Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:28:27 pm
A warning to people about the "Loser money back as cash" offer with Sky.

In the past this was £10 max, i just saw this is £2 only.  :no

Is this the same for everyone?

Mine was £20
Just got my first ever tri cast up in that race.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Mine was £20

Yup, the offer varies per customer, not that I get it at all as the arseholes closed my account down.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Mine was £20

Maybe it's because i don't bet with them much on the horses, cos their prices are usually shite.
Derek Fox is a fantastic jockey. Criminally underused at the highest level.
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:28:27 pm
A warning to people about the "Loser money back as cash" offer with Sky.

In the past this was £10 max, i just saw this is £2 only.  :no

Is this the same for everyone?
I only got £2. My mate got £5
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:14:29 pm
I only got £2. My mate got £5

Has always been £10 for me previously, was about to put a tenner on then noticed in very small print i'd only get £2 back if i lost.
I got first and second in that last race .
Hes the best hurdler in my lifetime.
Oooof, stunning horse.
Ridiculous. He was hardly asked for full effort either.
Haven't seen something like that since Faugheen.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:36:24 pm
Haven't seen something like that since Faugheen.

Yup, gave me a similar feeling to when I saw Faugheen round Cheltenham the first time. Hope the horse can avoid injuries.
So good it is unfair. He could end up with the highest ever hurdler OR at this rate. State Man is a proper, proper horse and he looked ordinary next to this remarkable steed.
Nico didn't even move. Incredible.
Was just a matter of how far, once they turned for home.
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 03:37:55 pm
Yup, gave me a similar feeling to when I saw Faugheen round Cheltenham the first time. Hope the horse can avoid injuries.

If there's one thing Henderson won't do is run him if there's any doubt. Potential Gold Cup horse?  ;D
I might have been seeing things but there was a perhaps 10-second acceleration that left everyone else for dead; absolutely breathtaking.
Youd think hell have a rating in the 180s now. Only run 7 times. Could and should still have some left in the tank.
Brilliant horse. Wonderful to watch
Yep, that was sensational

knew they would call it at 9 lengths the c*nts lol
Outstanding performance. Without really breaking sweat.
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 04:08:34 pm
Outstanding performance. Without really breaking sweat.

My wife used to say that to me 20 years ago
She was a farcical price. Total overreaction to her getting beat by a couple of extremely smart types. She was still half a stone clear of anything in that race. Dont get gifts from bookies often but that was a massive one.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:16:47 pm
She was a farcical price. Total overreaction to her getting beat by a couple of extremely smart types. She was still half a stone clear of anything in that race. Dont get gifts from bookies often but that was a massive one.
It wasn't that easy! Love Envoi was close enough but Honeysuckle showed her class one final time; lovely to see, especially since I backed her lol!
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 04:18:16 pm
It wasn't that easy! Love Envoi was close enough but Honeysuckle showed her class one final time; lovely to see, especially since I backed her lol!

If she jumped the last better she wouldve won that by 3 or 4 lengths easy enough. Official ratings had her 6lb clear before the races. Handicapper knew she still had miles the best form.
What an ending for an incredible horse.
Bookies not having a good day.   ;D ;D ;D
