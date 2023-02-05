« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 5, 2023, 04:52:28 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  5, 2023, 03:54:11 pm
Thoughts on Facile Vega? Too bad to be true or did he and High Definition get racing too early and he had nothing left

Sounds like Honeysuckle will go for the Mares

They were going at a ridiculous gallop. I'll certainly be giving him another chance.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 5, 2023, 08:56:24 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on February  5, 2023, 03:51:36 pm
Quite a day of shocks, making Cheltenham even more muddled.

What I was popping in to say, as a favourite backer usually, apart from Constitution Hill and maybe Galopin this rest are literally there for the taking.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 8, 2023, 06:43:49 pm
Just read in the Racing Post that Bet365 and Sky are now both offering 2 markets for Cheltenham, normal AntePost and NRNB.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 11, 2023, 03:07:43 pm
El Fabiolo now Fav for the Arkle after Jonbon made heavy weather of that. Possibly didnt enjoy the ground, the fact he has to battle and pass a rival might do him some good though. Perhaps he wants further
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 13, 2023, 11:23:49 am
Seems Allaho is out of Cheltenham
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 13, 2023, 12:14:03 pm
Shishkins chances just increased a pile.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 13, 2023, 01:49:48 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2023, 12:14:03 pm
Shishkins chances just increased a pile.
Unfortunately his price went the other way. Would imagine were he to win well Saturday hell immediately become a short priced fav. Was still 8/1 this morning before this
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 15, 2023, 09:30:37 am
Got tickets for National Day yesterday, anybody been to the Princess Royal Roof? Looks decent like.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 18, 2023, 03:43:25 pm
That was an impressive comeback from Shishkin.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 18, 2023, 08:33:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 15, 2023, 09:30:37 am
Got tickets for National Day yesterday, anybody been to the Princess Royal Roof? Looks decent like.
Not been Andy so cant help. Always think well do it one year then always go to Cheltenham
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 10, 2023, 09:53:33 am
Does anyone live near Sandown?

I've won two tickets for The Betfair Imperial Cup on Saturday through Betfair and no chance i can make it down there.

Drop me a message and i can give you the info if interested?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 10, 2023, 01:09:08 pm
Willy Hill are taking on Constitution Hill @ Evens in a boost right now.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 10, 2023, 05:46:55 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on March 10, 2023, 01:09:08 pm
Willy Hill are taking on Constitution Hill @ Evens in a boost right now.
Good shout, surely buying yourself a free bet. This horse is a machine.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 11:43:38 pm
Feel like a kid on Christmas Eve. Not even a big racing fan  :D
