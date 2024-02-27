« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 319376 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5920 on: February 27, 2024, 01:03:58 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on February 27, 2024, 01:00:50 pm
Ignore him. He doesn't know what he's saying 😉

Agree with this  :D

As long as yous get the best price you can, what difference does it make sharing in here?
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5921 on: February 27, 2024, 01:07:33 pm »
I doubt Constitution Hill will run now, if he has an infection given a poor workout and signs of mucus then a 2 week turnaround isn't going to do it especially how careful Nicky and the owners are about him.

They've wrapped him in cotton wool for Cheltenham and now it is nearly here it looks as if they wont be able to run him anyway. Nicky apparently said it could clear up pretty quickly but then you're still taking a chance with him. State Man backers would fancy their charge up against an undercooked/not 100 percent Constitution Hill.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5922 on: February 27, 2024, 03:59:03 pm »
Thanks lads, I agree with you all but something else has happened now. We have been restricted by one bookie and had BOG taken off another after only just over two weeks. The fella putting it on said he's lost all his life and the minute he starts winning he gets banned. We will be on to new bookies and then Betfair if this carries on.

This has only cost us £19.99 for 30 days racing and I won't advertise it here but 1892 asked me where he could find Billy Liddell and I told him a couple of pages back.

I am under pressure not to give the bets here anymore but for anyone interested Billy Liddell up-dates results every day .

My son said it takes ages to put £250-£300 on Betfair in the morning unless you leave it.

Offline carl123uk

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5923 on: February 27, 2024, 04:04:36 pm »
You'll get limited by most bookies within as few as 10/15 bets. Need loads of accounts and even use shops as well for decent stakes
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5924 on: February 27, 2024, 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on February 27, 2024, 03:59:03 pm
Thanks lads, I agree with you all but something else has happened now. We have been restricted by one bookie and had BOG taken off another after only just over two weeks. The fella putting it on said he's lost all his life and the minute he starts winning he gets banned. We will be on to new bookies and then Betfair if this carries on.

This has only cost us £19.99 for 30 days racing and I won't advertise it here but 1892 asked me where he could find Billy Liddell and I told him a couple of pages back.

I am under pressure not to give the bets here anymore but for anyone interested Billy Liddell up-dates results every day .

My son said it takes ages to put £250-£300 on Betfair in the morning unless you leave it.

That's not really much of a surprise given the stakes you're saying they put on.
Obviously I don't know the guy, but if he's been doing £10 football accas here and there or even a few quid on horses and rarely wins, suddenly chucking £250 on horses every day is going to raise suspicions with the traders.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5925 on: February 27, 2024, 04:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on February 27, 2024, 03:59:03 pm
Thanks lads, I agree with you all but something else has happened now. We have been restricted by one bookie and had BOG taken off another after only just over two weeks. The fella putting it on said he's lost all his life and the minute he starts winning he gets banned. We will be on to new bookies and then Betfair if this carries on.

This has only cost us £19.99 for 30 days racing and I won't advertise it here but 1892 asked me where he could find Billy Liddell and I told him a couple of pages back.

I am under pressure not to give the bets here anymore but for anyone interested Billy Liddell up-dates results every day .

My son said it takes ages to put £250-£300 on Betfair in the morning unless you leave it.


Ah I did wonder how long it would be before you were facing restrictions etc. bookies dont like winners, and clamp down pretty quickly these days.

Fingers crossed youre able get enough on at betfair going forward. Failing that youll have to start going into local shops on a rota :)

Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5926 on: February 27, 2024, 04:23:35 pm »
Lads, its our lad for our syndicate putting on only £25 for us that's been restricted, we have backed 11 winners out of 15 but I don't know which bookies took the most. The £250 has been put on Betfair exchange in the morning by my son's syndicate.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5927 on: February 27, 2024, 09:39:28 pm »
I just want to say Billy hit the bookies for six and sent this today..  WON 7/2 from 11/4

Ignác Lamár was a renowned Bratislava street character in the mid-20th century but tonight Mathew at 8-30 bells the 4yr old bay is going to be a speedy 6f sprinter who will hopefully darken the winners enclosure again.

A return to form at the end of January from a poor draw when slowly away and detached until making headway and then finishing fast should sharpen up Jim Goldie's charge who was 15lbs higher this time last year.

The only horse tonight for the stable and ridden by Robert Havlin again this CD Winner off 10lbs higher will hopefully be more prominent this time just behind the leaders from a better draw with the likes of May Remain, Due Date and Dapper Man doing the leg work for our fella to make the long journey back to Bonny Scotland more enjoyable..
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5928 on: February 29, 2024, 03:07:17 pm »
Doesnt sound positive re Constitution Hill, reckon its far more likely he doesnt run.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5929 on: March 1, 2024, 06:25:34 pm »
We got a message to say Billy Liddell has been suspended and banned by ebay for asking would we be interested in a WhatsApp group to get the bets quicker. He has my mates email so we are still getting the bets.
We had our first loser today after a run of six winners, got beat by a 1/2 length into 3rd. We have another tonight which has gone from our bet of 11/2 into 3/1.

Super Over 8-15 Dundalk
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5930 on: March 3, 2024, 06:38:15 pm »
Was at Leopardstown. Lovely quiet day with sunshine! Zero favourites won. Minor miracle that I picked some winners and overlooked a long shot winner obviously! Predicted one race almost perfectly as both my fancies ran miles clear of everyone barring one complete donkey that won  :no
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5931 on: March 4, 2024, 12:29:11 pm »
Offline Andy2508

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5932 on: March 4, 2024, 12:50:51 pm »
Such a shame about CH. Even more so that weve not seen much of him as theyve been keeping him wrapped up for Cheltenham, never understood owners and trainers not running horses when theyre fit.

On another note - where do we think Ballyburn will run? See hes drifted in the market for the Supreme this morning. Its quite jarring looking through the form without knowing whos going where a week before the festival starts!
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5933 on: March 4, 2024, 01:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on March  4, 2024, 12:50:51 pm
Such a shame about CH. Even more so that weve not seen much of him as theyve been keeping him wrapped up for Cheltenham, never understood owners and trainers not running horses when theyre fit.

On another note - where do we think Ballyburn will run? See hes drifted in the market for the Supreme this morning. Its quite jarring looking through the form without knowing whos going where a week before the festival starts!
Always difficult trying to second guess Mullins. Its destroying the festival for me so many horses under one roof - hes got the Fav in 17 races!
Im still wondering which way theyll go with Gaelic Warrior too.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5934 on: March 4, 2024, 06:39:53 pm »
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5935 on: March 4, 2024, 07:18:11 pm »
We got back into the winners enclosure at the weekend with a 4/1 winner on Saturday and a 5/2 coming good on Sunday from only two bets.
Few of us went out for a drink last night and watched it win, still can't believe our luck, my wife's never been in such a good mood. :)

My son joined on the 4th and I started posting them on here after we started on the 9th

2nd Feb Irish Rumour 2nd 3/1
2nd Feb Orange N Blue 2nd 7/2
4th Feb Sassy Redhead WON 9/4
4th Feb Glamourous Express Unp 4/1
5th Feb Laheg WON 9/4
5th Feb Oliver Snow WON 13/2
5th Feb Moon Flight WON 9/2.
5th Feb Pockley Unp 5/1
6th Feb Jungle Dance WON 3/1
6th Glory Dancer 3rd 5/1
7th Feb Ahlain WON 5/1
7th Feb Egoist 2nd 4/1
8th Feb So Chic 3rd 7/2
9th Feb Cabeza De Llave WON 9/4
9th Feb Due Date WON 5/2
10th Feb Pallas Lord WON 2/1
11th Feb NO BET
12th Feb Great Blasket 4th 7/2
12th Feb Darlo Pride WON 5/2
13th Feb Sibyl Charm 2nd 3/1
14th Feb Grigio WON 2/1
15th Feb Tortured Soul WON 2/1
16th NO BET
17th Nordic Glory Unp 5/2f
19th Goldsmith 4th 7/2
19th Neptune Legend WON 9/4
20th NO BET
21st Cephalus WON 13/8
22nd Phoenix Star WON 3/1
23rd Goldsmith WON 2/1
24th NO BET
25th NO BET
26th Gustav Graves WON 7/2
27th Ignac Lamar Won 7/2
28th NO BET
29th NO BET

MARCH

1st Batal Dubai 3rd 7/2- 7/4
1st Super Over 3rd 11/2 - 3/1
2nd Grenham Bay Won 4/1
3rd Abaaj WON 5/2
4th  NO BET
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5936 on: March 4, 2024, 07:51:25 pm »
Nice to see the run continuing Cormack

One for the rest of us with Cheltenham on the horizon

https://www.gaultstats.com/

Stats/Trends page usually helps turn up some good pointers
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5937 on: March 4, 2024, 09:19:05 pm »
Thanks duvva, looks good..
Offline carl123uk

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5938 on: March 5, 2024, 07:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on March  4, 2024, 09:19:05 pm
Thanks duvva, looks good..
Southwell 8-00 Young Endless
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5939 on: March 5, 2024, 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on March  5, 2024, 07:35:52 pm
Southwell 8-00 Young Endless
This one of your own, or are you now one of Billys disciples?  Either way nice result
Offline carl123uk

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5940 on: March 5, 2024, 08:25:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2024, 08:10:21 pm
This one of your own, or are you now one of Billys disciples?  Either way nice result

Me and a mate went in together
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5941 on: March 5, 2024, 08:28:03 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on March  5, 2024, 08:25:02 pm
Me and a mate went in together
Might consider it myself after Cheltenham, but dont want to get any last minute restrictions.

The strike rate is phenomenal
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 09:10:36 am »
Quote from: carl123uk on March  5, 2024, 07:35:52 pm
Southwell 8-00 Young Endless

Nice one Carl. Missed this, but will keep an eye out for the next
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm »
Won easy didn't it Carl, there was a loser yesterday that was backed into 5/2f  from 5/1 only to finish 4th back out to 11/2.
None today.

Carl, can I ask where you joined with Billy Liddell banned on eBay.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm »
We have a mate who we call Lucky Jim, not that clever and average looking. He won the lottery , has a £70,000 a year job and his wife looks like the miss world who was a bond girl. Think Souness went out with her.
He joined Billy Liddell and has had 9 winners and 1 loser because he
 missed the two losers when he was away in London
Online gary75

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 09:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:46:22 pm
Won easy didn't it Carl, there was a loser yesterday that was backed into 5/2f  from 5/1 only to finish 4th back out to 11/2.
None today.

Carl, can I ask where you joined with Billy Liddell banned on eBay.

He's not too hard to find to be honest, a quick look an Google brings up a thread you started on here back in 2011 about Billy!
And his Ebay username is a few results further down, it appears he is still active on there.

Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 09:30:21 pm »
Thanks Gary

He got banned for asking about WhatsApp, I followed him on Betfair forum quite a few years ago because of the name. He had a 100pts winning thread but I could never catch him right. Making up for it now though.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 09:51:37 pm »
Just found thread,

On here 13 yrs ago..

There is someone on the Betfair horse racing forum called Billy Liddell giving tips if anyone is interested, it looks like he has inside information and is close to £900 up for the past month. I've been dipping in and out with the bets but from tomorrow I'm putting a fiver on each. Here are his results..

I couldn't catch him right, backing them all now though

Haarth Sovereign
Sparky May  Won 7/1 ;D
Red Mile
Notus De La Tour
Frascati Park
Arctic Lynx Won 5/1 ;D
Mahogany Blaze
Beau Fighter
Revelator
Faldal
Low Delta
Gift Of Dgab
Politeo
Pie Poudre
State General
Brouhaha
Paddys Honour
Van Wyck
Everaard Won 8/1 ;D
Charming Lad
French Art
Wishes Or Watches
Canaly Fairy Won 7/1 ;D
Norville
Droim Toll
Absolute Shambles
Tymismoni
Justcallmehandsome
Zafeen Speed Won 4/1 ;D
Sertao
Eltheeb
Desert Strike Won 6/1 ;D
Tuskar Rock Won 5/1 ;D
Hide The Evidence
Maximix
Lady Bling Bling
Twin Soul Won 6/1 ;D
What Katie Did
Prohibition
Bold Bomber Won 7/1 ;D
The Quantum Kid
Crackerjack Lad
Provost
Bertie May
Elijah Pepper
Pilgrim Dancer
Randolph OBrien
Inquisitress
Gekko
Winterwood Won 3/1 ;D
Heez A Steel
Petomic  Won 15/2 ;D
King of Connacht
Sir Nod
Tudor Prince
Diamond Twister
Brigadore
Far From Old
Paint The Town Red
Nubar Boy
Night Lilly Won 8/1 ;D
Bold Diva
13/2, 7/1 EW 1/2 pt double.. Won 1st & 3rd ;D
Baccalaureate
1/2pt EW DOUBLE  12/1 & 7/2  BOG
Border Lad Won  11/1 ;D
Livvy Inn
Kildonnan
Jewellery
Beau Fighter
Acosta  Won 7/1 ;D
Trooper Clarence
Stand Guard
Grey Boy
Sundown Trail Won 6/1 ;D
Panama at once
Simple Rhythm
Silver wind
Russian Flag Won 15/2 ;D
Carnival Dream

43pts Profit


1st  Italian Tom WON  11/2
3RD Door boy 8/1
Satwa gold
3RD Hassanali  6/1
2ND BUDDY HOLLY  4/1
DREAM CATCHER
BREAKHEART
Hail Caesar
Fell Railway Park
Haarth Sovereign WON 5/1
Or Sing About
3RD Byron Bear  10/1
2ND Rocker
1st  Seamies Dream WON  8/1
Gentle Ranger
Meanus Dandy
1ST POKER DE SIVOLA WON 12/1
Diamond Shower
Crosby Jemma
The Shy Man
Screaming Brave
1ST Ventura Sands  WON 7/2
Klynch
LADY FLORENCE
Cavitie WON 7/1
Miles of Sunshine
Hail Promenader WON  7/1
Ellerslie Tom PULLED UP
3RD HASSANALI
3RDCaptain Carey
2ND Tisfreetdream  10/1
Midnight Manhattan
1st  Enderby Spirit WON 9/1
Sherman McCoy
Danderek WON  6/1
2ND Clouds End
1st  Houston Dynimo  6/1
