Yep Monkfish looked to be on course to be a serious Gold Cup horse. Great if they can get him back but how in any world can he be shorter than Sire Du Berlais after his last two victories. He’ll probably run a stinker now but I’ll be backing him again.



And in terms of those Ricci horses, Vautour is always the one for me. His two wins over fences at the festival were breathtaking. Actually watched the Ryanair win from the inside of the track, got a magnificent view as he sailed over the last