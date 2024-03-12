Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.

He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..

I nearly said to him "Join the club, with all my syndicates..



He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..



Zarzyni 7-15 Newc 100/30



Dynamic Talent Kempton 8-0 7/2