I'm always trying to figure out where I stand on the subject of what should and shouldn't be allowed in comedy.



I sometimes think that there shouldn't be limits. I'm sure at some point I've laughed at jokes about terrorism for example. That doesn't lessen the extent to which I am horrified and saddened by the problem itself. For me, comedy seems to exist in a kind of separate world. It's a form of escapism, whereby laughter provides a way of coping with the dark side of life.



Then I'm conflicted, because there are areas where comedy serves no purpose to go beyond causing hurt. There are subjects I know I will never laugh about.



It's an interesting conflict. At the risk of derailing the thread, I'd be interested to hear what others think.

I don't think there is a limit to what you can laugh at. The world is an absurd place and laughing at the absurdity of life is something that I have done all my adult life it seems. I hate toilet humour yet I'm not a posh snob who likes alternative comedians (and I certainly don't think someone like Stewart Lee is a genius). If something is funny then something is funny. We are born, we all experience sadness, misery and loss and if you cant find the humour in amongst it all then I think that is somewhat unfortunate.My instant response to something bad is to laugh. It is a coping mechanism I suppose in my subconscious mind. Something bad has happened or I have received bad news so I have to find the humour in it somewhere to alleviate some pain. That doesn't mean in quiet moments and at other times I wont react with anger or tears but it means that I try not to get too overwhelmed with it all. I think deep down I know I'm an emotional wreck at times and I don't want that side of me to come out. In my extended family I have been brought up in a way that takes the seriousness out of life and that involves jokes about many things that other people would look at and think 'Hang on, that's a bit below the belt.'Just over a year ago my Nan passed away and we are a big family so it hit us hard. We coped with humour. We had to. She coped with humour; she was dying and she knew she was and she was taking the piss out of us all. In a fucked up way, she found a way to make quips about us all while we were sobbing around her on the bed as she was slowly slipping away. And this was a woman who was the most loving, caring, generous lady I've known. So it isn't about being cold either. It is just how she was and it was how we all coped. We made jokes and one-liners amongst the hysterics and tears when a woman who was a key part of us all was taking her last breaths.When it comes to world events and tragedies that don't effect you I think its easier to make jokes. You aren't directly involved so you are making comments from afar. You mention laughing at a joke about terrorism and while I don't remember a specific time I have done so the likelihood is that I have myself. I could get caught up in a terrorist incident yet if someone said something funny about one I'd probably laugh. Does that make me a sick person? I don't think so, because equally and perhaps more so I am devastated and appalled. I hate seeing the constant depressing issues in the news. They genuinely make me sad and angry. I hate seeing innocent people lose their lives daily and families being torn apart. However relating back to what I said earlier if I don't find a way to release some pressure by humour then I'll go insane.In this day and age I think people are very precious and political correctness has gone crazy. The world is a fucked up, crazy place. I don't tend to like people either, I'm a self-confessed misanthropist and many people around me seem to be the same. The age of selfies, smart phones, reality television and a bunch of entitled idiots causing outrage over any tiny misgiving has worn my patience completely out. So again that's another reason why I'll try and life and take the piss.I think you can joke about anything. In this world I think you have to.