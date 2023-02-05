Marine Nationale is a really interesting runner in the Supreme. Got up late in the day to win a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse over Christmas on soft ground, and looked like an improving horse. The way he got up despite having a troubled run was impressive and he should relish the hill (although connections say he wants better ground, he's proven he can win in testing conditions).



He could be the fly in the ointment so to speak. Facile Vega could be anything but the run last time was really bad and Mullins reported he was lame. Is just over a month enough time to get him right? His conqueror last time could also be improving but I think it is just a very hard one to figure out. I'm happy to chance Marine Nationale.