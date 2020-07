To me it seems more like a mental exhaustion - and that goes for the manager too I suspect. The same group of people have been mostly losing and fighting against relegation for years, hoping to take the next step which never happened. Now losing some long-time key players with very little prospects of anything. Stay up for another relegation battle?



Transfers have been poor. I doubt they have anything similar in place as Liverpool do with data analytics and specialists of that department. It was always going to end like this for Bournemouth and I wouldn't be too hard on Eddie Howe, but in people's minds and in terms of working prospects this season is going to have an effect of course.