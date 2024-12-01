« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 1, 2024, 06:24:02 am
I suspect Sir Gino will still go over fences regardless because the Mullins camp will be confident State Man would come on for that and it was just race fitness that Brighterdaysahead had over him. Same owner has Anzadam who won really well yesterday too.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 1, 2024, 06:30:46 pm
Lossiemouth absolutely pissed up. I dont see her as a Champion Hurdle or Stayers horse ideally, I think shes a Liverpool hurdle horse. 2 1/2 miles is a tough place to be as a hurdler. I think stayers is more likely due to how shit a division it is.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 2, 2024, 03:16:32 pm
Sounds like theyre going for the Champion Hurdle. Unless they get Constitution Hill back shes as likely a winner as any, especially if Sir Gino goes over fences
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 5, 2024, 01:16:34 pm
Fastorslow is cooked for the season. Not sure hed have been a Cheltenham winner but I suspect hed have won the King George if supplemented and obviously anything in Ireland wouldve been within reach.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 5, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
Gerry Attrick on December 5, 2024, 01:16:34 pm
Fastorslow is cooked for the season. Not sure hed have been a Cheltenham winner but I suspect hed have won the King George if supplemented and obviously anything in Ireland wouldve been within reach.
Shame that I thought he had a great chance in the KG as well. Although I did think he was disappointing in the John Durkan
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 7, 2024, 03:33:28 pm
Decent performance from Jonbon. Still fancy Gaelic Warrior to beat him
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:33:02 pm
Enurgemene looked smart enough there against a better field than what Jonbon did battle with I think. Dont count him out.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:35:32 pm
Was a nice comeback that. Banbridge is very good and hard to know what would have happened if the jockey stayed on. Im inclined to think Energumene would still have won but it would have been close
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:36:57 pm
I think he had Bambridges number at that point. Youd worry he might bounce to the moon but hopefully hes got a couple more runs in him before March.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 13, 2024, 02:05:41 pm
The Caldwell construction dispersal has been the biggest scam in racing in recent years and there are plenty to choose from. Theyre all donkeys. Caldwell Potter the most recent one, looking as slow as a boat. £750,000. Its just lunacy.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 13, 2024, 11:15:49 pm
I had my first bet today in ages on the horses. I backed that Mirabad at 6/1 and it pissed it in the 1.15 at Cheltenham.  It won at 10/1 .
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 22, 2024, 10:17:11 pm
Looks like there should be some great clashes over Christmas.

Sounds like Sir Gino will make his debut over fences at Kempton but will likely have to face Ballyburn who already has one run under his belt. Imagine the winner will be a short price for the Arkle.

The rematch between Fact to File and GDC is on, add Gerri Colombe to the mix and it looks another possible classic.

Lossiemouth is also still in at Kempton and could face Constitution Hill but Im not sure if shell definitely run.

Perhaps shell face State Man instead who faces his own rematch with Betterdaysahead, that would make for a great race.

Theyre just the obvious highlights, some other big races and horses make this the best week of the jumps year outside of Cheltenham.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 06:25:01 am
I think it is the best week, personally. I have way fonder memories of working this time of year in a bookies than when I worked Cheltenham, Aintree or Ascot.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 04:45:35 pm
Lossiemouth confirmed to take on Constitution Hill. Thats a clash to overshadow the King George itself

If Constitution Hill is still as good as he was hell win
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 05:04:16 pm
I dont think the King George is a particularly high class race this year. Its open but lacking that really top notch animal. I will probably play Envoi Allen each way this time.

Interesting side note on Boxing Day is Oisin Murphy is going to ride over hurdles at Wincanton.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 05:20:06 pm
Just read that about Oisin Murphy. Yep not a great renewal of the King George. Can make a case for half a dozen of the runners.

Ballyburn taking on Sir Gino looks a mouthwatering clash on the 27th at Kempton. Hoping it leads to Sir Gino winning and going onto the Arkle with Ballyburn going for the 3 miler.

Im hopeful Gaelic Warrior is going to show how good he is at Leopardstown, although Im not convinced the course suits him. Really fancy him to win the QM.

I really liked the look of Potters Charm last time, so interested to see how he goes over 2 miles in the new Grade One at Aintree
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 05:24:30 pm
Don't be shy with your fancies lads, and thanks for the information so far  :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 05:26:16 pm
I cant believe theyve got Il Est Francais as fav. Its won a Grade 3 in between 2 absolutely honking runs this year. A 55 1/2 length kicking and pulled up 5 fences out last time. I wouldnt back him with Monopoly money.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 23, 2024, 05:46:34 pm
Hasnt once looked the same horse as last year. Maybe Kempton will bring him alive but like you couldnt back him off the evidence of his last 3 runs
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 24, 2024, 05:50:01 pm
Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2024, 05:26:16 pm
I cant believe theyve got Il Est Francais as fav. Its won a Grade 3 in between 2 absolutely honking runs this year. A 55 1/2 length kicking and pulled up 5 fences out last time. I wouldnt back him with Monopoly money.
You've mentioned Envoi Allen. Corbett's Cross is possibly worth a nibble at the price too, though he'd want a bit of rain.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 24, 2024, 06:47:39 pm
Lhomme Presse for a place seems a good price. Not sure its a great renewal but always enjoy this race.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm
You could back some horses to jump a house and still land running; Kopek Des Bordes is not one of them. To jump like a cow and still win easy in a Leopardstown maiden hurdle marks him out as one with a huge amount of talent. Hed need to improve a lot to get near a Grade 1 though. You cannot jump that badly in one of them and expect to get near it.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:10:29 pm
Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm
You could back some horses to jump a house and still land running; Kopek Des Bordes is not one of them. To jump like a cow and still win easy in a Leopardstown maiden hurdle marks him out as one with a huge amount of talent. Hed need to improve a lot to get near a Grade 1 though. You cannot jump that badly in one of them and expect to get near it.
;D

I was tempted to go along but I'm not a fan of the huge crowds at these festivals. Getting there via public transport on festival days is a nightmare too.

It was a very dodgy jumping performance, but the horse showed some quality.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:19:50 pm
Lossiemouth vs. Constitution Hill in what looks like a straight match. This is a watch and enjoy race because it's impossible to know whether Constitution Hill will produce his best form.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm
Constitution Hill doesnt need his absolute best. Anything within 7lb of it would be competitive.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm
Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm
Constitution Hill doesnt need his absolute best. Anything within 7lb of it would be competitive.
I'm looking forward to it in any case  :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:38:04 pm
I think The Jukebox Man is top class. He didnt absolutely smash Hyland but he wasnt rode to. As soon as he was asked to move on between 2 out and the last he really changed gears not common with most 3 mile chasers. Pauling loves him and Id say with good reason.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:47:17 pm
Leopardstown has been halted because of the fog; they hope to continue once it lifts. I can see the same thing happening at Aintree as the last race was a farce; could see hardly anything.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Hes back! Not that he ever went anywhere really. Lossiemouth had everything on her side today and still couldnt do him.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:16:39 pm
Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Hes back! Not that he ever went anywhere really. Lossiemouth had everything on her side today and still couldnt do him.
He had to work a bit harder than usual, but I'll admit to getting goosebumps watching him rev up towards the end.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
For all Hendersons faults hes absolutely genius at nursing the real top ones back to full health.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm
What a race the KG was towards the end.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm
Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Hes back! Not that he ever went anywhere really. Lossiemouth had everything on her side today and still couldnt do him.

Well everything, apart from the trip  ;D

Great to see him back though, if he turns up at Cheltenham he pisses it.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm
Well everything, apart from the trip  ;D

Great to see him back though, if he turns up at Cheltenham he pisses it.

She doesnt really have the optimum trip for a championship race. Constitution Hill won over 2 1/2 at Aintree so she wouldnt beat him there either.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 12:05:53 pm
Just "watched" the first race at Chepstow. I wouldn't be surprised if meeting gets called off.
Seems to be lifting slightly after the 2nd.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:18:21 pm
Not sure where Solness has found that from. Bit disappointed with Gaelic Warriior, but Leopardstown isnt his track
