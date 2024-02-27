We got back into the winners enclosure at the weekend with a 4/1 winner on Saturday and a 5/2 coming good on Sunday from only two bets.
Few of us went out for a drink last night and watched it win, still can't believe our luck, my wife's never been in such a good mood.
My son joined on the 4th and I started posting them on here after we started on the 9th
2nd Feb Irish Rumour 2nd 3/1
2nd Feb Orange N Blue 2nd 7/2
4th Feb Sassy Redhead WON 9/4
4th Feb Glamourous Express Unp 4/1
5th Feb Laheg WON 9/4
5th Feb Oliver Snow WON 13/2
5th Feb Moon Flight WON 9/2.
5th Feb Pockley Unp 5/1
6th Feb Jungle Dance WON 3/1
6th Glory Dancer 3rd 5/1
7th Feb Ahlain WON 5/1
7th Feb Egoist 2nd 4/1
8th Feb So Chic 3rd 7/2
9th Feb Cabeza De Llave WON 9/4
9th Feb Due Date WON 5/2
10th Feb Pallas Lord WON 2/1
11th Feb NO BET
12th Feb Great Blasket 4th 7/2
12th Feb Darlo Pride WON 5/2
13th Feb Sibyl Charm 2nd 3/1
14th Feb Grigio WON 2/1
15th Feb Tortured Soul WON 2/1
16th NO BET
17th Nordic Glory Unp 5/2f
19th Goldsmith 4th 7/2
19th Neptune Legend WON 9/4
20th NO BET
21st Cephalus WON 13/8
22nd Phoenix Star WON 3/1
23rd Goldsmith WON 2/1
24th NO BET
25th NO BET
26th Gustav Graves WON 7/2
27th Ignac Lamar Won 7/2
28th NO BET
29th NO BET
MARCH
1st Batal Dubai 3rd 7/2- 7/4
1st Super Over 3rd 11/2 - 3/1
2nd Grenham Bay Won 4/1
3rd Abaaj WON 5/2
4th NO BET