The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm
Close that. Good horse Bo Zenith but glad I was on Zenta
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 02:34:52 pm
naYoRHa2b:
Close that. Good horse Bo Zenith but glad I was on Zenta
I was watching on my phone, commentator actually thought bo zenith won

It was that close I dont blame him for the mistake

5er double on Banbridge and Zenta

33.75
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 03:05:57 pm
shishkin wins

two doubles up. Another 33.75

plus there was a special just before start

shishkin and either ahoy senor or a plus tard to finish 2nd. 5er at 16/5
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 03:41:59 pm
3 ew on sharjah at 20/1 got back 18

no value in backing a 1/9 shot for the win
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm
paulrazor:
3 ew on sharjah at 20/1 got back 18

no value in backing a 1/9 shot for the win

It was evens on William hill but only up to fiver. I did end up just doing a couple of quid on zanahyir e/w as well

Your doing well anyway mate :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 03:58:40 pm
naYoRHa2b:
It was evens on William hill but only up to fiver. I did end up just doing a couple of quid on zanahyir e/w as well

Your doing well anyway mate :)
yeah just had a tenner this morning in account

got up to about 80, withdrew 50, still have some knocking about and will cover national bet

just doing 3 horses in that. Le Milos backed

ill pick two others

https://www.grandnational.org.uk/grand-national-runners.php

thanks mate
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 04:00:12 pm
Wasnt breathtaking today. I really think Cheltenham to Aintree takes a lot out of horses these days. Most of them have been on the go for 7 months and most of the good ones run so little theres almost a mini bounce factor.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 04:58:59 pm
Was a serious case of Seconditis for me today, 3 seconds. Would definitely look for some good ground horses in the National.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm
Anyone else getting bookies account restrictions.
They are really tightening up. 2 closed inside a couple of months ive had for years. it's not as if am cleaning up, just ticking over more than anything.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 08:38:18 pm
oldfordie:
Anyone else getting bookies account restrictions.
They are really tightening up. 2 closed inside a couple of months ive had for years. it's not as if am cleaning up, just ticking over more than anything.

My Ladcrookes account was limited to pennies years ago. My Betfred account I use for small bets and throw a few big priced no hopers in .  I use different shops at different times of day as I know a couple of lads who have bets referred to traders for having the cheek to win. Apparently some shops use facial recognition now as well
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm
liversaint:
My Ladcrookes account was limited to pennies years ago. My Betfred account I use for small bets and throw a few big priced no hopers in .  I use different shops at different times of day as I know a couple of lads who have bets referred to traders for having the cheek to win. Apparently some shops use facial recognition now as well
I know some bets get flagged so steer clear of them. had WH for over 20yrs restricted to coppers a few weeks ago, now bet365, over 20yrs with them as well. I think some of the bookies are in trouble, cutting right down on promotions and chopping accounts who don't deposit regularly.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 09:18:51 pm
If you only use certain accounts when they do some sort of special offers and boosted prices, rather than betting daily with them tend to do that sort of thing. Had that happen to me with a Betway account.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 09:26:27 pm
Crouch Potato:
If you only use certain accounts when they do some sort of special offers and boosted prices, rather than betting daily with them tend to do that sort of thing. Had that happen to me with a Betway account.
I have about 10 accounts so I can always take the best odds and extra places etc. I know what you mean, I dont just use these bookies when they give me a free bet. just mentioned they've chopped the promotions as it shows they are tightening up.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm
oldfordie:
Anyone else getting bookies account restrictions.
They are really tightening up. 2 closed inside a couple of months ive had for years. it's not as if am cleaning up, just ticking over more than anything.

I had 3 or 4 accounts closed in the space of a few months a couple of years ago.

Advice online was to bet direct on the bookie's website rather than via an odd comparison site (I was betting through the Racing Post site)

Seems to have helped.  Only the one closed since.

Like you, my accounts are just ticking over.  Never put money in or take any out
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
Xabisfeet:
I had 3 or 4 accounts closed in the space of a few months a couple of years ago.

Advice online was to bet direct on the bookie's website rather than via an odd comparison site (I was betting through the Racing Post site)

Seems to have helped.  Only the one closed since.

Like you, my accounts are just ticking over.  Never put money in or take any out
Thanks Xabis, I do have a habit of just clicking the oddschecker best odds link. will stop doing it now.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5415 on: Today at 09:48:52 am
Very informative conversations there. I hate the online mechanism purely because I rarely withdraw my winnings. I had accounts years ago but closed them for that reason. I had to go back during the pandemic and have stayed with it for the moment. Don't bet so much theses days which helps.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5416 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm
Bloody weather forecasters, they were predicting no rain today and tomorrow.  :butt
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5417 on: Today at 02:35:27 pm
Crouch Potato:
Bloody weather forecasters, they were predicting no rain today and tomorrow.  :butt

Was thinking about that . Last time I looked it said the going was good to soft.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5418 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm
Just thought on . It's ladies day and I bet their false tan is all over the shop.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5419 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm
Hadn't realised b365 only applied best odds guaranteed if bets were placed after 10am on the day, put my bets on last night and just had 9/4 on Pic D'Orhy as opposed to the 4/1 it went off at, how annoying.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5420 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm
adruk87:
Hadn't realised b365 only applied best odds guaranteed if bets were placed after 10am on the day, put my bets on last night and just had 9/4 on Pic D'Orhy as opposed to the 4/1 it went off at, how annoying.

They used to have it on bets the day before, maybe they are getting tighter, like some of the other bookies.  :no
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5421 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm
I've dropped a right bollock today. On sporting life I had Tritonic and Bill Baxter in my stable so I get a heads up when they run. Bet against them though  :butt
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5422 on: Today at 04:28:28 pm
Crouch Potato:
They used to have it on bets the day before, maybe they are getting tighter, like some of the other bookies.  :no

Changed on the 5th April supposedly after a quick Google. Obviously didn't advertise that one.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5423 on: Today at 05:22:16 pm
I usually do well at Aintree, but first 2 days been a bag of shite for me.
