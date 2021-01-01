I've not had one winner so far but five or six decent priced ew's and the 5th race yesterday done my placey in.
Moore is on five and Dettori is in four I think so a bit of interest going into the last day.
Hes come back well after the first day blank. He only has 5 rides today whereas Moore has a ride in every race, but every horse Frankies on is either Fav or second or third in the betting. Unsurprisingly so are Ryans mounts more or less.
Should be close but Moore has the favs in the first and last race when Frankie doesnt have a ride and that probably puts things strongly in his favour. Still I hope he can produce some magic for you