« Reply #5880 on: February 19, 2024, 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 19, 2024, 08:50:00 pm
Depends on your account.
I know people that can have all sorts of numbers from £10 right up to £50. Annoyingly they're one of them that don't tell you the max stake until you try to place it.
I don't get any boosts on 365  :D
Ah sound.

They don't offer it to successful accounts on there even with such limits on it? I'm surprised they don't close yours down yet then ;D
« Reply #5881 on: February 20, 2024, 08:56:18 am »
We got a message saying no bet today and any missing days will be added to months subscription. Can't be any fairer than that Billy..

My son's work syndicate have been on from the beginning and are now having a hundred on Betfair , a few of them backed the 5-30 again in the bookies and watched it in a pub in town.
« Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 am »
We got this message last night about 7-30, it is 5/4, 6/5 now

I have one I quite fancy tomorrow and I don't think it will be much bigger than 13/8. This is my minimum price. You could wait to see if it a better price in the morning but I have backed it with a few bookies.

Kempton Wednesday 6-30 Cephalus  13/8

Was heavily backed when successful in Dec and then pipped twice when clear of the third in both races . Form has been boosted by the winner since. One of the main rivals tomorrow was behind last time and another is better over further.
« Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm »
Kempton  6-30 Cephalus  13/8 WON
« Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 07:20:49 pm »
Good start to the evening. Now for 3 points
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:08:12 pm »
Another great day duvva :) Last two both won

Today's was given out at 3/1 which my mate says he just about got in time but by the time I put Mrs Cormack's on it was 5/2.

Newcastle 8-30 Phoenix Star ..
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 08:37:13 pm »
WOW :)

Newcastle 8-30 Phoenix Star WON 3/1
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 08:46:40 pm »
Won from not the best starts aswell! I got on and my luck with horses is terrible so I can confirm this is the real deal ;D
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 08:59:50 pm »
Great stuff Cormack. Glad someone else got in on it too Luke.
 
Loving seeing the winners roll in for you
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm »
Had a tenner on too  ;D
