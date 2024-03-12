« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 02:45:36 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 12, 2024, 02:43:53 pm
To be fair he was my make or break horse for the week. Was convinced he was as good as that and last time he just didnt fire for whatever reason.
I wouldnt be all that confident about much else today, other than State Man

He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 03:06:13 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 12, 2024, 02:45:36 pm
He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Still think he looked too bad to be true last time, as good as Fact to File was. Find out more about him tomorrow but the vibes recently have been he could be a superstar.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 03:07:27 pm
Well done duvva , great horse. What a place Cheltenham is..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 05:30:14 pm
Just won £45 on Lark of the morning (blind pick), used my willy hill free bet.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 11:00:18 pm
I backed Lark but didn't have him as my pick in the tournament  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.
He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..
I nearly said to him "Join the club,  with all my syndicates..

He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..

Zarzyni  7-15  Newc  100/30

Dynamic Talent  Kempton 8-0  7/2
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 07:20:50 pm
Whats everyones thoughts on the Mares tomorrow?
Cant make up my mind between the top 2 and then Im second guessing myself with Dysart Enos too.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 07:35:19 pm
I am not a gambler, far from it but any way 2 year ago I opened an online account with Bet365, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National.  Lost the £50. Never used the account again until a year later and done the exact same thing, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National., again lost the £50 and I haven't logged into that account since.

Any way this email came yesterday.

What's up with these cheeky bastards.  :wanker
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 08:03:17 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on March 13, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.
He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..
I nearly said to him "Join the club,  with all my syndicates..

He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..

Zarzyni  7-15  Newc  100/30

Dynamic Talent  Kempton 8-0  7/2

I didn't quite understand your whole post but this selection has just absolutely romped in, and has just finished off a tidy treble for myself so thank you for the heads up!

Keep these tips coming sir.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 08:19:27 pm
Quote from: chromed on March 13, 2024, 07:20:50 pm
Whats everyones thoughts on the Mares tomorrow?
Cant make up my mind between the top 2 and then Im second guessing myself with Dysart Enos too.
Havent got a strong opinion. Elliott and Kennedy supposed to think very highly of the Fav - not sure but they may have put it forward as best chance for a winner this week.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 13, 2024, 08:24:12 pm
WOW :)    Won by 4 lengths with the first withdrawn, moved from 7/2- 4/1 into 7/4f in the last two minutes
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 14, 2024, 02:00:28 pm
No bet today lads and yesterday's winner runs again but in an amateur race. It has been backed 7/1 into 15/8.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 14, 2024, 04:57:08 pm
Brighterdaysahead looked really green, i was worried for my bets from an early stage.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2024, 08:26:19 pm
11 2nds today across all the racing today
1 winner & 1 third (which were part of multiples)

Ive never had a day as unlucky as I have today. Unbelievable to be honest
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2024, 06:03:58 pm
We had a losing day yesterday with a 4/1 2nd, I can't speak for the others but it has got to the stage were I now think every horse is going to run well and win, it is hard to explain.

When I used to have a bet I didn't expect to really win and they usually didn't. We seem to either win on the day now or not have a bet. I know there will be losing spells but in six weeks the longest losing run is two.

Something happened the other night that I have never seen before, it went from 4/1-7/2 2f with two minutes before the off and ending up winning 7/4f.

My son went to watch the racing in town yesterday and he said one of their syndicate fella's said he knows Billy Liddell is a bloodstock agent and this is all information based, I don't know how he picks them I just hope it carries on for years to come.

We got Graffiti 8-30 Wolves early this morning when it was 9/2 - 4/1,  it is now as low as 9/4 - 2/1
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 17, 2024, 07:11:36 am
Funny when your horse is heavily backed you think it's got more of a chance of winning and the opposite when it drifts.

1892
Do you have any figures on the results of drifters and steamers.

 Didn't really get involved, that's horse racing.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 17, 2024, 11:17:34 pm
Signed up to one of these tipster things for the month for Cheltenham and it was hit and miss over the 4 days but in fairness today he had 2 horses and both won at evs and 5/1.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 18, 2024, 03:34:12 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on March 17, 2024, 07:11:36 am
Funny when your horse is heavily backed you think it's got more of a chance of winning and the opposite when it drifts.

1892
Do you have any figures on the results of drifters and steamers.

 Didn't really get involved, that's horse racing.
Hi Cormack, not of my own but these articles might be useful:

https://www.geegeez.co.uk/the-truth-about-steamers-and-drifters/
https://www.geegeez.co.uk/steamers-and-drifters-part-2/

The outcome is what I would have expected. 'Steamers' are bad value in the long term, and it's pretty logical to be honest. If you get a 'steamer' when it has gone from say 14/1 to 7/1, you're getting poor value in general. So, you might get more winners but will lose money.

'Drifters,' may win less but will likely give you better value. This is especially the case for shorter priced horses; say a horse goes from 8/11 to 6/5. Suddenly, it is potentially value. I've won more than a few times in that particular scenario. I remember one quite recently where the horse was about 1/2; I thought it would win but didn't like the odds. It drifted to 10/11, evens on the Exchange so I backed it, and it pissed the race! Obviously, that won't happen every time or even most of the time, but it does show that horses drifting isn't always a bad sign. An expert in the gee gees once said he liked the drifts after he's made his bets because it means he would make more money  :D Obviously, you need BOG to benefit.

I've been at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse and saw mad price cuts on horses at the track and couldn't understand why. I checked their history again and it made no sense. They then go on to be well beaten  ;D

Quote from: ooter1 on March 17, 2024, 11:17:34 pm
Signed up to one of these tipster things for the month for Cheltenham and it was hit and miss over the 4 days but in fairness today he had 2 horses and both won at evs and 5/1.
Most, and I mean about 90+% of tipsters are absolutely crap. A combination of 'big names' who skate by on reputation and not results, utter chancers, and people who bet according to rigid systems, which often contain criteria that make no sense.

You'll find that mostly they tip at a price you can't actually get but frame their results based on this phantom price. If more people bothered to track their own results rather than the BS ROIs fed to them by these bullshit artists, they'd realise these people are charlatans. They'll claim they're up 20 points but you look at your results and it says you're down 8 points. Some even cheat on placing (they suggest you 'won' because your horse was third in a seven horse race even though most bookies only payout on the first two). The worst ones outright lie about pricing (recommending at odds available about 3 hours BEFORE they send you the tips and you can check odds history on Oddschecker) and put down a full payout when the race was subject to Rule 4.

Also, they always advertise heavily when on a hot streak, which is the worst time to join them because their results will revert to the mean, usually soon after.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 18, 2024, 06:37:29 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 18, 2024, 03:34:12 pm
Hi Cormack, not of my own but these articles might be useful:

https://www.geegeez.co.uk/the-truth-about-steamers-and-drifters/
https://www.geegeez.co.uk/steamers-and-drifters-part-2/

The outcome is what I would have expected. 'Steamers' are bad value in the long term, and it's pretty logical to be honest. If you get a 'steamer' when it has gone from say 14/1 to 7/1, you're getting poor value in general. So, you might get more winners but will lose money.

'Drifters,' may win less but will likely give you better value. This is especially the case for shorter priced horses; say a horse goes from 8/11 to 6/5. Suddenly, it is potentially value. I've won more than a few times in that particular scenario. I remember one quite recently where the horse was about 1/2; I thought it would win but didn't like the odds. It drifted to 10/11, evens on the Exchange so I backed it, and it pissed the race! Obviously, that won't happen every time or even most of the time, but it does show that horses drifting isn't always a bad sign. An expert in the gee gees once said he liked the drifts after he's made his bets because it means he would make more money  :D Obviously, you need BOG to benefit.

I've been at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse and saw mad price cuts on horses at the track and couldn't understand why. I checked their history again and it made no sense. They then go on to be well beaten  ;D
Most, and I mean about 90+% of tipsters are absolutely crap. A combination of 'big names' who skate by on reputation and not results, utter chancers, and people who bet according to rigid systems, which often contain criteria that make no sense.

You'll find that mostly they tip at a price you can't actually get but frame their results based on this phantom price. If more people bothered to track their own results rather than the BS ROIs fed to them by these bullshit artists, they'd realise these people are charlatans. They'll claim they're up 20 points but you look at your results and it says you're down 8 points. Some even cheat on placing (they suggest you 'won' because your horse was third in a seven horse race even though most bookies only payout on the first two). The worst ones outright lie about pricing (recommending at odds available about 3 hours BEFORE they send you the tips and you can check odds history on Oddschecker) and put down a full payout when the race was subject to Rule 4.

Also, they always advertise heavily when on a hot streak, which is the worst time to join them because their results will revert to the mean, usually soon after.

I saw one recently that claimed a winner even though the horse fell. His reasoning was "It would've won"

 :lmao

I don't think I've ever followed him before, but he has me blocked on Twitter so I assume there has been some point in the past that I've called him out for being a scam artist.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 18, 2024, 06:42:29 pm
The ones with the big following are the worst. As you say, they claim a price that's almost impossible to get.
Here's a 10/1 horse that's now 7/2 by the time any of their followers get near it.
Then you get the scumbags that got lucky on a big win then spam it for 2 or 3 years to prove they're magic at picking winners.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm
I know what you mean about tipsters whose horses' prices you can never get at a decent price.

Hugh Taylor on At The Races is a perfect example of that. He has a good strike rate etc but if he gives a horse at 14/1 for example, within just seconds the best price you can get is something like 8/1 or 9/1.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 08:32:20 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 18, 2024, 06:37:29 pm
I saw one recently that claimed a winner even though the horse fell. His reasoning was "It would've won"

 :lmao

I don't think I've ever followed him before, but he has me blocked on Twitter so I assume there has been some point in the past that I've called him out for being a scam artist.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Ok that's a new one!

Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm
I know what you mean about tipsters whose horses' prices you can never get at a decent price.

Hugh Taylor on At The Races is a perfect example of that. He has a good strike rate etc but if he gives a horse at 14/1 for example, within just seconds the best price you can get is something like 8/1 or 9/1.
Taylor is meant to be good and even he admits the difficulties of getting a price. For example, after reading what you wrote above, I checked a tip of his from yesterday which he gave at 8/1. It went off at an SP of 11/4.
