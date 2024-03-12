« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 02:45:36 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 12, 2024, 02:43:53 pm
To be fair he was my make or break horse for the week. Was convinced he was as good as that and last time he just didnt fire for whatever reason.
I wouldnt be all that confident about much else today, other than State Man

He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 03:06:13 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 12, 2024, 02:45:36 pm
He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Still think he looked too bad to be true last time, as good as Fact to File was. Find out more about him tomorrow but the vibes recently have been he could be a superstar.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 03:07:27 pm
Well done duvva , great horse. What a place Cheltenham is..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 05:30:14 pm
Just won £45 on Lark of the morning (blind pick), used my willy hill free bet.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 12, 2024, 11:00:18 pm
I backed Lark but didn't have him as my pick in the tournament  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm
Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.
He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..
I nearly said to him "Join the club,  with all my syndicates..

He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..

Zarzyni  7-15  Newc  100/30

Dynamic Talent  Kempton 8-0  7/2
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
Whats everyones thoughts on the Mares tomorrow?
Cant make up my mind between the top 2 and then Im second guessing myself with Dysart Enos too.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
I am not a gambler, far from it but any way 2 year ago I opened an online account with Bet365, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National.  Lost the £50. Never used the account again until a year later and done the exact same thing, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National., again lost the £50 and I haven't logged into that account since.

Any way this email came yesterday.

What's up with these cheeky bastards.  :wanker
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm
Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.
He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..
I nearly said to him "Join the club,  with all my syndicates..

He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..

Zarzyni  7-15  Newc  100/30

Dynamic Talent  Kempton 8-0  7/2

I didn't quite understand your whole post but this selection has just absolutely romped in, and has just finished off a tidy treble for myself so thank you for the heads up!

Keep these tips coming sir.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Quote from: chromed on Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
Whats everyones thoughts on the Mares tomorrow?
Cant make up my mind between the top 2 and then Im second guessing myself with Dysart Enos too.
Havent got a strong opinion. Elliott and Kennedy supposed to think very highly of the Fav - not sure but they may have put it forward as best chance for a winner this week.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:24:12 pm
WOW :)    Won by 4 lengths with the first withdrawn, moved from 7/2- 4/1 into 7/4f in the last two minutes
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:00:28 pm
No bet today lads and yesterday's winner runs again but in an amateur race. It has been backed 7/1 into 15/8.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:57:08 pm
Brighterdaysahead looked really green, i was worried for my bets from an early stage.
