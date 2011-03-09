« previous next »
Author Topic: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag  (Read 7585 times)

Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #80 on: October 18, 2017, 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on October 17, 2017, 04:01:39 pm
Alan Davies didn't make a joke though did he? He made an ignorant, short-sighted comment. Just because he's a comedian it doesn't mean that everything he says has to be taken in a comedic way. And no, it wouldn't have been fine for him to have actually tried to make a joke. But he wasn't trying to be funny and I don't even know if he's capable of it.

When I'm talking about there not being a line to be crossed I don't think there is. And I'm not necessarily talking about personal experience with this post. I'm not a stand-up comedian but having watched a lot of comedy over the years everything seems fair game. The holocaust, 9/11, the Jimmy Savile abuse, Madeleine McCann. I could go on and on. Corden's Weinstein jokes didn't even show up on the radar compared to some comedians.

Fair enough. Alan Davies is a completely smug prick and not that funny. The thing with Corden is his material on Weinstein was really lame. And the context, you're delivering those limp lines to a group of people in Weinstein's industry when it has just been revealed (what many has whispered for ages) that he used his status to bully and sexually harass women for decades. In a way I am agreeing with you.

There will be smart and cleverer comedians - male or female - who can absolutely nail Harvey by the balls with their lines about him.
I haven't seen it but I believe Chris Rock did some material on Bill Cosby. Which must have hurt the younger comedian because he would have idolized him growing up.

If you are stand-up and you are touching subjects like the Holocaust, 9-11, McCann as you say; even the best zingers in the world are still likely to leave you in the shit with some people.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #81 on: October 18, 2017, 01:33:15 pm »
I'm always trying to figure out where I stand on the subject of what should and shouldn't be allowed in comedy.

I sometimes think that there shouldn't be limits. I'm sure at some point I've laughed at jokes about terrorism for example. That doesn't lessen the extent to which I am horrified and saddened by the problem itself. For me, comedy seems to exist in a kind of separate world. It's a form of escapism, whereby laughter provides a way of coping with the dark side of life.

Then I'm conflicted, because there are areas where comedy serves no purpose to go beyond causing hurt. There are subjects I know I will never laugh about.

It's an interesting conflict. At the risk of derailing the thread, I'd be interested to hear what others think. James Corden isn't funny though, on that we can all surely agree?
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #82 on: October 18, 2017, 09:13:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 18, 2017, 12:53:16 pm
Fair enough. Alan Davies is a completely smug prick and not that funny. The thing with Corden is his material on Weinstein was really lame. And the context, you're delivering those limp lines to a group of people in Weinstein's industry when it has just been revealed (what many has whispered for ages) that he used his status to bully and sexually harass women for decades. In a way I am agreeing with you.

There will be smart and cleverer comedians - male or female - who can absolutely nail Harvey by the balls with their lines about him.
I haven't seen it but I believe Chris Rock did some material on Bill Cosby. Which must have hurt the younger comedian because he would have idolized him growing up.

If you are stand-up and you are touching subjects like the Holocaust, 9-11, McCann as you say; even the best zingers in the world are still likely to leave you in the shit with some people.

A Frankie Boyle would nail it. Kevin Bridges as well.

Even Ricky Gervais although Im not particularly a fan of his stand up.

As has been said its all about timing and delivery.

None of the above (as far as Im aware) have touched the subject yet, so what possessed an unfunny not renowned stand up to get the ball rolling I dont know.

Picard should have decked the prick.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #83 on: October 19, 2017, 06:00:23 am »
Quote from: S on October 18, 2017, 01:33:15 pm
I'm always trying to figure out where I stand on the subject of what should and shouldn't be allowed in comedy.

I sometimes think that there shouldn't be limits. I'm sure at some point I've laughed at jokes about terrorism for example. That doesn't lessen the extent to which I am horrified and saddened by the problem itself. For me, comedy seems to exist in a kind of separate world. It's a form of escapism, whereby laughter provides a way of coping with the dark side of life.

Then I'm conflicted, because there are areas where comedy serves no purpose to go beyond causing hurt. There are subjects I know I will never laugh about.

It's an interesting conflict. At the risk of derailing the thread, I'd be interested to hear what others think.


I don't think there is a limit to what you can laugh at. The world is an absurd place and laughing at the absurdity of life is something that I have done all my adult life it seems. I hate toilet humour yet I'm not a posh snob who likes alternative comedians (and I certainly don't think someone like Stewart Lee is a genius). If something is funny then something is funny. We are born, we all experience sadness, misery and loss and if you cant find the humour in amongst it all then I think that is somewhat unfortunate.

My instant response to something bad is to laugh. It is a coping mechanism I suppose in my subconscious mind. Something bad has happened or I have received bad news so I have to find the humour in it somewhere to alleviate some pain. That doesn't mean in quiet moments and at other times I wont react with anger or tears but it means that I try not to get too overwhelmed with it all. I think deep down I know I'm an emotional wreck at times and I don't want that side of me to come out. In my extended family I have been brought up in a way that takes the seriousness out of life and that involves jokes about many things that other people would look at and think 'Hang on, that's a bit below the belt.'

Just over a year ago my Nan passed away and we are a big family so it hit us hard. We coped with humour. We had to. She coped with humour; she was dying and she knew she was and she was taking the piss out of us all. In a fucked up way, she found a way to make quips about us all while we were sobbing around her on the bed as she was slowly slipping away. And this was a woman who was the most loving, caring, generous lady I've known. So it isn't about being cold either. It is just how she was and it was how we all coped. We made jokes and one-liners amongst the hysterics and tears when a woman who was a key part of us all was taking her last breaths.

When it comes to world events and tragedies that don't effect you I think its easier to make jokes. You aren't directly involved so you are making comments from afar. You mention laughing at a joke about terrorism and while I don't remember a specific time I have done so the likelihood is that I have myself. I could get caught up in a terrorist incident yet if someone said something funny about one I'd probably laugh. Does that make me a sick person? I don't think so, because equally and perhaps more so I am devastated and appalled. I hate seeing the constant depressing issues in the news. They genuinely make me sad and angry. I hate seeing innocent people lose their lives daily and families being torn apart. However relating back to what I said earlier if I don't find a way to release some pressure by humour then I'll go insane.

In this day and age I think people are very precious and political correctness has gone crazy. The world is a fucked up, crazy place. I don't tend to like people either, I'm a self-confessed misanthropist and many people around me seem to be the same. The age of selfies, smart phones, reality television and a bunch of entitled idiots causing outrage over any tiny misgiving has worn my patience completely out. So again that's another reason why I'll try and life and take the piss.

I think you can joke about anything. In this world I think you have to.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #84 on: October 19, 2017, 12:23:07 pm »
There seems to be a bit of an assumption in the media or by others that laughing about tragic situations and feeling empathy for them are mutually exclusive. They are not. I can be disgusted and saddened by what happened on, say, 9/11 but I can still laugh at a well made joke about it-doesn't mean I don't care. Is it lack of respect? perhaps, but there's more than one way of showing respect, and how on earth do you stop yourself from laughing at a joke anyway?

Jokes tend not to be about the subject itself (haha, my son got poo on his shoe!) but about the way it is said, or subverted (haha, my son got poo on his shoe. 28 years old he is!)

What would you ultimately do? ban jokes? how on earth do you do that? what's acceptable to one group is unacceptable to others, and so on. Yeah its a minefiled, but for my money, the comedians have a duty as professionals to read their audience and decide what is acceptable, and audiences have a duty to remember that not everything is going to land well/be to their taste/might awaken sad memories/etc. and take it on the chin, shrug, and move on to the next joke.

Corden though-a fuckfaced cunthole.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #85 on: October 19, 2017, 12:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 16, 2017, 09:07:50 pm
In the words of Michael Bolton: He's a no talent ass clown.

Can we just call him Mike?
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #86 on: October 19, 2017, 04:05:27 pm »
Quote from: james791 on October 19, 2017, 12:23:07 pm
There seems to be a bit of an assumption in the media or by others that laughing about tragic situations and feeling empathy for them are mutually exclusive. They are not. I can be disgusted and saddened by what happened on, say, 9/11 but I can still laugh at a well made joke about it-doesn't mean I don't care. Is it lack of respect? perhaps, but there's more than one way of showing respect, and how on earth do you stop yourself from laughing at a joke anyway?

Jokes tend not to be about the subject itself (haha, my son got poo on his shoe!) but about the way it is said, or subverted (haha, my son got poo on his shoe. 28 years old he is!)

What would you ultimately do? ban jokes? how on earth do you do that? what's acceptable to one group is unacceptable to others, and so on. Yeah its a minefiled, but for my money, the comedians have a duty as professionals to read their audience and decide what is acceptable, and audiences have a duty to remember that not everything is going to land well/be to their taste/might awaken sad memories/etc. and take it on the chin, shrug, and move on to the next joke.

Corden though-a fuckfaced cunthole.

I think the fatal mistake Corden made was telling terrible, unfunny jokes about an incredibly sensitive subject so soon after the news came out. Had a seasoned comedian made actual clever, funny jokes there maybe wouldn't have been quite the same reaction. But again, maybe seasoned pro would have known it would be too soon?
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #87 on: October 19, 2017, 07:14:18 pm »
The topic and timing are fine, the problem is his material was weak (not as in unfunny, just not particularly cutting, insightful or even savage). It was all a bit like joshing, and made it seem he didn't really understand the seriousness or depth of the subject.

Anyway, I consider myself fortunate to have only ever seen him in the first two episodes of Gavin And Stacey, which I happily never watched again. Aside from that I saw him recently in an advert where he span in a car and said 'and that is why they call me the parking master'. I racked my brain at that, trying to think if this was clever wordplay, or a new twist on an existing term, but drew a blank. Either I'm an idiot or he is.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #88 on: October 19, 2017, 07:48:27 pm »
I watch as much of the late night American shows as I can - Seth Meyers, Daily Show, Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Kimmell, John oliver, Sam Bee, the excellent President show and the new one with Jordan Klepper whose writing is brilliant

What they have that Corden doesn't is heart, an opinion and conviction.  I don't watch Fallon or Corden because I don't believe them, I don't get any authenticity.  Most of the daily late night shows pretty much have the same or similar gags but you get that they have a conviction in their ideas.  Corden kisses Spicer, Fallon plays with Trumps hair - they're soulless fame hungry twats who think they're as cool or as talented as their guests

Corden just seems to reel off shit lines that were given to him 5minutes before he went on or he came up with and wanted to be 'topical', he was trying to do a Ricky Gervais or Seth McFarlane by being 'irreverent' but he didn't go far enough to 'shame' Weinstein and the lines had no heart...no edge or purpose....he could have ended the bit with something that clearly says what a piece of shit Weinstein is and how women should not have to put up with shit like this in any walk of life ....but he didn't....his 'comedy' has no heart
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #89 on: October 19, 2017, 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on October 19, 2017, 07:48:27 pm
I watch as much of the late night American shows as I can - Seth Meyers, Daily Show, Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Kimmell, John oliver, Sam Bee, the excellent President show and the new one with Jordan Klepper whose writing is brilliant

What they have that Corden doesn't is heart, an opinion and conviction.  I don't watch Fallon or Corden because I don't believe them, I don't get any authenticity.  Most of the daily late night shows pretty much have the same or similar gags but you get that they have a conviction in their ideas.  Corden kisses Spicer, Fallon plays with Trumps hair - they're soulless fame hungry twats who think they're as cool or as talented as their guests

Corden just seems to reel off shit lines that were given to him 5minutes before he went on or he came up with and wanted to be 'topical', he was trying to do a Ricky Gervais or Seth McFarlane by being 'irreverent' but he didn't go far enough to 'shame' Weinstein and the lines had no heart...no edge or purpose....he could have ended the bit with something that clearly says what a piece of shit Weinstein is and how women should not have to put up with shit like this in any walk of life ....but he didn't....his 'comedy' has no heart

I find Meyers unwatchable too, he has all the charisma and spark of a teenager's sock. Nobody is as shit as Corden though. Ferguson was the best of all the late night hosts for me, what a downgrade.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #90 on: October 7, 2020, 05:36:22 pm »
Bloody James Corden making me like him.

I would have posted it in the Trump thread but I'm still totally banned from posting in the news and current affairs forum for over a year now,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5C76XMCJCVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5C76XMCJCVs</a>
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #91 on: October 7, 2020, 05:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  7, 2020, 05:36:22 pm
Bloody James Corden making me like him.

I would have posted it in the Trump thread but I'm still totally banned from posting in the news and current affairs forum for over a year now,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5C76XMCJCVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5C76XMCJCVs</a>

It's a blessing dude, you're not missing anything.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #92 on: June 22, 2021, 12:59:10 pm »
deserves a bump

c*nt
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #93 on: June 22, 2021, 01:18:24 pm »
The fat c*nt seems to be everywhere.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #94 on: June 22, 2021, 01:21:16 pm »
Baffling how this guy blagged a top tv chat show in America.

I think it's one of those deals with the Devil things.

The Devil made it happen quickly then threw in a show that would elevate him quickly with the Carpool thing.

That's my only conclusion.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #95 on: June 22, 2021, 02:31:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 22, 2021, 01:21:16 pm
elevate him quickly with the Carpool thing.

swoop in and steal Robert Llewellyn's show and pass it off as your amazing idea?
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 01:50:35 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 22, 2021, 02:31:52 pm
swoop in and steal Robert Llewellyn's show and pass it off as your amazing idea?

Can you elaborate on this? I despise Corden but never heard of Robert Llewellyn.

Wouldn't shock me though. I remember years ago he "wrote" a "hilarious" comic relief sketch that was a joke for joke and full premise rip off of Jimmy Kimmel's "Handsome Men's Club" sketch.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 01:50:54 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:50:35 am
Can you elaborate on this? I despise Corden but never heard of Robert Llewellyn.

Wouldn't shock me though. I remember years ago he "wrote" a "hilarious" comic relief sketch that was a joke for joke and full premise rip off of Jimmy Kimmel's "Handsome Men's Club" sketch.

PS: He's a massive c*nt.
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:50:35 am
Can you elaborate on this? I despise Corden but never heard of Robert Llewellyn.

Wouldn't shock me though. I remember years ago he "wrote" a "hilarious" comic relief sketch that was a joke for joke and full premise rip off of Jimmy Kimmel's "Handsome Men's Club" sketch.

Robert Llewellyn plays Kryten in red dwarf, years and years ago did a youtube show about chatting to celebs in cars while taking them to work etc (carpool), I think Seinfeld used the idea as well with coffee with comedians in cars. Looks like Cordon nicked the idea and turned it into his carpool karaoke
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Robert Llewellyn plays Kryten in red dwarf, years and years ago did a youtube show about chatting to celebs in cars while taking them to work etc (carpool), I think Seinfeld used the idea as well with coffee with comedians in cars. Looks like Cordon nicked the idea and turned it into his carpool karaoke
just been reading a bit about this. Hes saying he got the idea from some George Michael sketch on comic relief he did with George Michael in 2011 lol

Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Robert Llewellyn plays Kryten in red dwarf, years and years ago did a youtube show about chatting to celebs in cars while taking them to work etc (carpool), I think Seinfeld used the idea as well with coffee with comedians in cars. Looks like Cordon nicked the idea and turned it into his carpool karaoke

Not a huge fan of Corden but Carpool he does pretty well because he comes across as a fat fanboi and the celebrities are put at ease.

The Seinfeld show is really good, if you can get over the odious way he fawns over his massive collection of cars, that said, if I had his money (from talent) I guess you have to spend it on something, right!
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:49:19 am
Not a huge fan of Corden but Carpool he does pretty well because he comes across as a fat fanboi and the celebrities are put at ease.

The Seinfeld show is really good, if you can get over the odious way he fawns over his massive collection of cars, that said, if I had his money (from talent) I guess you have to spend it on something, right!

Yeah I mean he does that well and whether or not it was a nicked idea we'll never know I guess. Lewellyn is a really likable bloke though, his new channel, Fully Charged is great
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:48:24 am
just been reading a bit about this. Hes saying he got the idea from some George Michael sketch on comic relief he did with George Michael in 2011 lol

Not from Craig Bierko and John Malkovich (2008) then?  ;D

https://www.newsweek.com/viral-vid-bathing-john-malkovich-84169

Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm »
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
Sir Patrick Srewart ''i can see your belly over there''
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
The Marmite of comedy, for some reason some people find him funny and likeable, everyone else regards him as lacking talent, unfunny, almost entirely derivative, sycophantic, instantly dislikeable and egotistical.

I'm with everyone else, I cannot even bear to have him on screen

He is the ultimate triumph of confidence and luck over ability
Re: James Corden: Oportunistic Shape-Shifting Shitbag
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:40:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:08:59 am
The Marmite of comedy, for some reason some people find him funny and likeable, everyone else regards him as lacking talent, unfunny, almost entirely derivative, sycophantic, instantly dislikeable and egotistical.

I'm with everyone else, I cannot even bear to have him on screen

He is the ultimate triumph of confidence and luck over ability

Well put,just watching him for a moment tires me.
 
I guess he's busy,loud and laughs hard at his own jokes and some like that,how he's gotten anywhere is a mystery to me.
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:04:13 am »
A bit of balance to the idea that Corden is some talentless fat twat who just got lucky.

There are some things he's done that I don't like but the truth is he's a talented actor and successful writer. I have no interest in defending League of Their Own or Lesbian Vampire Killers but he's also dome stuff that I think are impressive and well-done. He was in the original National Theatre production of Alan Bennet's The History Boys. The played toured internationally and was filmed in 2006. He co-wrote the award-winning Gavin & Stacey with Ruth Jones - people my not like it but to make out it was shit is just churlish. And his lead in One Man, Two Guvnors at the National Theatre and then in the West End was a massive critical and popular success.

Happy for people to say they can't stand him but talentless he is not.

As for the Carpool Karaoke stuff. Robert Llewellyn's Carppol may have predated Corden's George Michael sketch on Comic Relief but it's an interview show and doesn't have the fairly fundamental element of Carpool Karaoke - the singing.

Corden's Comic Relief sketch with George Michael is clearly the precursor to Carpool Karaoke and not Llewellyn's Carpool because of the singing. Incidentally, Seinfeld apologised to Llewellyn for inadvertantly copying Carpool in his Coffee in Cars interviews.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hvuENG3O9TM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hvuENG3O9TM</a>

So who had the 'original idea' of filming people in cars? There are endless examples of tv and film with cameras filming the occupants of a car. The 1920s saw the advent of silent film and the popularity of low-price cars like the Model T Ford. Laurel and Hardy made many comedy shorts involving cars but they could actually mount cameras in cars and used back projection and other techniques.

Filming inside cars while they were driving took off in the 1960s with the introduction of lightweight Arriflex cameras. They were used for the iconic car chase in Bullitt where you feel like you're in the car with Steve McQueen. As cameras have reduced in size it's become possible to mount more cameras, and more discretely. From the First Series of Top Gear in the early 200s they were using small in-car cameras for pieces to camera on road tests and Series 1, episode 1 had Harry Enfield being filmed as he drove a reasonably priced car around the track. Rob Bryden's Marion & Geoff used a fixed in car camera in 2000.

No one invented the idea of filming people in cars - it developed naturally from the invention of the camera and the car. How about the idea of singing along to music in cars? Corden most defintely didn't invent that - our family were doing it as soon as my Dad bought a car with a radio - around 1965 I think. The best example I can think of on film is this, from 1992:

I give you Bohemian Rhapsody from Wayne's World:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thyJOnasHVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thyJOnasHVE</a>
