Hukum wins it. Plenty of distance between him and Desert Crown until third though so good to see them both through it and ok, although Hukum did seem to have stopped fairly quickly after the race, fingers crossed. My donkeys were donkeys of course. (Never listen to me).



Elite Status is a funny one because he's got that size about him and eats up the ground quickly. If you go back through his pedigree you actually find Sweepstake, dam of Broome and Point Lonsdale! It's a good job that Havana Grey is taking hold! He's going great guns is HG. Lots of live contenders for Ascot.