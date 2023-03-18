Depends how she runs I think Barney. Her breeding suggests shell get further than a mile so she might run in the French Oaks or even over 1m4 in the English or Irish Oaks.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Galopin Des Champs is a freak. Quick reminder that he won the Martin Pipe here off 142. Thats the kind of shit that got Ronan McNally warned off for a decade and more.
Was 8/1 SP for that race too. Next race 13/8; Friday was the next time he didn't go off odds on! Incidentally, Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler joint 8/1 favourites for the Aintree Grand National next month.
I think Noble Yeats will take some beating. He ran a lovely race in the Gold Cup and back up in trip I think hell run a huge race.
