on the telly outside the hospital with your half & half Union Jack / Royal Coat of Arms scarf.
All that's happening in the world, and this is the main headline for the media
I'm boycotting the game as a protest against stuff abar football and the working class values it holds within households up and down the country and instead, I shall be taking she who must be obeyed out, as it is our anniversary, and she tells me Enough is Enough.So, who's with me?
Chops appears in many disguises Colette, I wouldn't be surprised if he's gegged in pretending to be an anaesthetist
This town crier wants gobbing. Nick must be furious.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Furious? I'm fucking livid. I'm going to Jeremy Kyle, I want a DNA test.
I think you'll find hes works for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service,
FFS is the babies name really the most important news story today?
To be honest, it probably is. Like them or not it's big news when the future King has a child. They cost each of us less than the price of an Echo for their upkeep for the year, how much do you think the tourism they generate earns businesses every day?
Fuck's sake... they do like their names and titles this Windsor mob...Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Cambridge, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Diana. Will this shower of parasites ever get fucked off
I don't buy the tourism argument either.
Whisper from Nicholas, is - Charlie is having a tummy tuck and Kate is getting tit implants.
She is very flat
Phew. Thank fuck Kate has sorted her abdominal problem, and Charlies prostrates getting sorted. Been losing sleep over them for days. Will they get an ambulance ok? Will their hospital be full?Thank Christ it all got sorted.God bless the monarchy.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]