Anyone doing anything at Punchestown this week? Can be tough to know whos still in form after Cheltenham & Aintree, end of a long season. Plus ground looks better then theyll have run on all season.



Thought Rath Gaul Boy looked interesting. Had some good form a few years ago, seems to have missed quite a lot of time but has had 2 easy recent wins, this obviously much more difficult. Will have a small dabble.



Slade Steel & Montys Star look the best horses in their races to me, just depends how they handle conditions. Might do a small double for some interest