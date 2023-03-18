« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5360 on: March 18, 2023, 02:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 18, 2023, 02:07:44 pm
Depends how she runs I think Barney. Her breeding suggests shell get further than a mile so she might run in the French Oaks or even over 1m4 in the English or Irish Oaks.

Think I'm going to lump on the Guineas.
Skybet 10/1 for that and the Oaks is tempting also.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5361 on: March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 17, 2023, 03:39:50 pm
Galopin Des Champs is a freak. Quick reminder that he won the Martin Pipe here off 142. Thats the kind of shit that got Ronan McNally warned off for a decade and more.
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.
Offline aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5362 on: March 20, 2023, 01:00:04 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.

Looks a very strong field for the national, tempted by a few in the top 10 in the market. Not much of an Antepost fan so will wait to nearer the time though.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5363 on: March 20, 2023, 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.

I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.
Offline liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5364 on: March 21, 2023, 06:27:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 20, 2023, 01:18:44 pm
I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.

Yep, not a bad thing if you can use the GC as a prep run, dont think it will be far away. Another might be Royal Pagaille if the ground is soft enough, was nearly took out at the 17th and ran on to be 6th again, definitely worth a couple of £ ew at a good price.


Offline sambhi92

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5365 on: March 23, 2023, 12:27:50 pm »
trying to get into horse racing so i can start to understand favorites, tracks, form etc.

Where would be a good place for a noob to start reading to understand more of the ins and outs?
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5366 on: March 25, 2023, 12:04:58 pm »
I really need Ashtown Lad to make the cut on Tuesday. I seen it win in the Bechers in December at Aintree . I've been throwing my free bets on it for a month or so and when I have a win I've been doing it again. Most are on the machines in Billy Hills at 33/1 as it's NRNB but the others are 40/1 on sky
.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5367 on: March 25, 2023, 04:22:02 pm »
That Equinox looked a bit special in the Sheema classic.
Offline aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5368 on: March 25, 2023, 04:51:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 25, 2023, 04:22:02 pm
That Equinox looked a bit special in the Sheema classic.

Beat me to it, the jockey barely moved.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5369 on: March 25, 2023, 05:04:44 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on March 23, 2023, 12:27:50 pm
trying to get into horse racing so i can start to understand favorites, tracks, form etc.

Where would be a good place for a noob to start reading to understand more of the ins and outs?

I don't really know about a place that can show you the ins and outs. Just by watching racing, looking at the form, the classes, the ground, the handicaps etc should give you a basic idea.

If you want to look more at statistics it's worth looking at something like adrianmassey.com
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5370 on: March 25, 2023, 05:20:28 pm »
Managed to luckily catch that Equinox performance, one of the best performances on the flat I've seen in a while.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5371 on: March 25, 2023, 07:18:17 pm »
Japan are getting there. In ten years theyll be one of the forces in racing, breeding, prestige and prize money.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5372 on: March 27, 2023, 12:46:42 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 25, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
I really need Ashtown Lad to make the cut on Tuesday. I seen it win in the Bechers in December at Aintree . I've been throwing my free bets on it for a month or so and when I have a win I've been doing it again. Most are on the machines in Billy Hills at 33/1 as it's NRNB but the others are 40/1 on sky
.

It's looking like it maybe going in the Topham.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5373 on: March 28, 2023, 06:13:05 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 27, 2023, 12:46:42 pm
It's looking like it maybe going in the Topham.
Yep taken out the National today.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5374 on: March 30, 2023, 12:11:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 28, 2023, 06:13:05 pm
Yep taken out the National today.

It's going in the Topham and it's getting done with all my NRNB stakes.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5375 on: April 1, 2023, 07:30:22 am »
Anyone having a bet at Donny' today??? Some big fields so good place opportunities
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5376 on: April 1, 2023, 08:15:17 am »
Montassib in the Lincoln.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5377 on: April 1, 2023, 10:19:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April  1, 2023, 08:15:17 am
Montassib in the Lincoln.
Oh dear Gerry, thats my pick too
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5378 on: April 3, 2023, 07:27:13 am »
Have a look at Theoryofeverything on debut yesterday at Doncaster. That is a very, very good one.
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5379 on: April 3, 2023, 09:18:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April  3, 2023, 07:27:13 am
Have a look at Theoryofeverything on debut yesterday at Doncaster. That is a very, very good one.
Was trying to work out where they go next. Looked very good but not entered for the classics
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 pm »
RIP Mighty Potter, suffered a fatal fall  :(
Online duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:47:39 pm
RIP Mighty Potter, suffered a fatal fall  :(
Didnt see the racing earlier, read he fell but hadnt realised it was fatal. Tough sport to follow at times
Offline liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 01:35:33 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 21, 2023, 06:27:31 am
Yep, not a bad thing if you can use the GC as a prep run, dont think it will be far away. Another might be Royal Pagaille if the ground is soft enough, was nearly took out at the 17th and ran on to be 6th again, definitely worth a couple of £ ew at a good price.




Royal Pagaille Runs in the Irish version today and is into 10s from 20s last week. Bit surprised given the rain here today and forecast this week but have used the money back from Aintree to back ew.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm »
Monkfish is back today over hurdles. Obviously just a pipe opener but 4/1 is tasty if he is anywhere near ready and retains ability.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Ran a good race, another couple of furlongs and he wins that handy enough. Theres still plenty under the bonnet. He travelled really nicely.

On the flat Slipofthepen looks really good for Gosden.
