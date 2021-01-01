Not sure Ive ever seen so many mad results at one festival - surely its got to revert back to the norm? What do we think are the reasons for so many big prices winners? Lack of good horses? Lack of quality races in the build up to get an accurate read? Whatever it is its doing my bank balance in!!



Its does seem more random than ever but thats easy for me to say as I cant pick my nose at the moment. But Id say everyones scores are down in the comp. Sometimes when the early season form is all on soft and it suddenly changes to good to firm that can obviously leave the form looking suspect but even taking that into account this seems strange but Ascot can be a funny track that suits some horses and not othersShort answer : no idea whats going on