Gun salutes because a baby is born?



It's the 21st century FFS.



I don't buy the tourism argument either. We have had 14 foreign students in the past couple of years stay with us and not one of them have mentioned the Royal Family when talking about their visit to London, or what they were excited about seeing. They want to go to London because it's London. Sure Buckingham Palace might be one of their tourist stops, but it'd still be there if the Royal Family weren't.



It really is a disgusting concept and goes fully against what modern life in the UK should be about. No-one should be a higher class of person all over the globe simply because they are born.