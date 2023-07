The sport is so corrupt. There’s almost nobody in the game that’s trying to win every race they enter. Gambling on it is an absolute minefield as they’re all twisting fuckers who’re trying to get a low handicap mark. Mark Prescott runs a horse for 1m6 over 7f for 3 races that’ll go off at 150/1 or bigger and then it’ll rattle off 4 or 5 in a row on the bridle when it’s upped to its actual trip at odds on and they’ll not bat an eye lid. Boughey did the same with a horse called Concorde. I wouldn’t encourage anyone to ever gamble it nowadays. It’s as bad as I’ve ever seen. It’s only worth paying any interest as you never know when you’ll see a superstar horse. That’s what keeps me interested.