Cheers gents, I have the ones youíve mentioned other than Raceadvisor.co.uk but still always go back to RI, Iíll check that website out as Iíve not heard of it before.



RI being Raceform Interactive, Racing Postís paid for version. It takes some getting used to (as I said before, quite clunky) but once you have the hang of itís not bad - much quicker than Racing Post site but it just feels a bit outdated (especially considering you have to fork out for it).