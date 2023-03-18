« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 264665 times)

Barneylfc

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 18, 2023, 02:18:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 18, 2023, 02:07:44 pm
Depends how she runs I think Barney. Her breeding suggests shell get further than a mile so she might run in the French Oaks or even over 1m4 in the English or Irish Oaks.

Think I'm going to lump on the Guineas.
Skybet 10/1 for that and the Oaks is tempting also.
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 17, 2023, 03:39:50 pm
Galopin Des Champs is a freak. Quick reminder that he won the Martin Pipe here off 142. Thats the kind of shit that got Ronan McNally warned off for a decade and more.
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.
aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 20, 2023, 01:00:04 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.

Looks a very strong field for the national, tempted by a few in the top 10 in the market. Not much of an Antepost fan so will wait to nearer the time though.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 20, 2023, 01:18:44 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 19, 2023, 09:59:41 pm
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on!

Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.

I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.
liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 21, 2023, 06:27:31 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 20, 2023, 01:18:44 pm
I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.

Yep, not a bad thing if you can use the GC as a prep run, dont think it will be far away. Another might be Royal Pagaille if the ground is soft enough, was nearly took out at the 17th and ran on to be 6th again, definitely worth a couple of £ ew at a good price.


sambhi92

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 23, 2023, 12:27:50 pm
trying to get into horse racing so i can start to understand favorites, tracks, form etc.

Where would be a good place for a noob to start reading to understand more of the ins and outs?
kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 12:04:58 pm
I really need Ashtown Lad to make the cut on Tuesday. I seen it win in the Bechers in December at Aintree . I've been throwing my free bets on it for a month or so and when I have a win I've been doing it again. Most are on the machines in Billy Hills at 33/1 as it's NRNB but the others are 40/1 on sky
.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:22:02 pm
That Equinox looked a bit special in the Sheema classic.
