Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 277957 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5680 on: July 5, 2023, 05:52:21 pm »
Hopefully the jockey on Hillsin in the last at Worcester there gets a long ban. Couldn't have made it any more obvious he was trying not to win.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5681 on: July 5, 2023, 08:10:08 pm »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1676666097552990209

yep, looks real bad that, long ban incoming hopefully
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5682 on: July 5, 2023, 09:12:25 pm »
Offline liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5683 on: July 5, 2023, 09:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  5, 2023, 05:52:21 pm
Hopefully the jockey on Hillsin in the last at Worcester there gets a long ban. Couldn't have made it any more obvious he was trying not to win.

Just watched it back and read the report. Referring to BHA and horse cant run for 40 days. Trainer confirms he was running to instructions until the last. First time out for trainer and obviously not sure what he had, hence the price. Fucked it up for future gambles, thats for sure
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5684 on: July 6, 2023, 05:26:07 am »
The sport is so corrupt. Theres almost nobody in the game thats trying to win every race they enter. Gambling on it is an absolute minefield as theyre all twisting fuckers whore trying to get a low handicap mark. Mark Prescott runs a horse for 1m6 over 7f for 3 races thatll go off at 150/1 or bigger and then itll rattle off 4 or 5 in a row on the bridle when its upped to its actual trip at odds on and theyll not bat an eye lid. Boughey did the same with a horse called Concorde. I wouldnt encourage anyone to ever gamble it nowadays. Its as bad as Ive ever seen. Its only worth paying any interest as you never know when youll see a superstar horse. Thats what keeps me interested.
Online Andy2508

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5685 on: July 6, 2023, 08:32:52 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on July  5, 2023, 08:10:08 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1676666097552990209

yep, looks real bad that, long ban incoming hopefully

That's abysmal. Did he show it the whip at all? Ruining the sport
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5686 on: July 8, 2023, 03:46:16 pm »
While it was a very disappointing field for the Eclipse numbers wise that was a great finish between the two class horses
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5687 on: July 8, 2023, 03:49:08 pm »
Aiden O'Brien certainly found it an exciting finish, it showed him standing there out of breath after the race.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5688 on: July 8, 2023, 04:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on July  8, 2023, 03:49:08 pm
Aiden O'Brien certainly found it an exciting finish, it showed him standing there out of breath after the race.
Probably commentating down the phone as usual :)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5689 on: July 8, 2023, 04:16:43 pm »
What a horse race. 2 best jockeys in the sport and 2 fantastic horses going at it for 3 furlongs. Paddington is made of strong stuff. Many a horse wouldve shirked that after racing at Ascot.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5690 on: July 8, 2023, 05:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  8, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
What a horse race. 2 best jockeys in the sport and 2 fantastic horses going at it for 3 furlongs. Paddington is made of strong stuff. Many a horse wouldve shirked that after racing at Ascot.
Hoping his strong constitution means they carry on and drop back to a mile for the Sussex next as well be there that day
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5691 on: July 9, 2023, 03:23:12 pm »
Chaldean very disappointing at Deauville today
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5692 on: July 9, 2023, 04:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  6, 2023, 05:26:07 am
The sport is so corrupt. Theres almost nobody in the game thats trying to win every race they enter. Gambling on it is an absolute minefield as theyre all twisting fuckers whore trying to get a low handicap mark. Mark Prescott runs a horse for 1m6 over 7f for 3 races thatll go off at 150/1 or bigger and then itll rattle off 4 or 5 in a row on the bridle when its upped to its actual trip at odds on and theyll not bat an eye lid. Boughey did the same with a horse called Concorde. I wouldnt encourage anyone to ever gamble it nowadays. Its as bad as Ive ever seen. Its only worth paying any interest as you never know when youll see a superstar horse. Thats what keeps me interested.
I saw a horse called Sparks Fly win its 6th race in a row today. First 5 runs in its career were on All-Weather, 100/1 on 2 occasions. Managed a third place on its fifth AW race, and took an OR of 59 to the Flat. Its OR today for the 6-timer was 93, and it won by almost 2 lengths and probably has more to come, especially on softer ground  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Andy2508

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 02:40:15 pm »
14:30 at Wolverhampton just been abandoned mid race due to Dane O'Neill falling off. Hope he's ok, looked concerning
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Looked a heavy fall alright.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 03:59:03 pm »
Not seen it but just read he was conscious the whole time before being taken to hospital
