I’ve picked Marine Nationale just on the basis of what he’s trainer has said in interviews. You rarely see them so bullish and basically declare theirs the best in the race. It’s good enough for me to take a chance in a bit of a muddling supreme.



I’ll probably look stupid but I can’t believe Honeysuckle is so big in the mares. Yeah, she may have regressed but her form this season is still a stack ahead of the field. She got beat by a couple of the favourites for the stayers and about 5 lengths by State Man who’d be an odds on poke for the Champion in any other year. Maybe she’s gone but am I going to let her go off unbacked at 5/2 in a Mares race when she’s been solid all year? Not a fucking chance am I.