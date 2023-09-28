« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 291102 times)

Online aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5760 on: September 28, 2023, 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2023, 09:10:54 am
This weekends Arc looks one of the worst for a long time.

I see Through seven seas finished narrowly behind Equinox last time out, that temps me. Especially at 14/1
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5761 on: October 3, 2023, 04:20:56 pm »
Just logged in to my Betfair account to be greeted with the message "We will no longer be offering Best Odds Guaranteed on Horse Racing, from October 10th".

If all the rest of them stop offering this, that may be me quitting betting on a regular basis!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5762 on: October 3, 2023, 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on October  3, 2023, 04:20:56 pm
Just logged in to my Betfair account to be greeted with the message "We will no longer be offering Best Odds Guaranteed on Horse Racing, from October 10th".

If all the rest of them stop offering this, that may be me quitting betting on a regular basis!
Yeah, I got a email talking about looking forward to the new Jumps season, scrolled down and nearly missed it, BOG will not apply to horse racing from 10 oct.
Overnight BOG is only offered by Corals now. a few offer a extra place for EW bets but you don't get BOG. 
iI wont be using Betfair for horse bets now. got out the habit of using the exchange and it's not a alternative for BOG either.
I suppose other bookies will follow this to see if Betfair lose custom and do the maths. will they lose more money for not offering BOG or gain from not paying out more when the prices go out. I hope most people place their bets elsewhere now or other bookies might follow Betfair and drop BOG.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 07:50:50 pm »
The Jump season is back and my first winner in a while (Not that I've been backing many on the flats) 😁


Look forward to seeing all the big guns come out to play over the next few months and some new faces I'm sure.


Sky have Constitution Hill to go unbeaten this season @ 5/4 if anyone fancies it?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 