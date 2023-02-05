Ive picked Marine Nationale just on the basis of what hes trainer has said in interviews. You rarely see them so bullish and basically declare theirs the best in the race. Its good enough for me to take a chance in a bit of a muddling supreme.



Ill probably look stupid but I cant believe Honeysuckle is so big in the mares. Yeah, she may have regressed but her form this season is still a stack ahead of the field. She got beat by a couple of the favourites for the stayers and about 5 lengths by State Man whod be an odds on poke for the Champion in any other year. Maybe shes gone but am I going to let her go off unbacked at 5/2 in a Mares race when shes been solid all year? Not a fucking chance am I.