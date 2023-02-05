« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  5, 2023, 03:54:11 pm
Thoughts on Facile Vega? Too bad to be true or did he and High Definition get racing too early and he had nothing left

Sounds like Honeysuckle will go for the Mares

They were going at a ridiculous gallop. I'll certainly be giving him another chance.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Crouch Potato on February  5, 2023, 03:51:36 pm
Quite a day of shocks, making Cheltenham even more muddled.

What I was popping in to say, as a favourite backer usually, apart from Constitution Hill and maybe Galopin this rest are literally there for the taking.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Just read in the Racing Post that Bet365 and Sky are now both offering 2 markets for Cheltenham, normal AntePost and NRNB.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
El Fabiolo now Fav for the Arkle after Jonbon made heavy weather of that. Possibly didnt enjoy the ground, the fact he has to battle and pass a rival might do him some good though. Perhaps he wants further
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Seems Allaho is out of Cheltenham
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Shishkins chances just increased a pile.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2023, 12:14:03 pm
Shishkins chances just increased a pile.
Unfortunately his price went the other way. Would imagine were he to win well Saturday hell immediately become a short priced fav. Was still 8/1 this morning before this
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Got tickets for National Day yesterday, anybody been to the Princess Royal Roof? Looks decent like.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
That was an impressive comeback from Shishkin.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 15, 2023, 09:30:37 am
Got tickets for National Day yesterday, anybody been to the Princess Royal Roof? Looks decent like.
Not been Andy so cant help. Always think well do it one year then always go to Cheltenham
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Does anyone live near Sandown?

I've won two tickets for The Betfair Imperial Cup on Saturday through Betfair and no chance i can make it down there.

Drop me a message and i can give you the info if interested?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Willy Hill are taking on Constitution Hill @ Evens in a boost right now.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: aedge659 on March 10, 2023, 01:09:08 pm
Willy Hill are taking on Constitution Hill @ Evens in a boost right now.
Good shout, surely buying yourself a free bet. This horse is a machine.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Feel like a kid on Christmas Eve. Not even a big racing fan  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm
Feel like a kid on Christmas Eve. Not even a big racing fan  :D
I find myself enjoying it more as I get older, especially with officiating/state club cheating ruining football. Soft ground today could throw up some interesting results.

I'll probably look a mug (as usual) but I don't fancy Gaillard Du Mesnil at all, especially at those odds. He doesn't win as often as you would think.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Marine Nationale is a really interesting runner in the Supreme. Got up late in the day to win a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse over Christmas on soft ground, and looked like an improving horse. The way he got up despite having a troubled run was impressive and he should relish the hill (although connections say he wants better ground, he's proven he can win in testing conditions).

He could be the fly in the ointment so to speak. Facile Vega could be anything but the run last time was really bad and Mullins reported he was lame. Is just over a month enough time to get him right? His conqueror last time could also be improving but I think it is just a very hard one to figure out. I'm happy to chance Marine Nationale.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Ive picked Marine Nationale just on the basis of what hes trainer has said in interviews. You rarely see them so bullish and basically declare theirs the best in the race. Its good enough for me to take a chance in a bit of a muddling supreme.

Ill probably look stupid but I cant believe Honeysuckle is so big in the mares. Yeah, she may have regressed but her form this season is still a stack ahead of the field. She got beat by a couple of the favourites for the stayers and about 5 lengths by State Man whod be an odds on poke for the Champion in any other year. Maybe shes gone but am I going to let her go off unbacked at 5/2 in a Mares race when shes been solid all year? Not a fucking chance am I.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:51:02 am
Ive picked Marine Nationale just on the basis of what hes trainer has said in interviews. You rarely see them so bullish and basically declare theirs the best in the race. Its good enough for me to take a chance in a bit of a muddling supreme.

Ill probably look stupid but I cant believe Honeysuckle is so big in the mares. Yeah, she may have regressed but her form this season is still a stack ahead of the field. She got beat by a couple of the favourites for the stayers and about 5 lengths by State Man whod be an odds on poke for the Champion in any other year. Maybe shes gone but am I going to let her go off unbacked at 5/2 in a Mares race when shes been solid all year? Not a fucking chance am I.
Yeah I have backed her with money but Love Envoi is my selection in the RAWK challenge because I think the soft ground suits. However, you can't be letting Honeysuckle go at 5/2, you'd feel annoyed if she does the business at that price. Also, this is apparently her last ever race.

I actually think Theatre Glory could pull a shock and grab a place if things fall right for her.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Constitution Hill boosted to evens atm on B365.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:44:40 am
I find myself enjoying it more as I get older, especially with officiating/state club cheating ruining football. Soft ground today could throw up some interesting results.

I'll probably look a mug (as usual) but I don't fancy Gaillard Du Mesnil at all, especially at those odds. He doesn't win as often as you would think.

Horse Racing is drowning in Saudi money.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:49:06 am
Horse Racing is drowning in Saudi money.
Yeah I know. Stop ruining my enjoyment of the sport  :-[ Every damn sport is or soon will be corrupted by their blood money sadly.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:49:06 am
Horse Racing is drowning in Saudi money.

Jump racing isnt. Flat racing has Middle Eastern money but theres no breeding money in jumps types, so this is safe.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
The money is coming for Facile Vega.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:37:31 am
The money is coming for Facile Vega.
I think Facile Vega was poor value at 9/4 let alone 15/8. This reminds me of Appreciate It at Leopardstown last month. Was backed into almost evens on the course from 2/1 and was nowhere near winning it.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Salger on Today at 10:28:05 am
Constitution Hill boosted to evens atm on B365.

Same as Sky. £10 maximum bet .

Thinking of doing it and a fiver ew on State Man. If it wins you get your State Man stake back. If State Man wins or comes second to Constitution Hill then you are up.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:22:59 pm
Same as Sky. £10 maximum bet .

Thinking of doing it and a fiver ew on State Man. If it wins you get your State Man stake back. If State Man wins or comes second to Constitution Hill then you are up.

I was able to put £30 on with Bet365.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:04:16 pm
I was able to put £30 on with Bet365.

Ah !! Three bokkies have put it out to evens which me being me I smell a rat. I may just do what I said .
Re: The Horse Racing thread
A warning to people about the "Loser money back as cash" offer with Sky.

In the past this was £10 max, i just saw this is £2 only.
