Anyone else getting bookies account restrictions.

They are really tightening up. 2 closed inside a couple of months ive had for years. it's not as if am cleaning up, just ticking over more than anything.



I had 3 or 4 accounts closed in the space of a few months a couple of years ago.Advice online was to bet direct on the bookie's website rather than via an odd comparison site (I was betting through the Racing Post site)Seems to have helped. Only the one closed since.Like you, my accounts are just ticking over. Never put money in or take any out