Sire Du Berlais 7/1 for Thursday. Never known a horse continue to go off at such big odds given his record. I know he’s old and hasn’t always been the most consistent, but his odds are a joke.



Looking forward to the big race tomorrow, looks a cracker. GC 1-2 and the Ryanair winner. As good as BMG is right handed still think GDC is superior, if Envoi Allen can run to his best he might make it interesting, but again he’s not the most consistent