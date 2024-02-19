We got this message last night about 7-30, it is 5/4, 6/5 now



I have one I quite fancy tomorrow and I don't think it will be much bigger than 13/8. This is my minimum price. You could wait to see if it a better price in the morning but I have backed it with a few bookies.



Kempton Wednesday 6-30 Cephalus 13/8



Was heavily backed when successful in Dec and then pipped twice when clear of the third in both races . Form has been boosted by the winner since. One of the main rivals tomorrow was behind last time and another is better over further.