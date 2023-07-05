The sport is so corrupt. Theres almost nobody in the game thats trying to win every race they enter. Gambling on it is an absolute minefield as theyre all twisting fuckers whore trying to get a low handicap mark. Mark Prescott runs a horse for 1m6 over 7f for 3 races thatll go off at 150/1 or bigger and then itll rattle off 4 or 5 in a row on the bridle when its upped to its actual trip at odds on and theyll not bat an eye lid. Boughey did the same with a horse called Concorde. I wouldnt encourage anyone to ever gamble it nowadays. Its as bad as Ive ever seen. Its only worth paying any interest as you never know when youll see a superstar horse. Thats what keeps me interested.