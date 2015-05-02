« previous next »
Author Topic: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby  (Read 5460 times)

Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« on: May 2, 2015, 10:03:45 am »
Gloria!
Hosanna in excelsis!
foll alol alol alol loll loll



*gushing*
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #1 on: May 2, 2015, 10:16:05 am »
Hope he calls it Scab, after himself.
Plenty well, no pray; big bellyache, heap God

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #2 on: May 2, 2015, 10:33:16 am »
All that's happening in the world, and this is the main headline for the media.............

DAMN STRAIGHT, RULE BRITANNIA  :P
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #3 on: May 2, 2015, 10:47:26 am »
I assume you're not going to the match then Chops? I've just seen you on the telly outside the hospital with your half & half Union Jack / Royal Coat of Arms scarf.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #4 on: May 2, 2015, 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: John C on May  2, 2015, 10:47:26 am
I assume you're not going to the match then Chops? I've just seen you on the telly outside the hospital with your half & half Union Jack / Royal Coat of Arms scarf.

Is Chopper really Nicholas Witchell, or is he holding Kay Burley's mic? ;)

Quote from: TheFlyingScouseman on May  2, 2015, 10:33:16 am
All that's happening in the world, and this is the main headline for the media

'This'
"... I can only add that the Liverpool fans know the story and the truth. And they know that it is easy to pass judgment if you have been in power for 24 years."  Rafa Benitez 18.09.10

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #5 on: May 2, 2015, 11:07:10 am »
Chops appears in many disguises Colette, I wouldn't be surprised if he's gegged in pretending to be an anaesthetist  ;D
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #6 on: May 2, 2015, 11:11:18 am »
Bit surprised Sky haven't got a Sky Pad showing the birth and comparisons with previous Royal Births with action replays.

Maybe they could have got a Stirrup Cam as well.

.......... there must be something important going on in the world somewhere.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #7 on: May 2, 2015, 11:20:29 am »
Quote from: John C on May  2, 2015, 10:47:26 am
I assume you're not going to the match then Chops? I've just seen you on the telly outside the hospital with your half & half Union Jack / Royal Coat of Arms scarf.

Quote from: CHOPPER on April 30, 2015, 10:45:51 pm
I'm boycotting the game as a protest against stuff abar football and the working class values it holds within households up and down the country and instead, I shall be taking she who must be obeyed out, as it is our anniversary, and she tells me Enough is Enough.

So, who's with me?

If there is a kick-off in town this avvy or tonight, then its probably me and her.



Back to Nicholas Witchell's baby - HOOZAH! a Princess.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #8 on: May 2, 2015, 11:22:13 am »
Anyone who had just turned over to Soccer AM when they announced the news of the birth would have observed the sad irony on Helen Chamberlains face who was clearly still distraught by the death of Rio's wife.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #9 on: May 2, 2015, 11:23:11 am »
This town crier wants gobbing. Nick must be furious.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #10 on: May 2, 2015, 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: John C on May  2, 2015, 11:07:10 am
Chops appears in many disguises Colette, I wouldn't be surprised if he's gegged in pretending to be an anaesthetist  ;D
:)
"... I can only add that the Liverpool fans know the story and the truth. And they know that it is easy to pass judgment if you have been in power for 24 years."  Rafa Benitez 18.09.10

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #11 on: May 2, 2015, 11:46:25 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  2, 2015, 11:23:11 am
This town crier wants gobbing. Nick must be furious.

Furious? I'm fucking livid. I'm going to Jeremy Kyle, I want a DNA test.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #12 on: May 2, 2015, 12:20:20 pm »
Quote from: C(r)osby Bill on May  2, 2015, 11:46:25 am
Furious? I'm fucking livid. I'm going to Jeremy Kyle, I want a DNA test.
;D


I think you'd be an ace Royal Correspondent, by the way, Nick.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #13 on: May 2, 2015, 12:29:30 pm »
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #14 on: May 2, 2015, 12:41:10 pm »
Is he the mother or father?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #15 on: May 2, 2015, 12:45:38 pm »
If one's a tad cheesed awf waiting, flick through this to get all your up to date Royal Goss.

I haven't been this excited since Lady Zara Clingon had a ring put through her snout.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #16 on: May 2, 2015, 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May  2, 2015, 12:29:30 pm


I think you'll find hes works for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service,

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #17 on: May 2, 2015, 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Carly on May  2, 2015, 02:12:34 pm
I think you'll find hes works for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service,



But he still claimed £5 million in housing benefits.
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #18 on: May 2, 2015, 04:30:05 pm »
Parasites.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #19 on: May 2, 2015, 07:52:29 pm »
Celtic Wiki ‏@TheCelticWiki 7h7 hours ago

"The new Royal baby weighs 3.7kg"

"What's that in pounds?"

"About £3 million per year for the taxpayer"
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #20 on: May 4, 2015, 06:32:39 pm »
Fuck's sake... they do like their names and titles this Windsor mob...

Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Cambridge, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Diana.

Will this shower of parasites ever get fucked off
"A peasant you are. A peasant you will remain. And we shall use all our wealth and power, to make your lot even worse and keep you exactly where you are, Bondage!"    The Boy King, Richard II, after  putting down the The Peasants Revolt in 1381.

http://misterinobody.weebly.com/

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #21 on: May 4, 2015, 07:06:33 pm »
FFS is the babies name really the most important news story today?
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #22 on: May 4, 2015, 07:23:06 pm »
Quote from: In Fowler we trust on May  4, 2015, 07:06:33 pm
FFS is the babies name really the most important news story today?

To be honest, it probably is. Like them or not it's big news when the future King has a child. They cost each of us less than the price of an Echo for their upkeep for the year, how much do you think the tourism they generate earns businesses every day?
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #23 on: May 4, 2015, 07:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  4, 2015, 07:23:06 pm
To be honest, it probably is. Like them or not it's big news when the future King has a child. They cost each of us less than the price of an Echo for their upkeep for the year, how much do you think the tourism they generate earns businesses every day?

It's been discussed on here at length in the past that if the Royal Family disappeared tomorrow then tourism would not fall
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #24 on: May 4, 2015, 07:51:19 pm »
Gun salutes because a baby is born?

It's the 21st century FFS.

I don't buy the tourism argument either. We have had 14 foreign students in the past couple of years stay with us and not one of them have mentioned the Royal Family when talking about their visit to London, or what they were excited about seeing. They want to go to London because it's London. Sure Buckingham Palace might be one of their tourist stops, but it'd still be there if the Royal Family weren't.

It really is a disgusting concept and goes fully against what modern life in the UK should be about. No-one should be a higher class of person all over the globe simply because they are born.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #25 on: May 4, 2015, 07:55:15 pm »
It's great the way people on my Facebook newsfeed are wishing the best to the baby and it's parents, as if they're actually going to see it. Very fucking odd.

It's depressing the amount of coverage this gets, society, have a word with yourself.
Quote from: Fat Scouser on May  4, 2015, 06:32:39 pm
Fuck's sake... they do like their names and titles this Windsor mob...

Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Cambridge, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Diana.

Will this shower of parasites ever get fucked off
Just so you know that this baby is better than all other babies, right from the get go.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #26 on: May 5, 2015, 12:02:50 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on May  4, 2015, 07:51:19 pm

I don't buy the tourism argument either.

But look what's happened to Versailles ever since the Bourbons fucked off. No one goes to see it. No one even knows it's there. Paris had just three tourists last year, apparently.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #27 on: May 5, 2015, 04:10:30 pm »
She is a ginge....and there is only 1 guy in the Royals who is ginge....I'm just saying


 ;D
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm »
Whisper from Nicholas, is - Charlie is having a tummy tuck and Kate is getting tit implants.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Whisper from Nicholas, is - Charlie is having a tummy tuck and Kate is getting tit implants.



She is very flat
Fuck the Tories

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
She is very flat

Flatter than a cockney pint.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:20:52 pm »
Phew.

Thank fuck Kate has sorted her abdominal problem, and Charlies prostrates getting sorted.

Been losing sleep over them for days. Will they get an ambulance ok? Will their hospital be full?

Thank Christ it all got sorted.

God bless the monarchy.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:23:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Whisper from Nicholas, is - Charlie is having a tummy tuck and Kate is getting tit implants.



Thank you Dickie Arbiter.
Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:20:52 pm
Phew.

Thank fuck Kate has sorted her abdominal problem, and Charlies prostrates getting sorted.

Been losing sleep over them for days. Will they get an ambulance ok? Will their hospital be full?

Thank Christ it all got sorted.

God bless the monarchy.
yes me too, been struggling to sleep. Fortunately they seem to be over the worst of it and the king will be back at work very soon
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Nicholas Witchell Royal Correspondent is Having a Baby
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:26:52 pm »
How have I only just seen the title of this thread :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
