Depends how she runs I think Barney. Her breeding suggests shell get further than a mile so she might run in the French Oaks or even over 1m4 in the English or Irish Oaks.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Galopin Des Champs is a freak. Quick reminder that he won the Martin Pipe here off 142. Thats the kind of shit that got Ronan McNally warned off for a decade and more.
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on! Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on! Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.
I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.
That Equinox looked a bit special in the Sheema classic.
trying to get into horse racing so i can start to understand favorites, tracks, form etc. Where would be a good place for a noob to start reading to understand more of the ins and outs?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I really need Ashtown Lad to make the cut on Tuesday. I seen it win in the Bechers in December at Aintree . I've been throwing my free bets on it for a month or so and when I have a win I've been doing it again. Most are on the machines in Billy Hills at 33/1 as it's NRNB but the others are 40/1 on sky .
It's looking like it maybe going in the Topham.
Yep taken out the National today.
Montassib in the Lincoln.
Have a look at Theoryofeverything on debut yesterday at Doncaster. That is a very, very good one.
RIP Mighty Potter, suffered a fatal fall
Yep, not a bad thing if you can use the GC as a prep run, dont think it will be far away. Another might be Royal Pagaille if the ground is soft enough, was nearly took out at the 17th and ran on to be 6th again, definitely worth a couple of £ ew at a good price.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.19]