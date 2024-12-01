Looks like there should be some great clashes over Christmas.



Sounds like Sir Gino will make his debut over fences at Kempton but will likely have to face Ballyburn who already has one run under his belt. Imagine the winner will be a short price for the Arkle.



The rematch between Fact to File and GDC is on, add Gerri Colombe to the mix and it looks another possible classic.



Lossiemouth is also still in at Kempton and could face Constitution Hill but Im not sure if shell definitely run.



Perhaps shell face State Man instead who faces his own rematch with Betterdaysahead, that would make for a great race.



Theyre just the obvious highlights, some other big races and horses make this the best week of the jumps year outside of Cheltenham.