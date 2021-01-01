« previous next »
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 am
Quote from: Andy2508 on Yesterday at 09:13:04 am
Not sure Ive ever seen so many mad results at one festival - surely its got to revert back to the norm? What do we think are the reasons for so many big prices winners? Lack of good horses? Lack of quality races in the build up to get an accurate read? Whatever it is its doing my bank balance in!!
Its does seem more random than ever but thats easy for me to say as I cant pick my nose at the moment. But Id say everyones scores are down in the comp. Sometimes when the early season form is all on soft and it suddenly changes to good to firm that can obviously leave the form looking suspect but even taking that into account this seems strange but Ascot can be a funny track that suits some horses and not others

Short answer : no idea whats going on :)


Andy2508

  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:19:28 am
Its does seem more random than ever but thats easy for me to say as I cant pick my nose at the moment. But Id say everyones scores are down in the comp. Sometimes when the early season form is all on soft and it suddenly changes to good to firm that can obviously leave the form looking suspect but even taking that into account this seems strange but Ascot can be a funny track that suits some horses and not others

Short answer : no idea whats going on :)

Same here regarding the picks, Ive had one winner so all week! It does seem most are struggling so something is amiss. Youre attending today arent you? Good luck, hopefully you can pick a few winners out!
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 02:43:43 pm
Number three for Frankie.










Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 03:11:49 pm
Oh look, were back to donkeys winning good races again.
Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 03:18:19 pm
How the fuck did Shaquille win that over 6f, after losing about 10 lengths at the start?
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm
Dermot Weld got her beat in the Guineas. Left her too underdone, she should still be unbeaten. She's very high class.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm
I effectively gave up on the tipster competition by not backing Tahirya. I've tanked 3 days running so might as well go down in flames!
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 05:42:25 pm
Probably the most impressive performance of the week from King of Steel. He was spectacular of a dawdling pace.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5648 on: Today at 08:29:59 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  9, 2023, 11:14:08 pm
Ancient Wisdom. Get that in your notes. Wow.

Running again today at Newmarket. 1/4 but looking forward to him winning by 10 lengths I hope.
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5649 on: Today at 09:09:35 am
Quote from: Andy2508 on Yesterday at 11:51:56 am
Same here regarding the picks, Ive had one winner so all week! It does seem most are struggling so something is amiss. Youre attending today arent you? Good luck, hopefully you can pick a few winners out!
Cheers managed one winner and a couple of places with decent enough returns. Walked away slightly down overall, as I didnt go mad due to my poor form. Like you I had had one winner up until Shaquille won (which wasnt even my pick it was my mates)


kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5650 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm
I've not had one winner so far but five or six decent priced ew's and the 5th race yesterday done my placey in.

Moore is on five and Dettori is in four I think so a bit of interest going into the last day.










1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5651 on: Today at 12:42:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:29:59 am
Running again today at Newmarket. 1/4 but looking forward to him winning by 10 lengths I hope.
Evens to win by 3+ lengths on the Betfair Exchange.

duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5652 on: Today at 12:42:59 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:02:42 pm
I've not had one winner so far but five or six decent priced ew's and the 5th race yesterday done my placey in.

Moore is on five and Dettori is in four I think so a bit of interest going into the last day.
Hes come back well after the first day blank. He only has 5 rides today whereas Moore has a ride in every race, but every horse Frankies on is either Fav or second or third in the betting. Unsurprisingly so are Ryans mounts more or less.

Should be close but Moore has the favs in the first and last race when Frankie doesnt have a ride and that probably puts things strongly in his favour. Still I hope he can produce some magic for you


duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5653 on: Today at 12:44:38 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:42:29 pm
Evens to win by 3+ lengths on the Betfair Exchange.
What me? No chance my dodgy Achilles


1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5654 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:44:38 pm
What me? No chance my dodgy Achilles
;D ;D ;D ;D
Wrong quote!
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5655 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:49:39 pm
;D ;D ;D ;D
Wrong quote!
Take it thats for Ancient Wisdom Skybet are 7/4 to win by 4 or more


Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5656 on: Today at 01:36:17 pm
For anyone who thinks Frankie will win today, Bet365 are offering a Bet Boost of Evens Frankie to get 1 or more winners.
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5657 on: Today at 01:36:33 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:29:59 am
Running again today at Newmarket. 1/4 but looking forward to him winning by 10 lengths I hope.

Suspect the second could be decent there but Stoute horses rarely win first time up

