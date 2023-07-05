The sport is so corrupt. Theres almost nobody in the game thats trying to win every race they enter. Gambling on it is an absolute minefield as theyre all twisting fuckers whore trying to get a low handicap mark. Mark Prescott runs a horse for 1m6 over 7f for 3 races thatll go off at 150/1 or bigger and then itll rattle off 4 or 5 in a row on the bridle when its upped to its actual trip at odds on and theyll not bat an eye lid. Boughey did the same with a horse called Concorde. I wouldnt encourage anyone to ever gamble it nowadays. Its as bad as Ive ever seen. Its only worth paying any interest as you never know when youll see a superstar horse. Thats what keeps me interested.